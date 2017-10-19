The Weekender: Theatre Edition

The stars are aligning to offer Triad residents a weekend rich with opportunities to head to the theatre. Whether you’d prefer to sit in the audience, participate from your seat or embody a self-imagined persona in a murder mystery masquerade, this curated list has you covered.

For readers living in Guilford County, the political theatre continues — for background on the dramatis personæ find Triad City Beat‘s 2017 Election Guide online and in newsstands today.

THURSDAY 19

The Roots of the IQ: Innovation on Depot Street @ Goler Memorial AME Zion Church (W-S), 5:30 p.m.

In partnership with the Winston-Salem African-American Archive, the New Winston Museum presents the second panel discussion in a three-part series focusing on historic African-American landscapes in the Camel City. This panel of local experts focuses on the once-booming black businesses district forged in the neighborhoods currently home to the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter. Enjoy light refreshments while learning how African-American residents cultivated flourishing communities in the era of Jim Crow. Find the event on Facebook.

The Legend of Buster Neal @ Arts Council Theatre (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

The NC Black Repertory Company presents playwright Jackie Alexander’s story about four generations of African-American men, featuring actor Nathan Purdee who is best known for his role as a private investigator on CBS’s “The Young and the Restless.” The production investigates friendship and masculinity, and runs through Oct. 29. Find tickets and learn more at ncblackrep.org.

Two by Tenn @ Triad Stage (GSO), 8 p.m.

In collaboration with UNCG, South African company Abrahamese and Meyer Productions performs two short Tennessee Williams plays presented under the collective title Two by Tenn in UpStage Cabaret at Triad Stage. The first play on the bill is a comedy, A Perfect Analysis Given by a Parrot, set in a juke-joint in 1930s St. Louis. In an interesting twist, award-winning puppeteers Dean Balie and Marcel Meyer play life-size puppets of characters Bessie and Flora. Williams’ bizarre and provocative late-career play, The Remarkable Rooming-House of Mme. LeMonde, follows intermission. This production features strong language, violence and simulated sex, including allusions to sexual abuse. Two by Tenn runs through Oct. 21. Find tickets and learn more at triadstage.org.

FRIDAY 20

The Last Wave @ Aperture Cinema (W-S), 9:30 a.m.

Film critic Mark Burger hosts a special screening of acclaimed, PG-rated psychological thriller and mystery as the latest installment of Aperture’s Looking @ Art Cinema education series. In this 1977 art-house horror classic, Richard Chamberlain portrays a lawyer whose worldview is challenged when he agrees to defend aboriginal people accused of murder; strange events foreshadow a looming catastrophe. Find tickets and learn more at aperturecinema.com.

Midnight at the Masquerade Murder Mystery @ West End Ministries (HP), 6:30 p.m.

Solve a crime and save the soiree during this murder-mystery dinner that transports attendees to a billionaire’s club masquerade ball. Proceeds benefit West End Ministries’ programs. Dressing in costume is optional but organizers will award for best mask. Find the event on Facebook.

Rave in Wonderland @ Krave Tea House & Kava Bar (GSO), 11 p.m.

This late-night, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland-inspired rave features local, long-time EDM DJ FM with special guest DJ Julian Newman, who specializes in uplifting trance flows. All proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity’s hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Krave is accepting donations through Oct. 31. This event is for ravers 18 years-of-age and older, and no alcohol is to be served. Learn more at kravekava.com.

SATURDAY

Chalice in Wonderland Craft Beer Festival @ Crossnore School & Children’s Home (W-S), noon

Grab a meal from any of the half dozen food trucks as you sample from 35 craft beers from 15 breweries. Hay rides and onsite playgrounds are accessible to children, and attendees are welcome to visit the horses, llamas, goats, pigs and donkeys that live on the farm. Part of the day’s proceeds will benefit Crossnore. Find tickets and learn more at chaliceinwonderland.org.

Interfaith celebration of refugees @ Knollwood Baptist Church (W-S), 1 p.m.

Eat traditional foods from refugees’ homelands during a reception with information booths and family-friendly activities like soccer and arts and crafts before an interfaith panel discussion about the refugee experience. Stephan Bauman, the former president of World Relief, delivers the keynote speech and signs his books, Seeking Refuge: On the Shores of the Global Refugee Crisis and Break Open the Sky. Learn more at interfaithwinstonsalem.org.

Ghoulash! Halloween Festival @ Center City and LeBauer parks (GSO), 2 p.m.

The Greensboro Youth Council presents an annual Halloween-themed festival featuring bounce houses, game booths, face painting, a pumpkin patch, a costume parade and contest, and arts and crafts. Peruse a craft market, wind through a haunted house and take pit-stops at local breweries’ beverage stations to the sound of live entertainment. Learn more at greensboro-nc.gov.

Burning Bell Festival @ South Elm and Lewis streets (GSO), 4 p.m.

The South End Advocacy League hosts a festival featuring art from the Center for Visual Artists, food trucks, craft drinks from Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Co. and Bull City Cider, as well as live music from Crystal Bright & the Silver Hands and Americana band Wurlitzer Prize. The Greensboro Dance Film Festival is also part of the affair. Learn more at southenddistrict.org and ure.uncg.edu.

Community dinner @ Oakview Recreation Center (HP), 6 p.m.

The High Point Human Relations Commission and the Bahá’ís of High Point welcome all community members to celebrate the 200th birthday of the Baha’i faith’s founder, Baha’u’llah. Hear stories and songs about Baha’u’llah and partake in the community’s traditions while enjoying a fellowship dinner. Learn more and reserve your seat at 200thanniversary.eventbrite.com.

Ghost Stories @ Blandwood Mansion (GSO), 7 p.m.

From the candle-lit floor of the West Parlor, retired librarian and Southern-style storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown narrates spooky stories interwoven with North Carolina legends beside an intimate fireplace. All stories are family-friendly. Learn more at preservationgreensboro.org.

SUNDAY

Romeo and Juliet Promenade @ GTCC (HP), 3 p.m.

GTCC’s modern-day interpretation of Shakespeare’s iconic, tragic love story is presented in promenade style, meaning audience members move with actors from scene to scene to five different stages around campus. Bring a folding chair, if possible. Find tickets and learn more at highpointtheatre.com.

Pumpkin Palooza @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (W-S), 4 p.m.

Join in the afternoon celebration of everyone’s favorite fall squash. Aside from exploring the pumpkin patch, enjoy live music, games, prizes, free food and a petting zoo. Canned food donations are welcome. Learn more at maplesprings.org.