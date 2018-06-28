The Weekender: Throwback Edition

Opportunities to bathe in nostalgia abound in the Triad this weekend, just in time for many presently wrestling with the tension between despondency and rage. Whether it’s delighting in a few hours of 80s escapism, supporting a community theatre paying homage to a favorite children’s book character, taking a longer walk than usual, or whatever — take a moment to replenish. We have work to do and mass movements require sustainability.

On a pleasant note, events centering gender-bending icons Prince and David Bowie are slated for the final days of Pride Month. Head to Greensboro’s Adam & Eve Saturday afternoon if you want to send off the month with a bang, and with community.

THURSDAY

Julian Sizemore & Hunter McBride @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 7 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket for live music under the full moon and prepare to dance when DJ MikeWawa takes over at 8:30 p.m. Find the event on Facebook.

Labyrinth Anniversary Ball @ Reboot Arcade Bar (W-S), 8 p.m.

Dress up as your favorite character for Reboot’s Labyrinth screening and stick around for free arcade games midnight ’til 2 a.m. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

Laser Metallica @ Greensboro Science Center, 7 p.m.

Just when you thought “Enter Sandman” couldn’t sound any better, your local science center adds lasers for a multisensory experience. Head to the OmniSphere Theater at 7 p.m. for an electric mix of Metallica’s hits or catch later shows at 8 and 9 p.m. Learn more at greensboroscience.org.

Purple Rain @ On Pop of the World Studios (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

OPOTW Studios screens Purple Rainin the backlot before the Ringos perform Prince classics. Don your best purple clothing and accessories for the occasion. Find the event on Facebook.

EmiSunshine & the Rain @ the Ramkat (W-S), 8 p.m.

The powers that be are calling her a musical prodigy. See for yourself as the roots singer/songwriter brings her blend of bluegrass and country to the stage. Learn more at theramkat.com.

Brave @ LeBauer Park (GSO), 8:30 p.m.

UNCG’s Spartan Cinema series continues at sunset. This week, a rabble-rousing archer challenges tradition, turning a kingdom upside down. Find the event on Facebook.

Basement Life @ Boxcar Bar & Arcade (GSO), 9:30 p.m.

Taste the indie rock rainbow. Greensboro-based post-punk band Basement Life headlines with math rockers Youth League and local newcomersSaucer. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

The “Death of Geeksboro” Sale @ Geeksboro (GSO), 6 a.m.

Geeksboro is moving, and much memorabilia, furniture, AV equipment, merchandise, games, movies, video games, fixtures and artwork can’t come along. Proceeds from the sale — which will take place at the original location — will help dull the pain of moving expenses. Find the event on Facebook.

Blueberry Pancake & Celebration Day @ Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 8:30 a.m.

On the corner lawn of Lindsay and Yanceyville streets, guest chef Alex Amoroso of Cheesecakes by Alex prepares pancakes with fresh blueberries as jazz musician Griffin Ross and singer-songwriter Laura Jane Vincent perform live all morning. Market-goers will find other blueberry-centric products throughout the market and proceeds benefit the Curb Market’s non-profit. Learn more at gsofarmersmarket.org.

Thank Goodness it’s Pride! @ Adam & Eve (GSO), 1 p.m.

On the 49thanniversary of Stonewall, celebrate Pride by learning some queer kink history followed by product demonstrations, a sexual-health discussion, games and raffles. Take advantage of free STD testing with the Triangle Empowerment Center at 4 p.m. and stick around for a drag and poetry performance with Flex Jonez and Ivy Carter at 7 p.m. Find the event on Facebook.

Jill Goodson Band @ 6thStreet & Liberty Street (W-S), 7 p.m.

The Jill Goodson band continues Winston’s Summer on Liberty series. Come out for classic rock and blues with a twist of country. Learn more atdowntownws.com/music.

1970s Film Stock @ Monstercade (W-S), 9 p.m.

That’s right: cassette release. 1970s Film Stock aka Eddie Garcia releases a live, improvisational album recorded in his hometown of Gastonia. It’s called Irrational Aesthetics: Live in Gastonia. Experimental rock groups Hectorina and Spookstina join in the fun.Find the event on Facebook.

Rock Out the Quarry @ Quarry Park (W-S), 6p.m.

Whip out the lawn chairs and blankets for this pre-Fourth of July festival. Enjoy a fireworks show with grub from one (or two or three) of 10 participating food trucks: Zekos 2 Go, Wingz and Thyngz, Off the Hook, Manna, King-Queen Haitian Cuisine, Gunny Smitty’s Hotdogs, Spice Delight Mobile Café, Sunset Slush, Kona Ice, and Cherries on Top. Darryl Little & Friends play live.

SUNDAY

Junie B. Jones @ Community Theatre of Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Barbara Park’s beloved children’s book character Junie B. Jones tackles everything from making new friends and adjusting to glasses to kickball tournaments in first grade. Find the event on Facebook.

