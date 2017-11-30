The Weekender: Holiday Cheer Edition

Whether or not you feel it’s the most wonderful time of the year, Thanksgiving is through and holiday cheer is here to stay. If you can’t stand the barrage of decorations, we suggest you cuddle up at home with this week’s edition. Cheers! ;)

THURSDAY

WFDD listening party @ Reynolda House Museum (W-S), 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy drinks and hands-on art activities to the sound of family-friendly music before a listening party with 88.5 WFDD at 6:30 p.m. Attendees discuss a selection of NPR clips exploring women’s roles during the time of Katharine Smith Reynolds. Learn more at reynoldahouse.org.

Emilia Phillips and Natalie Shapero @ Scuppernong Books (GSO), 7 p.m.

UNCG poet Emilia Phillips joins Natalie Shapero — a civil rights lawyer and professor of the practice of poetry at Tufts University — for an evening poetry reading. Learn more at scuppernongbooks.com.

Sanctified @ NC A&T State University (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

The A&T theater arts program presents Javon Johnson’s award-winning musical comedy about intergenerational conflict within a small African-American church when an interim pastor attempts to revive an uninspiring repertory. Learn more at ncat.edu.

FRIDAY

Festival of Lights @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 6 p.m.

Come out for acoustic performances, carolers and the lighting of the community tree. Roast marshmallows and visit with Santa in Hamburger Square before heading to the Polar Express on the south end of the LeBauer Park. Hand-warming stations and a photo booth will be available. Learn more at downtownindecember.org.

Supper and Santa @ Kaleideum Downtown (W-S), 6 p.m.

Enjoy a dinner of chicken tenders, fruit, cheeses and dessert before crafting, decorating cookies and storytime. Hearts & Arrows Photography will be available to document visits with Santa. Learn more and register at downtown.kaleideum.org

You’re a Mean One @ Smith & Edge (GSO), 6 p.m.

Food with Company and Smith & Edge present an evening immersed in the world of Dr. Seuss’ Grinch. Enjoy craft cocktails and Grinch-themed treats. Learn more at youreameanone.com.

Black Nativity @ Arts Council Theatre (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

The North Carolina Black Reparatory Company presents a one-act version of Langston Hughes’ 1961 retelling of the nativity from an African-American perspective. Learn more at ncblackrep.org.

SATURDAY

Christmas at the Carolina @ Carolina Theatre (GSO), 9:30 a.m.

Catch a free screening of The Search for Santa Paws at 9:45 a.m. before a singalong and photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Attendees are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for Salvation Army’s Gifts for Kids. Learn more at carolinatheatre.com.

Uptowne Holiday Stroll @ N. Main St. (HP), 10 a.m.

More than two dozen churches and retail locations offer daylong holiday open houses. Enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, performances from carolers and activities for children while perusing various crafts. Santa and his elves will be on site. Learn more at uptownehighpoint.org.

Candlefest @ Greensboro Arboretum (GSO), 6 p.m.

Greensboro Parks & Rec and regional Girl Scouts present an evening of holiday festivities featuring holiday music and more than 4,000 luminaries lighting arboretum walkways. Enjoy hot chocolate, s’mores or a visit with Santa. Earn free admission with the donation of a nonperishable food item for Greensboro Urban Ministry. Find the event on Facebook.

Collector’s Choice Fundraiser @ GreenHill (GSO), 7 p.m.

Enjoy food and wine while socializing with exhibiting artists for an opportunity to buy Winter Show pieces before they become available to the public. More than 120 artists from across the state showcase paintings, ceramics, woodwork and fiber works. Learn more at greenhillnc.org.

SUNDAY

Holiday Market @ Elm Street Center (GSO), noon

Find the right gifts for everyone on your list at Greensboro’s largest indie craft fair. Hand to Hand Market hosts more than 50 makers from throughout the Southeast. Find the event on Facebook.

Holiday choir concert @ Winston-Salem State University (W-S), 4 p.m.

Grammy-nominated WSSU choir, Burke Singers, Schola Cantorum and the Singing Divas present their annual holiday concert. Join the Singing Rams for new arrangements, student compositions and classic holiday favorites. Find the event on Facebook.

Family Lovefeast @ Wake Forest University (W-S), 4:30 p.m.

Wake Forest celebrates a traditional Moravian holiday with an abbreviated version of its annual service. Rather than a sermon, this hour-long celebration features the nativity story before the traditional service at 8 p.m. Learn more at lovefeast.wfu.edu.