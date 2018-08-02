The Weekender: Nerd Edition

Between the weekend-long Wizard World Comicon in Winston-Salem and Bit Brigade’s rock covers of Nintendo soundtracks paired with speed-runs in Greensboro, there are plenty of opportunities to nerd out this weekend. What’s a nerd but someone who just really cares about a thing, though? So whether your “thing” is getting love from the community this weekend or not, we all deserve to get our nerd on from time-to-time; carve out some time for yourself, if you can.

THURSDAY

88.5 WFDD meetup @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S), 5:30 p.m.

Unwind after work with the local NPR station staff. The crew, looking to get to know their listeners and hear feedback, will reward donations of any amount with a “Radio for Thirsty Minds” pint glass, filled with a choice of brew. Find the event on Facebook.

Grandmaster Flash @ the Ramkat (W-S), 8 p.m.

This hip-hop innovator, known for being one of the first to manually spin vinyl, emerged from the South Bronx in the early ’70s and his work is still sampled today. Between producing shows like Netflix’s “The Get Down,” the living legend continues to tour. Learn more at theramkat.com.

FRIDAY

Wizard World Comicon @ Benton Convention Center (W-S), 4 p.m.

This weekend-long con features loads of panels, workshops, live music, celebrity guests and cosplay contests. Looking to level up your cosplay skills? Find workshops for sewing, striking poses, photography and more. Learn more at wizardworld.com/comiccon.

With a Little Help from My Friends reception @ Delurk Gallery (W-S), 7 p.m.

Stop by during the First Friday Gallery Hop for the opening of With a Little Help from My Friends, a collection of collaborative artwork between Dennis Wells and local artists Jennifer O’Kelly, Laura Lashley, Stewart Knight, Chad Beroth, Jack Hernon, Canvas Aesthetics, Donell Williams, Tammy Willard, Dane Walters, Marsha Hierl and Kendall Doub. Find the event on Facebook.

Speak N’ Eye @ Monstercade (W-S), 8 p.m.

Kick off the weekend with Aaron and Joshua Brookshire, the brothers of psychedelic rockpunk/hip-hop duo Speak N’ Eye, on the Southside. Art punk act Z, mathy indie rockers Saucer and post-rock group Old Faith get the night rolling. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Household hazardous waste dropoff @ Household Hazardous Waste Center (HP), 8 a.m.

High Point residents (not businesses) will now be able to drop off household hazardous waste at the new HHW Center at 1401 E. MLK Drive. These drop-off events will reoccur on the first Saturdays of October, December, February, April and June. Learn which items are appropriate for disposal, such as aerosols, antifreeze, auto batteries, fluorescent bulbs, polish, stains and pesticides, at highpointnc.gov.

Grand opening bash @ Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Co. (GSO), 1:30 p.m.

Head to 504 State Street to celebrate Gibb’s new spot. They’re bringing back Medley of Moods wheat beer and hosting live music throughout the afternoon and evening: Chuck Mountain, Brandon Wise and the Grand Ole Uproar. Baconessence and Pearl Kitchen food trucks will serve lunch and presto Italian and GT Fusion food trucks will step in at 5 p.m. for dinner. Learn more at gibbshundred.com/event.

Opening reception & jewelry making demonstration @ GreenHill (GSO), 5:30 p.m.

Eastern Carolina University metals faculty and exhibiting artists will lead a workshop on ringmaking in the first hour of the evening, prior to live music from Red Nucleus, known for spirited duets on acoustic guitar and electric bass. Enjoy the cash bar and the newest exhibition, Beyond Ornament. Learn more at greenhillnc.org/beyond-ornament.

Doby @ 6th & Liberty (W-S), 7 p.m.

Greensboro’s Doby brings high-energy, danceable funk to the Camel City streets. Learn more at downtownws.com/music and dobymusic.com.

Imperial Blend @ Center City Park (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

Expect to find food trucks, craft vendors and lawn games as the four-piece electronic rock group out of Greensboro lays down a set Find the event on Facebook.

Lecture on climate change @ Bookmarks Bookstore (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Chris Ceston returns to the lecture night series offering a free lecture climate change. Find the event on Facebook.

The Log Noggins @ Little Brother Brewing (GSO), 9 p.m.

The bar welcomes a bluesy, progressive Southern rock band from Asheville. Find the event on Facebook.

SUNDAY

Titus Gant Quartet @ High Point Library Plaza, 6 p.m.

The seventh concert of the 2018 Arts Splash concert series features live jazz from the Titus Gant Quartet, known in the Triad for putting a groovy twist on jazz traditions. Find the event on Facebook.

Bit Brigade @ Boxcar Bar + Arcade (GSO), 8 p.m.

Bit Brigade will performs rock covers of the Mega Man II and Castlevania game soundtracks as their gamer speed-runs the game live on stage in the private event room. Learn more at theboxcarbar.com and bitbrigade.com.

Comments

comments