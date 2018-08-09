The Weekender: Peach Edition

August is National Peach Month so it’s time for some fun facts. The fruit originated in China, where it continues to symbolize unity and immortality and is thought to offer protection, luck and abundance. Alongside plums and apricots, peaches are members of the rose family (Rosaceae), distinguished by velvety skin. The peach is also classified as a drupe, which is a fruit with a hard stone, but beware — their pits contain poisonous hydrocyanic acid.

There are about a thousand peach cobbler and peach pie recipes under the sun, but there’s nothing like peaches and fresh cream for a quick summer dessert. Consider them for a sweet topping on ceviche or grilled fish tacos, or break out the old-fashioned ice cream maker gathering cobwebs in the basement. Having trouble finding ripe peaches? Simply place the vitamin rich fruits in a brown bag to speed the ripening process and remember you can toss already-cut slices with lemon to prevent browning.

FYI: The High Point Farmer’s Market is celebrating the occasion in big ways this weekend, so much so that the North Carolina Peach Queen is coming to town. Learn more below and have yourselves a peachy weekend.

THURSDAY

Summer Nights concert series @ Historic Bethabara Park (W-S), 6 p.m.

Head to the pavilion with blankets and chairs for an evening with the Bethabara Concert Band. Munch on Dino’s Hot Dogs and 25-cent ice-cream cones, and enjoy colonial-era games and hayrides. The historic park’s free music series runs through October. Find the event on Facebook.

Latin social dance class and dancing @ Footnotes Coffee & Cocktails (W-S), 6:30 p.m.

It’s time to unwind with some social dance lessons in the Jade Room of the new(ish) café and events space between Foothills Brewing and Bookmarks Bookstore on Fourth Street. The half-hour salsa, bachata and merengue class begins at 6:30 p.m. with two and a half hours of free dance time to follow. Learn more at foothillsbrewing.com/events.

Authoring Action performance @ SECCA (W-S), 7 p.m.

Local teen authors will deliver original written work, songs, spoken work and short films during the culminating event of their summer intensive program. Catch follow-up performances Friday and Saturday. Learn more at authoringaction.org.

FRIDAY

Tristin Miller @ Irving Park Art & Frame (GSO), 5:30 p.m.

Local artist Tristin Miller gives a talk at 6:30 p.m. during the opening reception of her solo show Past in Present, which “explores abstraction, experience, time, and discipline.” Watercolors, daily drawings, drawings on antique paper from the 19th Century will make up this body of work. The exhibit runs through Aug. 31. Find the event on Facebook.

Queen of Katwe @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 7 p.m.

UNCG presents a free sunset (8:15 p.m.) screening of Queen of Katwe, a biographical drama about Phiona Mutesi, a Ugandan girl who becomes a Woman Candidate Master after victories at the World Chess Olympiads not too long after she’s introduced to the game in the slums of Katwe. On the fence? Go just for Lupita Nyong’o and grab some eats from Ghassan’s, Porterhouse Burger Company or Café Europa before lounging on the lawn or participating in free, family-friendly activities with giveaways. Learn more at greensborodowntownparks.org and find the event on Facebook.

5 by O. Henry @ Greensboro History Museum, 7:30 p.m.

The 32nd season of 5 by O. Henry kicks off this Friday as a handful of the storyteller’s best-known plays are featured on stage. This year’s production includes An Adjustment of Nature, The Unknown Quantity, Blind Man’s Holiday, The Marry Month of May and The Octopus Marooned. Performances run through Aug. 19. Learn more at greensborohistory.org/event.

Jurassic Park @ Bailey Park (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Chill out with the people you love and your leashed dog on the downtown lawn while Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill flee from cloned dinosaurs in the first installment of the Jurassic franchise at 8:30 p.m. Come an hour early for food from Hunger Flames and Zeko’s 2 GO food trucks. Hoots Beer Co. has us covered for beer and wine and Aperture Cinema supplies fresh popcorn and movie trivia at 8 p.m. Find the event on Facebook.

Gate City Cypher @ Shiners (GSO), 8 p.m.

IC Shows & Crank It Loud present Gate City Cypher: The Next Generation, hosted by Ed. E Ruger and featuring performances by Blaze Belushi, Samson, Fam U, Chris Lewis, Coop, Kaylon Toure, Swanky Dank, Rashaad King, Tru Pain and 2AM Bravo. The show starts at 9 p.m. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Peach Day @ High Point Farmer’s Market, 8:30 a.m.

August is National Peach Month and this weekend marks the end of National Farmers Market Week, and High Point’s biggest market is celebrating in style. Leanna Grace Caddell, North Carolina’s Peach Queen will be on site enjoying peach ice cream, peach-related crafts and cooking demonstrations alongside market goers. Somehow unsurprisingly, the High Point Museum has a collection of peach-pit carvings they’re loaning to the public library for display on this holy day. Enter the peach recipe contest at 10 a.m. or dress your pet as your favorite fruit, vegetable or barnyard animal for a pet costume contest at 11 a.m. James and the Giant Peach screens at 2 p.m.

B-String Allstars & Luxuriant Sedans @ 6th St. & Liberty St. intersection (W-S), 7 p.m.

Guitarist Mike “B” Bennett, owner of the “B” String guitar shop on Trade St., performs blues rock anthems with a backing band. The Luxuriant Sedans bring bluesy soul and rock ’n’. Learn more at downtownws.com/music.

Orphée Project @ Wake Forest University (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

This intergenerational dance and music event is a collaborative performance between Wake Forest students and faculty, children living with neurodegenerative disease in the Community Ballet program, older adults in Wake’s Lifelong Learning program and professional dancers in the community. Learn more at musiccarolina.org.

Dr. Bacon @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S), 8 p.m.

The seven-piece Appalachian funk-rock band out of Asheville returns to the taproom to provide an evening of blended soul, jazz, rock, blues, folk, hip-hop and funk. Find the event on Facebook.

Love Language @ Monstercade (W-S), 8 p.m.

Indie-rock band the Love Language, on tour for their new album, Baby Grand, stops by the southside spot to share the stage with indie-pop act Moon Racer, garage dream-poppers Positive No and Greensboro’s Totally Slow. Musicians take the stage at 9 p.m. Find the event on Facebook.

SUNDAY

West End Mambo @ Mendenhall Transportation Terminal (HP), 6 p.m.

The nine-person band performs everything from Latin jazz to original orchestral salsa arrangements to classic salsa genres like bolero, rumba, guaracha and son montuno. Whip out the lawn chair, blankets and picnic dinners. Learn more at westendmambo.com and find the event on Facebook.

Comments

comments