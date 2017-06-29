The Weekender: The Independence Day Edition

You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July 4, not with a parade of guns, tanks, and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics where kids throw Frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy, and the flies die from happiness. You may think you have overeaten, but it is patriotism. – Erma Bombeck

THURSDAY

Mead making workshop @ City Beverage (W-S), 7 p.m.

Colony Urban Farm and City Beverage host a series of fermentation and brewing workshops, where participants learn how to make mead from experienced winemaker Justin Sizemore.

Cameron Floyd @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S), 8 p.m.

This event includes a live performance by Cameron Floyd and craft beers provided by Wise Many Brewing.

FRIDAY

Single-Channel Catalyst 2 exhibit @ Weatherspoon Art Museum (GSO), 10 a.m.

Mexican artist Alejandro Almanza Pereda presents a collection of his works featuring video, paintings, drawings and prints.

SATURDAY

North Carolina glass artist exhibit @ Greenhill (GSO), noon

Greenhill Art Gallery hosts an exhibit showcasing the works of artists affliated with the North Carolina Glass Center. Guests experience handmade glasswork and have the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind pieces.

Bell Biv DeVoe @ Greensboro Coliseum (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

This event also features live performances by SWV and Blackstreet.

1st Anniversary party @ Joymongers (GSO), noon

Joymongers celebrates it’s first year anniversary with live music performances from various artists. This event is famly friendly and food trucks will be onsite.

Meal prep workshop @ Deep Roots Market (GSO), 10 a.m.

The B Squad hosts a workshop on how to prep healthy and nutritious meals for an entire week. This event also includes a tour of the store and a guide to healthy food alternatives.

Trading Souls Over Crossroads exhibit @ The Artist Bloc LLC. (GSO), 2 p.m.

This event features sculptures and illustrations from Micah James and Rebecca Bischoff. Guests will have opportunity to talk with the artists and listen to live music.

Escape the Museum: Central Africa @ Wake Forest University (W-S), 10 a.m.

The Wake Forest University Museum of Anthropology presents an exhibit that explores the traditional art of Central African people. The exhibit features pieces from the Kuba, Kongo, Mbuti, Shoowa and Fang cultures.

JULY 4

July 4th vintage sale @ Revision Vintage (GSO), noon

Revision Vintage hosts a July 4th sale featuring vintage clothing and home décor marked down to make room for the new store’s fall collection.

July 4th at the ballpark @ BB&T Ballpark (W-S), 6:30 p.m.

The annual fireworks show returns to BB&T Ballpark after the Dash take on the Down East Ducks.