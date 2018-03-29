The Weekender: Live Music Edition

The majority of this Weekender edition’s featured events involve live music from jazz to punk, orchestras to emcees.

Researchers in Australia recently found that people who actively engage with music through dancing and attending events like concerts and musicals report higher levels of subjective wellbeing, the scientific psychological term for general mood “happiness.” The researchers only found a correlation and not causation, though, so it may be that people who report higher levels of happiness are simply more likely to seek out live music events.

But no one said it couldn’t be both — talk through your hypotheses during intermission.

THURSDAY

Driving Miss Daisy @ Hanesbrands Theatre (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Catch our local thespians’ take on Alfred Uhry’s classic play about the relationship between an elderly Southern Jewish woman and her African-American chauffeur through March 31. Learn more at rhodesartscenter.org.

Franklin Vagnone @ Wake Forest University (W-S), 5 p.m.

The president of Old Salem discusses how professional practices of public history, preservation, museum and environmental studies merge to inform our evolving concept of preserved memory and critiques established best practices for preservation in his talk, “Narratives of Disappearance: The Curation of Death and Decay,” on the fourth floor of ZSR Library. Learn more at events.wfu.edu.

Staring Down Fate @ High Point Theatre (HP), 7 p.m.

Arrive as early as 6 p.m. to meet High Point filmmaker Jeffrey Mittelstadt for the North Carolina premiere of his award-winning documentary film about red wolf biologist Chris Lucash and his relationship with nature as he grapples with an ALS diagnoses. Learn more at highpointtheatre.com.

FRIDAY

She Started It @ Flywheel Coworking (W-S), 6 p.m.

Hustle Winston-Salem screens a new documentary that features the stories of five young women entrepreneurs. A networking reception with light refreshments begins at 5 p.m. and the film screens at 6 p.m. with a short group discussion to follow. Students and families are welcome to attend. Find the event on Facebook.

Sarah Potenza and Emily Musolino @ Muddy Creek Café & Music Hall (W-S), 8 p.m.

Durham-based jazz and acoustic blues songwriter Emily Musolino opens for Sarah Potenza. According to Rolling Stone, “Potenza is to the blues what Adele is to pop.” Find the event on Facebook.

Spartan Jazz Collective @ Carolina Theatre (GSO), 8 p.m.

UNCG’s faculty and student septet presents a complete performance of Wynton Marsalis’ 13-movement masterpiece “The Marciac Suite,” a tribute to the city of Marciac, France and its international jazz festival. The Jazz Collective is the first ensemble granted permission to perform the currently unpublished work in its entirety with support from Marsalis himself. Learn more at vpa.uncg.edu.

Creative Infusion night @ the Artist Bloc (GSO), 9 p.m.

Special guest DC Carter makes an appearance as Bloody Molly entertains from the Artist Bloc stage and Dwayne “Dr. How” Howell paints live. Find the event on Facebook.

Echo Courts, Winston-Satan, Nerve Endings and Hectorina @ Monstercade (W-S), 9 p.m.

Greensboro’s psychedelic pop band Echo Courts plays with Winston-Satan, an experimental indie-rock group, hardcore garage-punk band Nerve Endings and rock band Hectorina out of Charlotte. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

NC Beer Month kick-off party @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S), noon

Wise Man celebrates Beer Month with the release of Krankies Shapeshifter Blonde, and experimental collaboration between the two establishments that brings together Tawny Port barrel-aged green coffee beans and blonde ale brewed specially for the occasion. At 8 p.m. DJ Marley Carroll gets everyone on their feet. Find the event on Facebook.

Così fan tutte @ SECCA (W-S), 1 p.m.

The Piedmont Opera screens a live, high-definition Metropolitan Opera rendition of Mozart’s comedy about lovers who test each other’s faithfulness set in a carnivalesque environment inspired by 1950s Coney Island in the McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium. Learn more at secca.org.

Vanessa Ferguson, R’Mone Entonio, SunQueen Kelcey and Cayenne the Lion King @ Van Dyke Performance Space (GSO), 4 p.m.

Vanessa Ferguson performs an intimate headlining set at this matinee. Her frequent collaborator R’Mone Entonio and underground hip-hop emcee and reggae dancehall singer Cayenne the Lion King are also on the bill. Greensboro’s SunQueen Kelcey opens the show with her unique blend of genres she calls “soul-folk.” Catch an evening performance at 8 p.m. Find the event on Facebook.

UNCSA Symphony Orchestra Gold Medal Soloists @ UNCSA Stevens Center (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Delight in an evening symphony, showcasing first-prize winners of 2017’s concerto competitions Andrew Hasher on saxophone and Jacob Wang on piano. Learn more at uncsa.edu.

The Black Lillies and Tyler Nail @ the Ramkat (W-S), 9 p.m.

Winston-Salem’s Tyler Nail opens the show with a new trio and roots-rockers the Black Lillies bring it home, fusing folk, soul, blues and rock. Learn more at theramkat.com.

SUNDAY

Jacqui Haggerty @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 6 p.m.

Relax in the park or play lawn games during a live concert featuring jazz vocalist Jacqui Haggerty. Find the event on Facebook.

Comments

comments