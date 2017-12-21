The Weekender: Winter Solstice Edition

At 11:28 a.m. this morning, the winter solstice arrived and marked a glorious turning point for those of us most sensitive to a lack of sunlight. It only gets brighter from here, folks.

Whether or not you’re celebrating a holiday, we wish all our readers a safe and happy extended weekend!

THURSDAY

Christmas for the City @ Benton Convention Center (W-S), 4 p.m.

Love Out Loud partners to bring a free Christmas experience for the greater Winston-Salem community. Share meals at community tables, circulate between 13 performance spaces, reflect and relax in art and music space or visit Santa. Learn more at christmasforthecity.com.

Homeless Person’s Memorial Walk @ Interactive Resource Center (GSO), 4:30 p.m.

Walk to remember the homeless who lost their lives this year and hear from guest speakers who will speak about the unique challenges of combating homelessness in Greensboro and what is being done to effect change. Find the event on Facebook.

Camel City Jazz Orchestra @ SECCA (W-S), 5:30 p.m.

Camel City Jazz Orchestra presents A Holiday Tradition, and celebrate the holidays with big band favorites. Homemade cookies and other baked goods will be available in addition to a cash bar. The orchestra will play a late show at 8 p.m. Learn more at secca.org.

Titus Gant Quartet @ Centennial Station Arts Center (HP), 7 p.m.

Sip on wine or local craft beer while listening to holiday-themed jazz music from Greensboro-based Titus Grant Quartet. Find the event on Facebook.

FRIDAY

SantaCon Bar Crawl @ various locations (GSO), 7 p.m.

Hop into your favorite holiday costume, enter contests and expect drink specials as you take a tour of Greensboro’s bar scene. Registration is 7 to 8 p.m. at the Elm Street Center. Find the event on Facebook.

Shelly Stevens, Chad Huskey & Bill Heath @ Muddy Creek Café & Music Hall, 7 p.m.

Shelly Stevens, Chad Huskey and Bill Heath perform original music and hits spanning the last several decades alongside Evan Bryant on bass and Arin Heath on percussion. Find the event on Facebook.

Slanted Shed food truck @ Southside Beer Garden & Bottle Shop (W-S), 7 p.m.

Pair beer, wine, cider or nitro coffee with seafood and barbeque from Slanted Shed food truck at this newly-opened bar. Find the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Christmas Eve Market @ Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (GSO), 7 a.m.

The Market’s Wednesday vendors and several Saturday vendors join for a festive Christmas Eve market. Among decorations like wreaths and poinsettias, find stocking stuffers from local artisans and stock up for holiday meals with meats, vegetables and sweets. Learn more at gsofarmersmarket.org.

Hot Chocolate Fun Run @ Fleet Feet (GSO), 8:30 a.m.

In addition to running, attendees can snack on cookies, drink cocoa and bring presents to be wrapped with a donation to BackPack Beginnings. Find the event on Facebook.

Shokunin Ramen pop-up @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S), noon

Stop by and warm your belly with a choice of Kumamoto, Tokyo, Sapporo or Roppongi style ramen. Gluten free noodles and vegan options are available. Find the event on Facebook.

Christmas party & ugly sweater contest @ Quiet Pint Tavern (W-S), 6 p.m.

Try a new brew from a curated selection of seasonal craft beers or something special from Quiet Pint’s winter cocktail menu. Among giveaways and door prizes, Highland Brewing Company sponsors an ugly sweater contest at 8 p.m. and a raffle will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Central and Western NC. Find the event on Facebook.

Roseland with Molly McGinn & Alan Peterson @ Common Grounds (GSO), 8 p.m.

Support local musicians Molly McGinn, Alan Peterson and headliner Roseland, with former members of House of Fools and Hot Politics, while enjoying some wine, beer or something caffeinated. Find the event on Facebook.

Holiday dance party @ Boxcar Bar + Arcade (GSO), 9 p.m.

Break in Boxcar Bar + Arcade’s new music room for its second annual XMAS is LUV II: Holiday Dance Party, featuring Super Yamba Band, Electric Jelly Funck, members of the Brand New Life, live Afrobeat dance music and vinyl DJ sets by Prez. Find the event on Facebook.

SUNDAY

Hats & Bells Elf Run @ William G. White, Jr. Family YMCA (W-S), 9 a.m.

Interpret the dress code as you please, but Santa hats, tinsel and bells all seem welcome. This 4-mile run is for people of all ages and abilities, and the group will wait for everyone to catch up at major intersections. Find the event on Facebook.