The Weekender: Halifax Resolves Edition

This day in 1776, North Carolinians adopted the first official resolution calling for independence from Great Britain during the American Revolution, paving the way for the Declaration of Independence three months later. We’re so proud, we put it on the state flag. And it’s been an interesting few hundred years — here’s your guide to an interesting weekend.

THURSDAY

Andy Tennille @ Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (W-S), 6:30 p.m.

SECCA presents “Coming Down Is the Hardest Thing,” a discussion with Winston-Salem’s Andy Tennille, previously a tour photographer and documentarian for Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. Durham musician MC Taylor of folk band Hiss Golden Messenger hosts as Tennille shares photos and stories. Learn more at secca.org.

The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad welcomes the renowned political scientist, best-selling author and resident scholar at the conservative American Enterprise Institute to the Elliott University Center auditorium.

The sounds of Motown provide a backdrop as Chelle and her brother Lank turn their basement into an after-hours party space and find themselves immersed the 1967 Detroit riots. The play runs through April 22 in the Paul Robeson Theatre.

Asheville-based instrumental musician Toubab Krewe combines rock, African traditions and international folk and Africa Unplugged plays traditional West African percussion instruments with guitars and bass to create funky, soulful blues. Learn more at theblindtiger.com.

FRIDAY

Tom Kelly of the Bogside Artists @ Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education (W-S), 5:30 p.m.

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County presents a conversation with Tom Kelly, one of three Bogside Artists, mural painters from Derry, Northern Ireland known for artwork that advances discourse around civil rights and social change. A reception follows. Find the event on Facebook.

North Carolina’s Amy Willoughby Burle signs copies of and reads from her debut novel about self-discovery and second chances, The Lemonade Year. Learn more at scuppernongbooks.com.

Greensboro-based acoustic singer/songwriter Emma Lee brings her rootsy Americana to Preyer’s stage. Find the event on Facebook.

Freeman’s Appalachian folk and country influences get the night going until all-female rock band Antigone Rising and always-folksy Christy Snow follow. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Celebration of Jazz @ High Point Library, 1 p.m.

The High Point Arts Council celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month all month long. This weekend, check out a free live jazz in the library. Learn more at highpointarts.org.

Experience hands-on nature and eco exhibits, hayrides, STEM activities, eco-art, alternative vehicles, face-painting, live animals, nature crafts, solar technology and gardening displays. Prior to the celebration, and volunteer with Greensboro Beautiful from 9 a.m. to noon at several Greensboro locations. Learn more greensborobeautiful.org.

The YWCA supports Black Mamas Matter Alliance’s Black Maternal Health Week with a free screening of Death by Delivery, a documentary illuminating racial health disparities with emphasis on the United States’ astronomically high mortality rates for pregnancy-related issues regardless of wealth and education. A panel of local experts focus on this issue in Greensboro. Find the event on Facebookand RSVP to be counted for a provided lunch.

Two siblings explore a magical world of lost things to music from Colin Allured in this play most appropriate for ages three to six years. Learn more at peppercorntheatre.org.

SUNDAY

Songkran Festival @ Wat Greensboro, 9:30 a.m .

Celebrate this festive, traditional Southeast Asian New Year’s Day. Expect food, games, traditional Khmer dances and live music, not to mention a meditation retreat and Dhamma talk. Find the event on Facebook.

Intrigue floods the stage as the Young American Miss Pageant unfolds in Santa Rosa, Calif. in this satiric musical starring area high school students. Learn more at wstheatrealliance.org.

