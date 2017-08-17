The Weekender: The Solar Eclipse Edition

Next week, on Monday, a total solar eclipse will take place and will be visible from all over the United States. This is the only one most of us will get to see in our lifetime. I will be front and center for this event, which I am sure will be inspiring.

THURSDAY

Public art block party @ Bellemeade Street (GSO), 6 p.m.

The city of Greensboro hosts a free block party featuring artist Daas as he uses two 80-foot walls as canvases. This event also features other local artists as they create their masterpieces. Food trucks will be on hand for the hungry and thirsty.

Democracy for Sale @ Center for Design Innovation (W-S), 6:30 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Urban League hosts a screening of Democracy for Sale, a thought-provoking documentary about political spending in North Carolina. The documentary follows comedian Zach Galifianakis as he chases down the money trail.

FRIDAY

Food Truck Friday @ Bailey Park (W-S), 11:30 a.m.

Dozens of food trucks from all over the Triad come together to serve up some deliciousness.

La La Land @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 6:30 p.m.

UNCG presents a free screening of the Oscar Award-winning film La La Land. The film stars actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food will be available for purchase from Ghassan’s and Noma Food & Co.

The Sandlot @ Bailey Park (W-S), 7 p.m.

A/perture Cinema presents a free screening of the film The Sandlot. A story of baseball and childhood adventure, it follows a group of young boys as they navigate childhood all while maintaining their love for the game of baseball. Food Freaks of NC and Bandito Burrito food trucks, Hoots brewery and RayLen Vineyards & Winery will be serving.

Jarren Benton @ Blind Tiger (GSO), 8 p.m.

Hip-hop artist Jarren Benton comes to Greensboro on his Mink Coat Killa tour, with special guest and local emcee Ed E. Ruger.

SATURDAY

African–American Historical Tour @ Oakwood Cemetery (HP), 11 a.m.

This tour led by historian Phyllis Bridges features a walkthrough of Oakwood Cemetery, following the stories of High Point’s black settlers and former slaves.