The Weekender: New Year’s Eve Edition

THURSDAY

New Year celebration @ Krankies (W-S), 5 p.m.

Krankies serves up a special dinner menu during normal business hours, including oysters, fried chicken and natural white, pink and red sparkling wines. Find the event on Facebook.

Whiskey Foxtrot @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S), 8 p.m.

Kick off your holiday weekend with your favorite brews and live music from Americana and Southern rock duo Whiskey Foxtrot. Find the event on Facebook.

Al Lover & Yung Lungz @ Monstercade (W-S), 9 p.m.

Catch Al Lover, a San-Francisco-based producer of electronic and psychedelic music, and Yung Lungz (aka Ian Killea), a local noise and experimental musician, to kick off your holiday weekend. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

Startup Grind Year-End Party & Chili Bowl @ Flywheel Coworking (W-S), 1 p.m.

Flywheel Coworking hosts a chili contest while screening Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M at 1 p.m. and NC State vs. Arizona State at 3 p.m. while attendees enjoy chili and other snacks with beer or wine. Proceeds benefit Hustle Winston-Salem, a nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs from marginalized backgrounds. Find the event on Facebook.

The Room @ Geeksboro (GSO), 10 p.m.

If you saw The Disaster Artist, a 2017 film based on the making of The Room (widely regarded as one of the worst films ever produced), Geeksboro is offering a chance to view the 2003 film that became a cult classic. Robyn Paris, Greensboro native and star of The Room, joins attendees for the screening. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Star Wars night @ Winston-Salem Fairground Annex (W-S), 6 p.m.

Come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character as the Carolina Thunderbirds face off against the Cornwall Nationals. The team is raffling off team memorabilia to raise funds for the Crossnore Children’s Home. Find the event on Facebook.

New Year’s Eve Market @ Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (GSO), 7 a.m.

Stop by an artisan’s table or peruse fresh greens, meats and desserts in preparation for your holiday meal. Find the event on Facebook.

Rocking Noon Year’s Eve @ Greensboro Children’s Museum (GSO), 10 a.m.

Bring the kiddos to a midday New Year’s celebration featuring face painting, karaoke, a photo booth and live music from NathanRyan & the Whomevers. Find the event on Facebook.

Broadway to Hollywood @ Westover Church (GSO), 8 p.m.

Spend an evening viewing a multimedia homage to film and Broadway classics like West Side Story, Singing in the Rain and Guys and Dolls, featuring award-winning pianist Richard Glazier, soprano Natalie Cordone and Michael Andrew, a veteran of the Rainbow Room. Expect some behind-the-scenes footage and stories about the Gershwins, Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland. Learn more at greensborosymphony.org.

SUNDAY

New Year’s Eve party @ Brown Truck Brewery (GSO), 7 p.m.

Ring in the new year with live music from Funky Confusion Band and pair your favorite brews with food from the Two the Top Catering & Events food truck. Find the event on Facebook.

Brew Year’s Eve @ Foothill Brewing’s Tasting Room (W-S), 8 p.m.

Speak with a fortune teller or dance to 2017’s musical hits in formal attire. Attendees can pair beer and champagne with food from the Slanted Shed food truck before a midnight ball drop from the Tasting Room’s 40-foot ceiling. Hats, noisemakers and goofy glasses are provided. Find the event on Facebook.

New Year’s Eve ball @ the W on Elm (GSO), 8 p.m.

Enjoy live music, late-night breakfast, hor d’oeuvres, champagne and a cash balloon drop during this formal black-tie affair. Find the event on Facebook.

The Genuine @ the Garage (W-S), 9 p.m.

Come out for the last show at the Garage which is closing shop indefinitely. Hear performances from the Genuine, Victoria Victoria, Tyler Nail, Gunnar Nagle and Companyon. Find the event on Facebook.

New Year’s Eve gala @ Millennium Center (W-S), 10 p.m.

Slip into your favorite cocktail attire and hit the dance floor. Beat House Productions plays danceable hits from the ‘80s through present day, taking a break to view the Times Square New Year’s countdown complete with a confetti cannon at midnight. Not much of a dancer? Hang back at the late-night breakfast buffet, perhaps with a drink from the cash bar in hand. Learn more at millenniumevents.ws.