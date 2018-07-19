The Weekender: Ice Cream Edition

July is National Ice Cream Month. The first advertisement for ice cream in the U.S. appeared in the New York Gazette on May 12, 1777 and records show many of the Founding Fathers were all about it, according to the International Dairy Foods Association. Greensboro’s own Dolley Madison served up strawberry at President Madison’s second inaugural White House banquet.

The dessert remained an elite treat until the rise of insulated ice houses in 17th-Century America and the Industrial Revolution allowed Baltimore milk dealer Jacob Fussell popularize the product. In the 1890s, soda fountain shops dispensing ice cream soda developed the ice cream “Sunday” in response to criticism from religious groups that claimed consuming the rich sodas on Sundays was sinful, later changing the spelling to “sundae” to skirt connection with the Sabbath. Next thing you know, supermarkets were edging out traditional parlors post-WWII, giving rise to economy-scale production and now ubiquitous brick-and-mortar chains and boutique options in the hippest corners of the globe.

There’s a conversation to be had about the politics of ice cream but for today, let’s leave it at this: If you can unproblematically digest lactose, you are one of the lucky ones. And remember this month that a cup or cone is a chance to reconnect with someone you’ve been pushing back in your calendar, or to listen to the locusts’ afternoon chatter from the shade, something sweet on the tip of the tongue.

THURSDAY

Quinston: LGBTQ young professionals social @ Fair Witness (W-S), 5:30 p.m.

The North Star LGBTQ Center welcomes queer young professionals to unwind and connect with new folks in the community. Learn more at northstarlgbtcc.com/programs.

FRIDAY

Che Apalache & Apple Chill Cloggers @ 6th & Liberty streets (W-S), 7 p.m.

The four-man string band from Buenos Aires incorporates Latin American styles with traditional bluegrass and warm vocal harmonies. Learn more at downtownws.com/music.

Painting & refinishing furniture workshop @ Mixxer (W-S), 7 p.m.

Sometimes it’s best to let the pros show the way. Learn blending, distressing, prepping, sealing, glazing, washing, staining, stripping, stippling and crackle techniques to get your furniture-upcycling game back on track. Learn more at wsmixxer.org.

The Lion King @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 8 p.m.

Ghassan’s, PorterHouse Burger Company and Café Europa offer food and refreshments nearby as one of Disney’s best screens at sundown close to 8:30 p.m. Find the event on Facebook.

Cliff Eberhardt & Louise Mosrie @ Muddy Creek Music Hall (W-S), 8 p.m.

Eberhardt, known for his melodies and lyrical twists, plays alongside award-winning singer-songwriter Louise Mosrie out of Nashville. Find the event on Facebook.

The Big Lebowski @ Foothills (W-S), 11 p.m.

The Dude is on the big screen as Foothill’s free Friday Night Flicks summer series continues. The brewpub is serving up flavored popcorns in addition to the late-night menu. Learn more at foothillsbrewing.com/events.

SATURDAY

Dodgeball tournament @ Griffin Recreation Center (GSO), 12:30 p.m.

Rank your dodgeball skill level when registering as a free agent and be matched for Stonewall Sports’ second annual summer dodgeball tournament. Learn more and register at stonewallgreensboro.leagueapps.com.

Hand-pie bake-off @ Preyer Brewing Company (GSO), 1 p.m.

Amateur bakers pull out all the stops for final judgement from the public. Bring an empty stomach and cash (only) because it’s for a good cause — all proceeds benefit BackPack Beginnings, a nonprofit focused on feeding and clothing children in need. Learn more and enter at preyerbrewing.com/bakeoff.

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story @ Aperture Cinema (W-S), 1 p.m.

Just Eat It is the final film showed during Aperture’s FilmFeast series, aimed at raising awareness of issues of hunger, sustainable farming, food insecurity and celebrating culinary culture. Filmmakers examine systemic food waste and pledge to quit grocery shopping and survive only on discarded food for six months while interviewing activists and experts. Obsession with expiration dates, portion sizes feature prominently along the way. Tickets are free, but the cinema is accepting donations of goods or funds for New Communion Mobile Pantry. Learn more at aperturecinema.com.

Mars night @ Kaleideum North (W-S), 7 p.m.

Mars is about to make its second-closest pass to Earth in 16,000 years and Kaleideum is ready to celebrate with planetarium shows, crafts, science demonstrations and an opportunity to view Mars and other celestial wonders through professional telescopes after sunset. A family-friendly DJ will be onsite spinning tunes while adults squeeze lime juice onto fresh-made tacos from Taqueria Luciano’s food truck, and maybe a little something from the cash bar. Learn more at downtown.kaleideum.org/programs.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum @ Stained Glass Playhouse (W-S), 8 p.m.

Do as the Romans do at Stained Glass’ rendition of the fast-paced, Tony Award-winning Broadway show, inspired by the works of ancient Roman playwright Plautus. Romance, mistaken identities and scheming neighbors await. Learn more at stainedglassplayhouse.org.

SUNDAY

Dori Freeman @ High Point Museum, 6 p.m.

Pack a picnic dinner and pull up a lawn chair for some family-friendly Americana from singer-songwriter Dori Freeman. Find the event on Facebook.

Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra @ Guilford College (GSO), 6 p.m.

Who doesn’t love a free outdoor jazz concert? The orchestra is gearing up for two, 45-minute sets before sundown. Find the event on Facebook.

