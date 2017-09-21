The Weekender: Ugly Food Edition

Gardens throughout the Triad still offer abundance midway through warm September, but not all produce meets our unrealistic beauty standards. As Chef N’Gai Dickerson will show Guilford County residents this Sunday, that’s just fine.

Not into dirt? This roundup offers plentiful indoor options for your weekend recreation whether you’re looking for big screens or off-beat artwork. If you still want some sunlight, hit the streets for wide-ranging cultural events. No matter what you choose, be good to your people and read Triad City Beat.

THURSDAY

Salon series panel discussion: Reclaimed cemeteries @ Delta Arts Center (W-S), 5:30 p.m.

The New Winston Museum and the Winston-Salem African-American Archive present the first of a three-part salon series, Lost, Found and Transformed: Our Storied Places in African-American History. This panel explores the histories of African-American cemeteries — Happy Hill, Oddfellows and Brooks — in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Enjoy light refreshments while UNCSA professor Rosemary Millar moderates the discussion with cemetery representatives Maurice Pitts Johnson, Deltra Bonner and Maxine John. Find the event on Facebook.

Student race relations forum @ RJ Reynolds High School (W-S), 6:30 p.m.

High school students from Forsyth County high schools discuss their perspectives on race relations during a panel discussion at the RJ Reynolds High School auditorium covering topics like their generation’s view toward racial attitudes and their personal experiences with race. The public is welcome to listen and participate in a question-and-answer period. Learn more at cityofws.org.

Chasing Coral @ Weatherspoon Art Museum Auditorium (GSO), 6:30 p.m.

This 90-minute documentary follows a team of sea divers and scientists as they investigate massive reef die-offs. Alex Dornburg, research curator of ichthyology at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences leads an informal post-screening discussion. Learn more at weatherspoon.uncg.edu.

Best of 48-Hour Film Project @ HanesBrand Theatre (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

RiverRun International Film Festival presents encore screenings of this year’s 16 local award-winning short films from the 48-Hour Film Project competition, which challenges filmmakers of varied experience to create short films within a two-day weekend. Learn more at riverrunfilm.com.

FRIDAY

Beyond Imagination: An interactive public art experience @ Center for Design Innovation (W-S), 5:30 p.m.

Imagination Installations presents an interactive, multi-media art-immersion event, Beyond Imagination: Thinking Big Outside the Box, Dreaming Big Inside the Cube, that features a video depicting the development of a “dream seed” into a four-story tall Tree of Life, as well as paintings by local artists and a variety of media that integrates photographs of Winston-Salem’s past with locals’ community dreams collected over the past six years. Within the 60-cubic-feet concrete building, attendees create, write and share their own dreams for Winston-Salem’s future. Learn more at imaginationinstallations.com.

Architects, artists and interior designers exhibit @ Double Oaks Bed & Breakfast (GSO), 6 p.m.

The Institute of Classical Architecture & Art hosts a showcase of North Carolina’s leading architects, artists, builders, furniture makers, ornamental plasterers, landscape architects and interior designers. Savor hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine catered by Josephine’s Catering Kitchen while the Aaron Matson Quintet (featuring Brandon Lee) performs a combination of modern jazz and jazz standards ranging from Duke Ellington and Lee Morgan to Christian McBride. Learn more at double-oaks.com.

Moonlight Madness 5K & Fun Run @ Bailey Park (W-S), 7:30 p.m.

United Way of Forsyth County kicks off of its 2017 community campaign with this unique fundraising event set at dusk. Whether or not you participate in the one-mile fun run at 7:30 p.m. or the 5K at 8 p.m., this block party features a DJ, live music, food vendors, dancing and beer starting at 6:30 p.m. Arrive early for an opportunity to chat with United Way’s partner agencies about issues in our communities. Learn more at moonlightmadness5k.com.

SATURDAY

25th annual Fiesta @ Fourth, Popular and Spruce streets (W-S), 11 a.m.

Winston-Salem’s Hispanic League celebrates the richness and diversity of Hispanic culture in the Triad. Entertainment includes a medley of Latin music and food, cultural programs, a children’s area, a beer and margarita garden and local artisans. Kick off festivities with the “Running of the Bulls Magnifico Mile” and Fun Run at 8 a.m. Learn more at hispanicleague.org.

West Salem Sidewalk Chalk Fest @ West Street along Granville Park (W-S), 1 p.m.

West Salem invites artists of all skill levels and ages to transform sidewalks into an open-air community gallery of chalk creations. The event includes chalk games in addition to a cakewalk and raffle, face-painting, kid crafts, music and food trucks. Chalk is provided. Find the event on Facebook.

Oktoberfest @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S), 2 p.m.

Wise Man Brewing hosts its first annual Oktoberfest celebration in conjunction with the Piedmont Wind Symphony. Urban Soil, Dangermuffin, Brother Bear Presents “3PC & a Biscuit,” and the Travers Brothership are also performing. Wise Man is offering throwback brews and releasing a special beer for the Travers Brothership. Boone Doggies, Food Freaks of NC and Goodtimes Bar-b-cue food trucks serve from distinctive German menus. Find the event on Facebook.

Project Shimmy world dance showcase @ Van Dyke Performance Space (GSO), 7:30 p.m.

Twisted Dance Collective presents Project Shimmy, an annual benefit performance for Triad Health Project, a local HIV/AIDS service organization. Dance professionals from across North Carolina perform a wide array of world dances. Learn more and purchase tickets at twisteddance.com.

SUNDAY

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride @ Select Cycle (GSO), 11 a.m.

Motorcycle riders donning tweed suits, waxed mustaches, shined shoes and bow ties gather at Select Cycle to participate in a two-hour ride through each Triad city to help raise funds and awareness of prostate cancer and men’s suicide prevention on behalf of the Movember Foundation. All genders are welcome to participate in the ride and spectate an array of café racers, bobbers, classics, sidecars and vintage scooters. Learn more, register to ride or sponsor a rider at gentlemansride.com.

Sowing Seeds Children’s Festival and Food Drive @ Bailey Park (W-S), 1 p.m.

Children artists share and sell their works of art, donating $5 of their earnings to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Food Pantry, which helps families in need in the Forsyth County school system. Festivalgoers can enjoy activities as varied as kids’ yoga and face painting to performances from the Diggs-Latham honors orchestra and band. Taqueria Luciano, Airwheel Coffee, Kona Ice and Cafe Gelato pitch in, and festivalgoers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food. Learn more at innovationquarter.com.

Ugly Food Feast @ Guilford County Cooperative Extension (GSO), 5 p.m.

Chef N’Gai Dickerson uses produce that didn’t make it to market for a nutritious community meal for up to 100 community members, kicking-off Guilford Local Foods Week. Celebrate local food, learn methods to reduce food waste and meet some new neighbors. Learn more and register at ces.ncsu.edu.

Wes Anderson film festival @ Geeksboro Coffee & Beverage Company (GSO), 6:30 p.m.

Geeksboro invites audiences to vote between two Anderson films The Darjeeling Limited and The Fantastic Mr. Fox for this week’s installment of its semi-annual Wes Fest. Learn more at geeksboro.com.