The Weekender: Pretzel Day Edition

Pretzel Day is upon us and line-skipping will not be tolerated, Phyllis. No matter how you like yours — doughy or crisp, salty or sweet — we’re in this life together, but hopefully all in agreement that this twisted treat deserves a day of veneration.

THURSDAY

Community concert @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 5 p.m.

Vanessa Ferguson, the Hamiltones NC, Abigail Dowd, JujuGuru, J. Timber with Joel Henry Band and the Poetry Café perform a free concert aiding those affected by the tornado in East Greensboro. Bring a chair or blanket, an appetite and (if you can) a donation. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

I Am Not Your Negro @ YWCA High Point, 6 p.m.

Brad Lilley, community coordinator of the High Point NAACP and founder of the High Point Peacemakers, facilitates a community discussion after a free screening of the documentary based on James Baldwin’s unpublished manuscripts. Find the event on Facebook.

Book trivia @ Bookmarks Bookstore (W-S), 7 p.m.

Sip on beer or wine and dazzle a room of bibliophiles with obscure knowledge. Prizes are on the table. Find the event on Facebook.

Double Treble @ High Point Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Concert organist Roderick Demmings Jr. and pianist Karl Van Richards duet.Learn more at highpointtheatre.com/events.

Rap round robin @ Delurk Gallery (W-S), 8 p.m.

Seven MCs/acts battle on three stages with the audience in the center. Down some Hoots beer while perusing pop-up shops from Travail Collection and G/D/P and enjoying Grant Livesay’s opening improvisational jazz set. Find the event on Facebook.

RiverRun Gala @ the Millennium Center (W-S), 9 p.m.

Meet filmmakers and rub elbows with industry guests during this celebration of the film festival’s second weekend. A cash bar complements appetizers and desserts from local restaurants. Learn more at riverrunfilm.com.

SATURDAY

Plaza grand opening @ High Point Public Library, 8:30 a.m.

The public library celebrates its plaza opening alongside the High Point Farmer’s Market with three food trucks, music for all ages, cooking demonstrations, a beer garden, a petting zoo and, get this, aerial acrobats. Find the event and detailed schedule on Facebook.

Brewtastic! Fermentation is the Name of the Game @ High Point Museum, 10 a.m.

The Rockingham Community College Center for Brewing Sciences lends expertise to a conversation about how humans take advantage of microbes to make foods like sauerkraut, cheese, kimchee, wine, beer and yogurt in collaboration with the North Carolina Science Festival. Find the event on Facebook.

World Penguin Day Celebration @ Greensboro Science Center, 10 a.m.

In another NC Science Festival event, community members are invited to celebrate humanity’s favorite flightless bird. Examine real penguin feathers, learn about penguin eggs and fun facts about the science center’s colony. Visitors will also learn about threats facing endangered African penguins and the steps we can take to protect them. Find the event on Facebook.

International Tabletop Day @ Geeksboro (GSO), 1 p.m.

The Gate City’s geek haven hosts four local board-game designers who present demonstrations of their latest drafts. This is the opportunity to play yet-unpublished board games with the creators. Gravy Baby food truck will be parked outside until 4 p.m. Find the event on Facebook.

Knives of Spain, Battery Powered Hooker Boots and Yung Lungz @ Monstercade (W-S), 9 p.m.

Knives of Spain is North Carolina-based composer Gwen Young, who describes herself as a 21st-Century trobairitz, a nod to medieval-era woman troubadours. She singlehandedly plays everything from classical guitar and Crumar analog synths to flutes and field recordings. Battery Powered Hooker Boots gets tech-y with circuit bent gear and video game consoles, and experimental noise project Yung Lungz rounds out the evening. Find the event on Facebook.

SUNDAY

Hops & Shop: Spring Fest @ Foothills Brewing Tasting Room (W-S), noon

More than 100 local and regional vendors sell handmade, antique, vintage and repurposed goods. Expect food trucks, live music and kids’ activities. Find the event on Facebook.

Food truck festival @ Green and Market streets (GSO), 3 p.m.

The Lane Edwards Band, Greg Musgrove and the Raleigh Rockers perform while attendees navigate the hectic watering hole that is a food festival. Find some North Carolina beer and wine while kids take fire truck rides, get faces painted, create spin art and play “bubble sports,” sports play while inside those giant plastic bubbles. All food trucks participate in a “pay it forward” campaign to aid people affected by the recent tornado. Learn more at greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com.

Alfred Clemonts @ Center City Park (GSO), 7 p.m.

Contemporary gospel singer Alfred Clemonts lends his soulful vocals and smooth groove to this evening’s continuation of free live jazz Sundays, lawn games included. Find the event on Facebook.

Comments

comments