The Weekender: Debbie Downer Edition

Thanksgiving is at our doorsteps once again and while many of us are drooling with anticipation over turkey, pies and collard greens, others in the Triad know they’re likely to stay hungry. If you have the means, maybe donate something healthful to a local food bank or volunteer to help serve those in need tomorrow.

Some people are reflecting on the painful irony of recent events in South Dakota. On Nov. 16, the Keystone Pipeline spilled 210,000 gallons of toxic tar sands oil in the state’s northeastern corner one year after indigenous-led Dakota Access Pipeline opponents continued a monthslong protest into the cold of winter, withstanding brutality at the hands of police. So…this whole American mythology around Thanksgiving is a little extra awkward this year, no?

And for many, the holiday season is plain old awful whether you’ve recently lost a family member or are forced to be around relatives who make you feel unsafe or taunt your political beliefs, profession or sexuality. We see you, and we hope you’ll find something below intriguing enough to get out of the house for a few hours.

Regardless of whether your feelings around Thanksgiving are politically tinged, we wish each of you a happy and safe long weekend. Don’t forget to pick up a copy of Triad City Beat for your friends, family and guests to enjoy!

THURSDAY

Turkey Strut 5K @ Winston-Salem Fairground, 9 a.m.

Join Jones Racing Company to participate in a 5K, or stroller and dog-friendly one-mile fun run. Final run times will go toward state and national records. Portions of entry fees will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank and attendees are asked to bring canned goods. Find the event on Facebook.

Thanksgiving potluck @ Above Board Skate Park (GSO), 6 p.m.

Skaters who contribute to a community potluck receive discounts on skating, but all are welcome to join in on the festivities. Above Board provides allergy-friendly options and vegan choices as well. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival @ Greensboro Coliseum (GSO), 9 a.m.

Peruse the work of hundreds of artists and craftspeople from across the country as they offer pottery, jewelry, photography, sculpture, woodworking and specialty foods available for sale. The festival continues through Sunday. Find the event on Facebook.

Free market @ Grove Street People’s Market (GSO), 10 a.m.

Forego frenzied Black Friday shopping for the Really, Really Free Market, a community-wide yard sale-style event where everything is free. Regardless of whether you bring items, stop by to shop from your neighbors’ goods. Find the event on Facebook.

Moravian Porter release party @ Foothills Brewing (W-S), noon

Celebrate the annual bottling of Foothills’ Moravian Porter. Enjoy the brew on tap in the brewery’s Kimwell Drive tasting room alongside Moravian cookies supplied by Dewey’s Bakery. StrEat Provision and Mojito Mobile Kitchen food trucks will be on site. Find the event on Facebook.

WrestleCade Weekend @ Benton Convention Center (W-S), 6 p.m.

Experience one of the largest independent wrestling events in the nation through Sunday. More than 100 wrestlers from current and past fame will gather for live wrestling, a taping of the Stevie Ray podcast and much more. Learn more at wrestlecade.com.

A Christmas Carol @ Hanesbrands Theater (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

Triad Stage brings Preston Lane’s adaption of the Charles Dickens novel to the stage for the holiday season. The classic features Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly old man with an opportunity for redemption through the visits of three spirits who guide him through his past, present and future. Learn more at triadstage.org.

SATURDAY

Group ride & potluck @ Bur-Mil Park (GSO), Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Piedmont Fat Tire Society hosts its annual Burn the Turkey group ride, providing riding groups for all skill levels before reconvening at a pavilion for a potluck social. Find the event on Facebook.

Thanksgiving celebration @ Bookmarks Bookstore (W-S), 10 a.m.

Join the Bookmarks’ staff and several guest authors to celebrate the local literary community. New York Times bestselling author Charlie Lovett will wrap in-house purchases while Megan Bryant and Stacy McAnulty present a storytime for children. The rest of the day features events like a late-morning illustration class for older children and afternoon treats from West End Coffeehouse. Learn more at bookmarksnc.org.

Muddy Creek Players @ Muddy Creek Music Hall (W-S), 8 p.m.

Acoustic blues artist Big Ron Hunter and the folksy Couldn’t Be Happiers join the Muddy Creek Players, an ensemble of eight musicians who combine their original music, covers from the last half-century and current popular music. Find the event on Facebook.

SUNDAY

A Carolina Christmas! @ Reynolds Auditorium (W-S), 2 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Symphony kicks off the holiday season with A Carolina Christmas!, featuring traditional and popular holiday music like “White Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Members of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company perform excerpts from poet Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity. Learn more at wssymphony.org.

Nutcracker Tea @ O’Henry Hotel (GSO), 3 p.m.

This family-friendly tea time and all its delectable treats are inspired by The Nutcracker. Warm apple cider and hot chocolate will also be available while children decorate ornaments, help chefs make gingerbread houses and enjoy a reading of the story in the company of costumed characters. Learn more at ohenryhotel.com.