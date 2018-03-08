The Weekender: International Women’s Day Edition

On this International Women’s Day, remember to center black women, non-black women of color, queer women, immigrant and undocumented women, incarcerated women, disabled women, Muslim women, poor women and all marginalized women. Remember that transwomen are women.

Then, go forth! Support the hell out of women and femmes with your attention, action and dollars this weekend and then every day until the end of times. Not sure where to start? Shut down the next sexist joke you hear, ask Google for some advice or read on to learn more about the menstrual products you can donate at Finnigan’s Wake in Winston-Salem tonight.

THURSDAY

“How I Built This with Guy Raz” 88.5 WFDD listening party @ Venture Café (W-S), 5 p.m.

Join WFDD staff to listen to a new Sunday morning radio show that features the journeys of innovators and entrepreneurs. This episode features Alexa von Tobel, founder of LearnVest. Enjoy snacks, drinks and mingling before listening to the episode at 6 p.m. Find the event on Facebook.

“How do they sing like that?” @ Bookmarks (W-S), 6 p.m.

Mezzo-soprano Stephanie Foley Davis discusses six popular vocal artists from Freddie Mercury to Frank Sinatra. She plays samples from each vocalist, providing a brief vocal history of each, and brings insight to how they sing. Wine and hors d’oeuvres begin at 5:30 p.m. Find the event on Facebook.

Period party @ Finnigan’s Wake (W-S), 6 p.m.

Bring unscented pads, tampons and panty liners to donate, and share a pint while helping assemble period packs with the Homeless Period Project, a nonprofit that distributes these items to homeless shelters, food pantries and schools. Find the event on Facebook.

Wikipedia edit-a-thon: Jewish women artists @ Greensboro Project Space, 7 p.m.

Join a Google Hangout-led workshop with the Oregon Jewish Museum and Shoshana Gugenheim and help create or edit Wikipedia pages for Jewish women artists. Experienced “Wikipedians” will be on site to teach and guide the research and writing process. Learn more at greensboroprojectspace.com.

Personal Space @ On Pop of the World Studios (GSO), 8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn’s Personal Space graces the Gate City with its post-hardcore sounds alongside garage rockers Commander Keen, lo-fi punks Instant Regrets and Greensboro’s own Hulk Homeless. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

How to haiku: More than 5-7-5 @ Coffee Park Central (W-S), 1 p.m.

SLAM Winston-Salem hosts a free workshop focused on the Japanese haiku poem genre. Bob Moyer, who has taught haiku for 15 years, leads the class. Find the event on Facebook.

Angels in Our Midst @ Hanesbrands Theatre (W-S), 8 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Festival Ballet presents a dance performance that explores the influence of guardians and unseen forces in our world. Learn more at winstonsalemfestivalballet.org.

Amnesia @ Monstercade (W-S), 9 p.m.

DJ Mauve Angeles presents “Amnesia,” an evening of synth, wave, electronic and dancefloor sounds with a special performance from the Two Youths. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

13th screening & discussion @ Windsor Community Center (GSO), 2 p.m.

View a free screening of Ava Duvernay’s documentary 13th, named for the Constitution’s Thirteenth Amendment, which freed American slaves. The film invites scholars, activists and politicians to examine the systemic criminalization of African-Americans and the growth of the prison-industrial complex in connection to the nation’s legacy of slavery and history of racial inequality. A discussion follows. Find the event on Facebook.

Greensboro Roller Derby season opener @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 5 p.m.

The Gate City Allstars and Greensboro Counterstrike take on Knoxville’s Hard Knox Roller Girls in the first bout of the 2018 season. A portion of proceeds will benefit Every Campus a Refuge. Join the skaters at Benders Tavern for the after party. Learn more at greensbororollerderby.com.

Black Art Party @ 300 S. Liberty St. (W-S), 6 p.m.

LB “The Poet” performs spoken word at Owen Daniels Photography’s Black Art Party. The evening includes the new collection photography, “More Than A Picture,” an artist talk with Owen, and hors-d’oeuvres. Find the event on Facebook.

Black Panther paint party @ Five Points Styles Beauty & Barber Shop (HP), 6 p.m.

Black Panther lovers unite for a step-by-step instructed painting class. All art supplies are provided. Find the event on Facebook.

SUNDAY

Raising backyard chickens workshop @ Colony Urban Farm Store (W-S), 4 p.m.

Been dreaming of a backyard flock? This workshop will introduce beginners to the basics of chickens’ diets, healthcare, hygiene and housing. Learn how to raise chickens legally in the city of Winston-Salem and leave with a sample bag of Reedy Fork organic chick starter feed. Find the event on Facebook.

Doug Baker & Glenn Jones @ Stage 11 House Concerts (GSO), 5 p.m.

The Second Sunday Songwriter Showcase continues with March’s featured songwriters Doug Baker and Glenn Jones. Hear their original material beginning at 6 p.m. and an open mic will follow their featured sets. Find the event on Facebook.

Comments

comments