The Weekender: Marsha P. Johnson Edition

This Pride Month, let’s make sure everyone knows the basics of Marsha P. Johnson’s story. In 1969, 23-year-old Johnson was among the vanguard that resisted a violent police raid at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Greenwich Village, that catalyzed the gay liberation movement. A Black drag queen, sex worker and gay rights activist who often experienced homelessness, Johnson dedicated her life to fighting for economic and social justice. She and fellow trans activist Sylvia Rivera founded the Street Transvestite (now Transgender) Action Revolutionaries, or STAR, an advocacy organization for homeless trans youth. She sought care and justice for people with AIDS, advocated for the decriminalization of arbitrarily enforced anti-gay ordinances and for the inclusion of trans people in the broader movement.

On July 6, 1992, Johnson’s body was found in the Hudson River. Initially ruled a suicide despite protest from friends and acquaintances, authorities reopened her case in 2012, which remains officially open.

This month (and beyond), let’s do more than remember Johnson or pay lip service to her legacy. Let’s honor her by seeking out ways to support trans people and communities. Listening comes first, but action must follow.

THURSDAY

Third anniversary celebration @ Grove Street Peoples Market (GSO), 6 p.m.

Glenwood’s market celebrates with games, live music, cake and a bike rodeo. Find the event on Facebook.

Andrew Lawler @ Scuppernong Books (GSO), Thursday @ 7 p.m.

The author of The Secret Token: Myth, Obsession, and the Search for the Lost Colony of Roanoke presents research findings and takes questions. Learn more at scuppernongbooks.com.

Mavis Staples @ UNCSA Stevens Center (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Blues Hall of Famer, actress and civil rights activist Mavis Staples takes the stage. Find the event on Facebook or at uncsa.edu.

Misnomer @ Muddy Creek Café (W-S), 8 p.m.

Start the weekend early and unwind as this 9-piece, horn-centric ensemble channels classical, hip-hop and funk influences. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

Music & Mayhem Festival @ the Ramkat (W-S), 7 p.m.

Have feelings about the Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission

decision? Join a dozen drag performers for an evening of live music to benefit Winston-Salem’s PFLAG chapter. Find the event on Facebook.

A League of Their Own@ Bailey Park (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna star in this ’90s classic about a women’s baseball league during World War II, when gender dynamics began to change drastically in the public sphere. Find your spot on the lawn, grab food from Juicy Bird or Urban Street Grill Food Truck and something cold from Hoots Beer Co. before movie-themed trivia begins around 8. The film begins at sundown. Learn more at innovationquarter.com.

SATURDAY

Free health screenings @ High Point Farmer’s Market, 8:30 p.m.

High Point University health sciences staff and students conduct free health screenings at this weekend’s market, alongside cooking demonstrations from volunteers with UNCG’s Recipe for Success program and opportunities to learn about community gardening. Find the event on Facebook.

One-year anniversary celebration @ McKay’s (W-S), 9 a.m.

Games, prizes, face painting, balloon twisting, magic and food from Jazzy Daugs await, not to mention a raffle for a Nintendo Switch. Find the event on Facebook.

Gamga Con @ Greensboro Public Library, 11 a.m.

The Greensboro Anime Club hosts its 8th annual free anime convention featuring karaoke, trivia, panels, a speed drawing contest and a cosplay contest. Find the event on Facebook.

Dunleath Porch Festival @ 114 Cypress Street (GSO), noon

Neighbors’ porches become performance venues for 34 bands, musicians and storytellers. On the stroll, you’ll find food vendors and activities for children before a culminating performance at Sternberger park at 4 p.m. There is no admission fee but donating canned goods for the One Step Further food pantry is encouraged. Learn more at dunleath.org/porchfest.

Downtown Taste ’N Tap @ East Lewis Street (GSO), 1 p.m.

The Balkun Brothers, J. Timber and Lowborn perform as Triad breweries and downtown Greensboro restaurants pair small plates and exclusive beer samples with this year’s staple ingredient: lemons. Find the event on Facebook.

Jojo Abot @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 7 p.m.

The Ghanaian filmmaker, photographer, writer, and performance artists graces the Gate City with original music in this free outdoor concert series. Learn more at jojoabot.com.

SUNDAY

Cowboy Mouth @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 5 p.m.

The New Orleans-based band headlines the last day of the four-day Twin City RibFest featuring six rib teams from the Carolinas and Ohio. A vendor market, arcade and kid’s zone are also on site. Learn more at twincityribfest.net.

Lords of Mace, Wailin Storms, Drat the Luck at Monstercade (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Lords of Mace describe their sound as “sludgy and southern with a twist of doom on the rocks.” Make of that what you will and catch doom punkers Wailin Storms and Winston-Salem’s Drat the Luck. Find the event on Facebook.

