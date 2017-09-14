The Weekender: Pride Edition

LGBTQ Pride parades aren’t historically rooted in celebration. In 1970 — one year after the NYPD violently raided a LGBTQ nightclub, the Stonewall Inn — queer people marched for their humanity in New York, Los Angles, Chicago and San Fransisco. By the mid-70s, organizers began incorporating more lighthearted festivities and voilà: the vibrant Pride parades we recognize today. Yet, LGBTQ people remain uniquely vulnerable to violence and discrimination despite advances like marriage equality, especially transwomen of color whose life expectancies currently fall in the mid-30s range.

If you’ve never been to a Pride parade, try to make it to Elm St. (GSO) this Saturday. No matter where you spend your weekend, though, take five minutes to ask the Internet a question about LGBTQ people that you may have been avoiding, and don’t forget to cherish each other.

THURSDAY

Shokunin Ramen pop-up dinner @ Hoots Roller Bar & Beer Co. (W-S), 6 p.m.

Hoots Roller Bar hosts Shokunin Ramen for an evening of dinner and drinks. The pop-up sources local produce and prepares noodles by hand. Find the event on Facebook.

Hoots Roller Bar hosts Shokunin Ramen for an evening of dinner and drinks. The pop-up sources local produce and prepares noodles by hand. Find the event on Facebook. Entanglements exhibit opening night @ SECCA (W-S), 6 p.m.

Internationally renowned artist Sonya Clark’s upcoming exhibit, Entanglements: Stories Woven in Fiber, focuses on the cultural power of hair as a fiber as adornment and as a signifier of identity. Featured works include installations, photographs and sculptures made with hair and combs. Clark’s exhibit runs through Jan. 8. Learn more at secca.org.

Internationally renowned artist Sonya Clark’s upcoming exhibit, Entanglements: Stories Woven in Fiber, focuses on the cultural power of hair as a fiber as adornment and as a signifier of identity. Featured works include installations, photographs and sculptures made with hair and combs. Clark’s exhibit runs through Jan. 8. Learn more at secca.org. Zoolander screening @ the Yard at Revolution Mill (GSO), 7 p.m.

Urban Grinders’ baristas craft orange mocha frappuccinos in honor of this 2001 comedy, and Wow What a Drink’s juices and teas are available for purchase alongside beer from Natty Greene’s Kitchen + Market. Flaunt your best Blue Steel in a photo booth before the movie begins at 8 p.m. Find the event on Facebook.



FRIDAY

20 th anniversary celebration @ DeBeen Espresso (HP), 4 p.m.

DeBeen Espresso celebrates its 20 th year in business with a parking lot party including vendors, music, a photo booth and a cookout. Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point. Find the event on Facebook.

DeBeen Espresso celebrates its 20 year in business with a parking lot party including vendors, music, a photo booth and a cookout. Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point. Find the event on Facebook. Songfarmers @ Scuppernong Books (GSO), 6 p.m.

A medley of local musicians converge at Scuppernong for an evening of song. Others are encouraged to bring musical instruments — especially those evocative of rural folk music like the guitar, banjo and accordion — as well as their singing voices. Depending on the weather, this event could take place outside or inside. Learn more about the Songfarmers at songfarmers.org.

A medley of local musicians converge at Scuppernong for an evening of song. Others are encouraged to bring musical instruments — especially those evocative of rural folk music like the guitar, banjo and accordion — as well as their singing voices. Depending on the weather, this event could take place outside or inside. Learn more about the Songfarmers at songfarmers.org. Wake Forest women’s soccer @ Spry Soccer Stadium (W-S), 7 p.m.

Cheer on Wake Forest’s (or Pittsburgh’s…) women’s soccer team, ranked No. 14 nationally, from the bleachers or the grassy hillside along the university’s Polo Road entrance. On-campus parking available. Purchase $5 bleacher tickets at wakeforestsports.com.

SATURDAY

Greensboro Pride Parade @ downtown (GSO), 11 a.m.

Meet on South Elm Street between Washington and Market streets, rain or shine, for this annual event celebrating the LGBTQ community. The festival will feature live music, drag shows, art and dozens of educational booths. Learn more at greensboropride.org.

Meet on South Elm Street between Washington and Market streets, rain or shine, for this annual event celebrating the LGBTQ community. The festival will feature live music, drag shows, art and dozens of educational booths. Learn more at greensboropride.org. Historical tour @ Oakwood Municipal Cemetery (HP), 11 a.m.

Join local historian Phyllis Bridges for a free, one-hour historical tour of the Oakwood Municipal Cemetery as she shares overlooked stories of High Point’s early freed and enslaved black settlers. This will be the last tour of the season. Learn more at highpointnc.gov.

Join local historian Phyllis Bridges for a free, one-hour historical tour of the Oakwood Municipal Cemetery as she shares overlooked stories of High Point’s early freed and enslaved black settlers. This will be the last tour of the season. Learn more at highpointnc.gov. Greensboro Comicon @ Elm Street Center (GSO), 10 a.m.

Participate in a dynamic weekend of comics, cosplay and gaming in the Elm Street Center on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17. Events include heralded creators and guests, pop-culture vendors, fan-inspired panels, interactive mini-events and a cosplay contest. For ticket prices and other information, visit greensborocomicon.com.

Participate in a dynamic weekend of comics, cosplay and gaming in the Elm Street Center on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17. Events include heralded creators and guests, pop-culture vendors, fan-inspired panels, interactive mini-events and a cosplay contest. For ticket prices and other information, visit greensborocomicon.com. Democracy Greensboro’s community platform conference @ Smith High School (GSO), 1 p.m.

Democracy Greensboro, a registered political action committee (PAC), holds a conference to present ideas and issues deliberated over several months in the auditorium of this Greensboro high school. The group invited all city council candidates to address their views on the group’s official community platform and to answer audience questions. Learn more about the platform at democracygreensboro.org.

Democracy Greensboro, a registered political action committee (PAC), holds a conference to present ideas and issues deliberated over several months in the auditorium of this Greensboro high school. The group invited all city council candidates to address their views on the group’s official community platform and to answer audience questions. Learn more about the platform at democracygreensboro.org. George Hamilton IV: Folksy Music Festival @ Salem Square in Historic Old Salem (W-S), 3 p.m.

Enjoy Americana, bluegrass, blues, gospel and folk-country music in memory of George Hamilton IV, a Winston-Salem Moravian sometimes referred to as the “international ambassador of country music.” Relax on picnic blankets and lawn chairs or go for an evening stroll through Old Salem’s cobblestone streets. Learn more at oldsalem.org.

SUNDAY