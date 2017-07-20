The Weekender: The Shark Week Edition

I hold a healthy fear of sharks. A few summers ago, I found myself within biting range of a shark at Carolina Beach. The water was nice and warm. My feet sunk into the sand with every foot step as I trudged through the waist deep water. My friends and I were startled by the sight of a lone gray fin in the not so far distance. We sprang into action, running to shore as quickly as we could, hearing the piercing sound of the lifeguards whistle shortly after. I can truly say that day restored my respect for the ocean, but seeing a real life shark up close restored my fear.

THURSDAY

Cool Hand Luke @ Carolina Theatre (GSO), 7 p.m.

Paul Newman plays a criminal who is sentenced to two years in prison and who doesn’t play by the rules of a sadistic warden in this 1967 classic. The film also stars George Kennedy and Strother Martin.

FRIDAY

Singin’ in the Rain Jr. @ Hanesbrands Theatre (W-S), 7 p.m.

Spring Theatre presents Singin’ in the Rain Jr. The play is based on the 1952 film that takes place in Hollywood during the last days of silent film.

88.5 WFDD @ Foothills Brewing Tasting Room (W-S), 5:30 p.m.

Guests are invited to meet the staff and radio personalities of WFDD public radio at Foothill Brewing, located at 3800 Kimwell Drive. Guests who donate will receive a pint glass filled with their choice of brew.

Beauty and the Beast @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 7 p.m.

UNCG presents a live-action screening of the Disney classic Beauty and The Beast. Guests are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy pre-show entertainment. Food will be available form Ghassan’s and Norma Food & Co.

Global Mama Trunk Show @ Ten Thousand Villages (GSO), 10 a.m.

A three-day only trunk show features batik clothing and accessories from Ghana.

SATURDAY

Yong-In Presidential Cup Tournament @ Han’s White Tiger Tae Kwon Do (GSO), Saturday, 7 a.m.

Students compete in forms, board breaking and sparring in the eighth annual Tae Kwon Do competition. The tournament also includes a demonstration team competition.

The End of Evangelion @ Geeksboro Coffee (GSO), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Geeksboro celebrates the 20th anniversary of the anime film The End of Evangelion with an early-afternoon screening.

Xpogo Stunt Team @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 2 p.m.

This free event features the extreme pogo stunt crew Xpogo, which performs tricks flying over 10 feet in the air. The team has performed in over 23 countries and holds 13 current Guinness World Records.

Beat the Heat 5K @ downtown Winston-Salem, 6:30 p.m.

The 5K race benefits local charities that support community health and fitness.

Wooden Robot Tap Takeover @ JuggHeads (W-S), 5 p.m.

Wooden Robot Brewing takes over Juggheads with a selection of new brews and classic favorites. Bahtmobile Thai/Vietnamese food truck posts up from 6 to 9 p.m.

Shark Week @ Greensboro Science Center (GSO), 10 a.m.

Shark Week kicks off with informational sessions about ocean conservation and how it benefits sharks and other wildlife. Guests will have the opportunity to learn how plastic water bottles can be transformed into products we use every day.

Grand opening @ Traveled Farmer (GSO), 7 a.m.

The restaurant formerly known as Marshall Free house will be reopening as Traveled Farmer. The new menu features flavors from around the world made with local ingredients. The grand opening event includes a variety of activities all day long featuring coffee tasting, farmer demonstrations, children’s activities and more.

Eastern Festival Orchestra @ Guilford College (GSO), Saturday 8 p.m.

Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers performs the world premiere of Samuel Jones’ violin concerto with the Eastern Festival Orchestra. The Orchestra is comprised of dedicated young musicians ages 14 – 23.

Food truck beer dinner @ Foothills Brewing Tasting Room (W-S), July 24, 6:30 p.m.

This event includes a four-course food-truck meal paired with craft beers. Chef Jeremy Clayman and his food truck StrEat Provison provide the grub.