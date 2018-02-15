The Weekender: History Edition

A notable theme in this weekend’s calendar is history, whether it’s an opportunity to explore Afro-Analusians’ contributions to flamenco music and dance, contextualize Anita Hill’s groundbreaking testimony before Congress, hear a culinary historian’s insight into antebellum-era African-American cooks or to join a community celebration of a traditional Chinese holiday. We hope you’ll take some time to learn, reflect, imagine (and read our latest issue) this weekend.

THURSDAY

Anita @ Wake Forest University (W-S), 6 p.m.

During Clarence Thomas’ Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Anita Hill testified that she endured sexual harassment during their time working together. A quarter century later, Hill’s bravery reverberates through the #MeToo movement. After the screening, professor Erica Still moderates a discussion of black women’s historical and current contributions to the anti-sexual harassment movement in Pugh Auditorium in Benson Center.

Michael Twitty @ Old Salem Visitor Center (W-S), 6 p.m.

Culinary historian Michael Twitty, who helped curate the collection of African-American seeds at Old Salem, kicks off New Winston Museum’s Foodways to Community salon series as he discusses how West and Central African food traditions influenced colonial and antebellum-era African-American cooks. Taste some recipes from his new book, The Cooking Gene, as prepared by Mise en Place Catering. Learn more at oldsalem.org.

Heathers: The Musical @ UNCG (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

Veronica is a senior fed up with her high school’s social hierarchy but must reckon with what become the life-and-death consequences of popularity during this musical based on the 1980s cult film. This is a donations-based preview. Learn more at vpa.uncg.edu.

Gurumbé: Afro-Andalusian Memories @ Salem College (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Anthropologist Miguel Ángel Rosales’s documentary investigates how the contributions of Afro-Andalusians to flamenco music and dance, rooted in the history of the slave trade in Spain. Ana León-Távora, who was born and raised in Seville and is the chair of the department of modern languages, will give opening remarks in the Salem Elberson Fine Arts Center. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

Chinese New Year celebration @ Winston-Salem State University, 1 p.m.

Also known as the Spring Festival, the celebration of the Chinese New Year is the country’s most important traditional festival. Enjoy live performances, authentic food, festival decorations and partake in cultural activities in the Donald J. Reaves Student Center Hall. Find the event on Facebook.

Josephine County @ Muddy Creek Music Hall (W-S), 8 p.m.

Colleen Raney, Erica Shipman, Hanz Araki and Matt Shipman bring their fusion of musical traditions from Ireland to Appalachia to the Muddy Creek stage. Learn more at fiddleandbow.org.

Brothers Pearl with Whiskey Foxtrot @ the Blind Tiger (GSO), 9 p.m.

Rock out with Brothers Pearl of Winston-Salem and experience the blues and Americana-influenced sound of Whiskey Foxtrot. Learn more at theblindtiger.com.

SATURDAY

Black Expo @ High Point Public Library, 11 a.m.

The library hosts vendors of African clothing, books and educational material. Children can participate in Culinary Kids, a hands-on cooking program that educates children about nutrition. At noon, Sisters Connected discusses Underground Airlines by Ben H. Winters and April Turner leads African dancing and stories at 1 p.m. Learn more at highpointnc.gov.

TEDxWakeForestU: The Broken Box @ Wake Forest University (W-S), noon

Think outside the box in Wait Chapel with a consultant whose clients tackle everything from terrorist activity to driverless vehicles, a technology patent expert and an anti-human trafficking advocate among others, not to mention two Wake Forest professors embarking on a three-year clinical trial to test improvisational dance as dementia therapy. The event will also be livestreamed. Learn more at tedxwakeforestu.com.

Teach Us All @ Winston-Salem Urban League, 1 p.m.

The Forsyth Promise presents a film screening, small group discussions and panel discussion on educational equity. Teach Us All gathers the expertise of Civil Rights icons, historians, policymakers, teachers and parents with an emphasis on student perspectives. Panelists include representative from Big Brothers Big Sisters, El Buen Pastor, Love Out Loud and Forsyth County’s public health director. Childcare will be provided. Find the event on Facebook.

All About that Shag @ Loaded Grape (GSO), 8 p.m.

Shag the night away with DJ Mojo Randy and arrive early for a free wine tasting. Learn more at loadedgrape.com.

SUNDAY

“Tough Love” mural unveiling @ 351 Church Street (GSO), 1 p.m.

The Greensboro Mural Project unveils a mural reflecting a collection of “love letters” and poems to the city of Greensboro from residents expressing both fondness and frustration with the city. Find lunch from a food truck, peruse the Boomerang Bookshop book bus and enjoy entertainment from Cakalak Thunder, the BBoy Ballet and several poets. Find the event on Facebook.

Issues on the Yadkin panel @ SECCA (W-S), 3 p.m.

Advocates and state and local officials discuss cooperation for environmental protection as part of a series of panel events related to Christine Rucker’s Dance for the River exhibit. Learn more at yadkinriverkeeper.org.

This Community Sings @ Carolina Theatre (GSO), 3 p.m.

Singers of all ages and skill levels celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Carolina Theatre. Grimsley High School and NC A&T drum lines perform when doors open at 2 p.m. Two local choir directors help audience members learn songs like “Carolina in My Mind,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “What a Wonderful World.” Learn more at carolinatheatre.com.

Comments

comments