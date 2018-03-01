The Weekender: Women’s History Month Edition

Happy Women’s History Month, TCB readers! This year’s theme is “Nevertheless, She Persisted.”

During Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing in February 2017, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) silenced Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as she read aloud a letter opposing Sessions written by Coretta Scott King in 1986. In reference to his disruption, McConnell later said “Senator Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

Feminists quickly picked up the phrase as a battle cry for how women refuse to be silenced and persist in the face of everyday sexism, gendered violence and all forms of systemic oppression. Consider how you can uplift women in all spheres of your life and be sure to keep a look out for events featuring and celebrating women this month.

THURSDAY

Art party @ Wherehouse Art Hotel (W-S), 6 p.m.

Multimedia artists Zach McCraw and Savannah Tuttle exhibit new works to peruse before live performance-art collaboration between Amanda Medina and Ash Williams, and another between McCraw and Javier Colon, beginning at 8 p.m. Find the event on Facebook.

ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament @ Greensboro Coliseum, 8 p.m.

The sixth seed team takes on the winner of Game 3. This tournament extends through the weekend, culminating in a championship game on March 4 at 2 p.m. Learn more at greensborocoliseum.com.

FRIDAY

Comic Book Roadshow @ Hampton Inn Greensboro Airport, 10 a.m.

Geek out and sell old comic books, sport trading cards printed between 1900 and 1970, comic and television-related toys and other pop-culture collectibles. Learn more at comicbookroadshow.com.

Kaleideum After Dark @ Kaleideum Downtown (W-S), 6 p.m.

Join one of two group rides with CycleBar Winston-Salem and hear a live DJ. After your dismount, find Mojito Mobile Food Truck for dinner and enjoy beer from Fiddlin’ Fish and wine from Carolina’s Vineyards and Hops. Learn more at downtown.kaleideum.org.

The Body Project @ Greensboro Project Space, Fri. @ 6 p.m.

Explore work from more than a dozen visual artists who focus on the four humors of the body: phlegmatic, choleric, melancholic and sanguine. Performances corresponding with the body’s humors from Paper Lantern, the Phoenix Theatre Company, MAT and Scrapmettle will begin at 7 p.m. Learn more at greensboroprojectspace.com.

Mad Hatters Tea & gallery opening @ North Trade Street Arts (W-S), 7 p.m.

Join the characters of Alice in Wonderland for a tea party featuring baked goods from Artsy Cakesy and the opening of artist Allison Hutchins’ Through the Looking Glass exhibit during the First Friday Gallery Hop. Find the event on Facebook.

Chrissie Hynde & the Pretenders: A Live Rock Biography @ Greensboro Project Space, 8 p.m.

Adam Sobsey, Hynde’s biographer, joins forces with local musicians to illuminate the music and life of Chrissie Hynde, leader of the rock band the Pretenders. Sobsey reads excerpts of his analysis of a number of Pretenders’ songs before the audience experiences a live rendition. A Q&A session follows. Learn more at greensboroprojectspace.com.

Ladymith Black Mambazo @ Carolina Theatre (GSO), 8 p.m.

Nelson Mandela called Ladysmith Black Mambazo “South Africa’s cultural ambassadors to the world.” Witness the five-time Grammy Award winners center peace, love and harmony in their unique dances and vocal harmonies. Learn more at carolinatheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Natural egg dyeing @ High Point Museum, 10 a.m.

Though Easter is more than a month away, the High Point Museum wants to school us in the art of natural egg-dyeing. They’re providing the eggs and plant material like onionskins and blueberries. Find the event on Facebook.

Poetry Out Loud state finals @ Triad Stage (GSO), 3:30 pm

High school finalists from across the state compete to advance to the national competition in Washington, DC. Students also vie for cash prizes and money for their schools to purchase books. North Carolina Poet Laureate Shelby Stephenson delivers a guest reading. Find the event on Facebook.

Pianist Fidel Leal & wine tasting @ SECCA (W-S), Sat. @ 5:30 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Hispanic League presents a concert with respected Cuban pianist Fidel Leal beginning at 7 p.m. Dogwood Hops and Crops provides wines from five countries to sample in the hours prior, alongside hors d’oeuvres and desserts from Kilwins. Learn more at hispanicleague.org.

Tight Fright, Speak N Eye, Drat the Luck & Power Animal @ Monstercade (W-S), Sat. @ 8 p.m.

Brooklyn-based metal band Tight Fright headlines a show otherwise bursting with Camel City talent. Support punk-rock band Drat the Luck, groove to Speak N Eye’s blend of hip-hop, psychedelic rock and folk, and experience Power Animal, a self-described “space-psych-agro noise improv collective.” Find the event on Facebook.

SUNDAY

Tiffany Ashton, William Massey, Casey Noel & Danny Dockery @ Muddy Creek Café (W-S), 2 p.m.

Up-and-coming country star Tiffany Ashton graces the Muddy Creek stage after William Massey brings his Southern roots music and singer-songwriter Casey Noel performs original work influenced by folk, blues and country. Danny Dockery is known in the Triad music scene for his unique blend of country, rock, beach and soul music. Find the event on Facebook.

Oscars watch party @ Geeksboro (GSO), 8 p.m.

Root for your favorites at this public screening of the 90th Annual Academy Awards ceremony. Learn more at geeksboro.com.

Comments

comments