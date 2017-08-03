The Weekender: The Rock Edition

I have always been into lots of different genres of music, but there is something about a long guitar riff that really gets me going. I have never been to a rock concert, and I can’t quote lyrics, but I think the feeling I get when I hear Hendrix’s guitar on “All Along the Watchtower” is enough to make me a fan of rock music for life.

THURSDAY

Hands on History tour @ Benton Convention Center (W-S), 9:30 a.m.

This African-American history tour in Old Salem features a culinary demonstration of historic African-American cooking. Participants will also be able to participate in gourd painting and visit St. Philips Heritage Center, the site of the longest standing African-American church in North Carolina.

Late night jazz @ Delta Arts Center (W-S), 10 p.m.

The Delta Arts Center hosts a night of jazz accompanied by good food. Diana Tuffin & Company will hold down the stage. The menu consists of Southern favorites such as fried fish, mac & cheese and more Beer and wine will also be available for purchase.

FRIDAY

African dancing and drumming @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 5:30 p.m.

Students from Brown Recreation Center and the surrounding communities perform traditional dances and rhythms from West Africa.

First Friday @ Downtown (W-S, GSO), 6 p.m.

|Dozens of artists, food trucks, live music and plenty of open art galleries fill up this monthly culture event in the Triad’s two largest cities.

EnVision @ Merschel Plaza (W-S), 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem hosts EnVision, a cover band with a variety of musical styles, as they perform hits from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

Outdoor salsa dancing @ Four Flocks & Larder (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

Come out and enjoy a free salsa class taught by Messina Dance Company, then dance the night away to salsa, bachata and kizomba music on the patio.

SATURDAY

Family day @ Foothills Brewing Tasting Room (W-S), 11 a.m.

This event benefits families at the Ronald McDonald House and includes a yoga class taught by Rock Water Yoga. There will be face-painting and a caricature artist. Food trucks will be serving up lunch, too. Guests are encouraged to bring individually wrapped snacks for families at the Ronald McDonald House.

Total Metal Meltdown @ Shiners (GSO), 2 p.m.

The second annual metal fest features acts from across the state. Avalon Rising, ManSlaughter, Thundering Herd and other well-known groups will grace the stage. Performances start 4 p.m. and event merchandise will be on hand for purchase.

Beer Olympics @ Bur-Mil Park (GSO), Saturday 3 p.m.

Young Professionals Civitan of Greensboro hosts the fourth annual Beer Olympics. Teams will compete in drinking games and other activities. Transportation, food and — you guessed it — beer will be provided for this event.

Camel City Rock Fest @ Johnny & Junes (W-S), Saturday 3 p.m.

Silvertung, Beyond the Fade, Sixlight, Inviolate and other bands throw down at this country bar.

Iced tea workshop @ Chad’s Chi Blending Room (W-S), 4 p.m.

Come learn how to create and infuse iced tea at home. Participants will have the opportunity sample various teas as well.

The Poetry Café @ Barber Park (GSO), 6 p.m.

Presented by the Levitt AMP Greensboro Music Series, this event showcases poet, educator and entertainer Josephus III. Beverages will available for purchase from Preyer Brewing and Grove Winery & Vineyards. Food trucks will be available as well.

FireStar Pro Wrestling @ FSPW Pro Wrestling Training School (GSO), Saturday 7 p.m.

Camron Carter and Caprice Coleman square off in the championship match, and various Firestar Wrestlers appear as well. Guests are encouraged to bring school supplies to donate for the upcoming school year.

Art-o-Mat workshop @ SECCA (W-S), August 8, 6 p.m.

Art-o-Mat artist Sharon Hardin instructs guests on watercolor painting. Participants create their own Art-o-Mat pieces on blocks with watercolors using organic imagery. All materials will be provided.