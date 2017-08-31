The Weekender: The ComicCon Edition

Well, this is it! This is my last week of my internship with Triad City Beat, I hope I was able to brighten your days and create lasting memories with the events that I picked. I can say my time at the “beat” was fun and I learned a lot. I wish you all well and hope this weeks picks provide you with more moments to share and memories to cherish.

THURSDAY

Ribbon cutting @ Forsyth County Central Library (W-S), 11 a.m.

It’s about time! The new central library will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the unveiling of a sculpture by Dee Dee Morrison.

Paint night @ Painted Daizy (W-S), 7 p.m.

Enjoy coffee while painting your own work of art. All materials will be provided.

FRIDAY

Drop the Needle Music Festival @ Shiners (GSO), 4 p.m.

Hosted by Phoenix Rising, This event features live music by metal bands Terminal Resistance, Decimated, Nightmare Sonata and more.

Hosted by Winston-Salem Fashion Week, this event showcases fashion illustrations and fashion photography by local artists. It also includes sculptures by designers and fashion photography.

Dick Gregory commemoration @ International Civil Rights Center & Museum (GSO), 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights activist and comedian Dick Gregory. The evening includes a screening of Gregory’s comedic performances and social commentary. Wine and other refreshments will be provided.

‘90s hip-hop party @ JuggHeads Growlers & Pints (W-S), 7 p.m.

It’s throwback night at this local beer bar, so enjoy your favorite ’90s hip-hop hits and grab a beer or two. Requests are encouraged.

SATURDAY

Niki’s Pickles @ Cobblestone Farmer’s Market (W-S), 9 a.m.

Sample homemade items made from fresh local ingredients like hot pickled cauliflower and pickled radishes as well as other seasonal favorites at the farmers market.

Back to school with essential oils @ Loving Scents Aromatherapy (GSO), 10 a.m.

Learn how to handle stress, Test Anxiety, and ADHD, with the help of essential oils. This class will be led by Kimberly Seymour and Amber LaBorde, both clinical aromatherapists that will lead participants as they explore the health benefits of Aromatherapy.

Winston-Salem ComicCon @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds & Annex (W-S), 11 a.m.

Burke Street Comics presents the Triad’s Premier comic-book convention, featuring dealers and pop-culture creators from all over the Southeast. This event also features panel discussions and a cosplay contest.

Hosted by the Live Life Foundation, this fashion show is designed to bring awareness to Lupus. You’re invited to come early to socialize beforehand, and refreshments will be provided.

SUNDAY

Sound journey through the chakras @ Deep Roots Market (GSO), 11 a.m.

Relax with Alexander Tuttle as he leads a sound session consisting of Native American flutes, chimes, sitar and other calming instruments. Bring a pillow or blanket for comfort.

Second-anniversary block party @ Beer Growler (W-S), 12 p.m.

Join the crew at the Beer Growler to celebrate its second anniversary, with live music and activities for the whole family. Food Freaks food truck will provide the grub. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

MONDAY

Zumba in the park @ Lebauer Park (GSO), 5:30 p.m.

Join Rhonda Johnson as she leads this class consisting of merengue, salsa, reggaeton and African beats. Participants should bring towels and some light weights for the workout.

High Point University Panthers vs. UNCG Spartans @ Vert Stadium (HP), 7 p.m.

The Panthers take on the Spartans in this local women’s soccer battle. The Panthers are 2-2 to start the season while the Spartans stand at 1-3.