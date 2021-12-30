PHOTO: https://unsplash.com/photos/two-hanging-silver-disco-balls-in-shallow-focus-photography-x-JtHX_CuUo

Greensboro has plenty to do at night, from upmarket restaurants to live music and bars. But not all of us can afford a fine-dining experience or bottle service at the club. For those of us who are pinching pennies, a good night’s entertainment can feel beyond reach. However, luckily, there are plenty of budget-friendly activities that you can enjoy on a night out in Greensboro.

Boxcar Bar And Arcade

Cost: $10 for a pizza slice and some arcade games

Boxcar Bar + Arcade was voted one of the best bars in Greensboro, and for good reason. Here, patrons can enjoy pizzas, live music, arcade games, and a full bar, and how much you spend depends on what you eat, drink, and play. If you go on a weekday, pizzas are half price between 5-8 pm, while a single slice costs just $4 if you order after 9 pm.

As for the games, $1 will get you 3 tokens. Arcades are the cheapest and cost 1 token to play, while pinball is the most expensive at 4 tokens. Skee ball, air hockey, and basketball are 2 tokens per person.

Takeaways And Casino Games

Cost: Depends; most sites have $20 minimum deposit.

Sometimes a night out feels like too much, and a fun night in is exactly what you need for your budget. You can order takeaways through DoorDash or Uber Eats, and settle in to play some casino games on your phone or PC. A popular site is Bovada, but trusted Bovada alternatives like BetWhale or Raging Bull Slots should also be considered for their wide game varieties and secure payment methods.

Although the minimum deposit of $20 can feel like a lot, you don’t have to spend it all, and you can potentially win some money back for your next night out.

The Comedy Zone

Cost: From $10

There is always something happening at the Comedy Zone, and most of it is at a reasonable price for what you get. You will be laughing until your stomach hurts and your eyes are tearing up. Regular Friday shows start at $10, but the cost of tickets varies based on who is performing. If you have some money to spare, there are also food and drinks available.

Carolina History And Haunts

Cost: $15

Carolina History and Haunts is a guided ghost tour through the streets of Greensboro. A tour takes about 90 minutes, during which you will learn more about the local history as well as the ghosts who still linger after death. Tickets are $15 for adults (aged 13+) but are well worth it. The tour guides are highly knowledgeable, and you may even feel the temperature drop suddenly as you approach Blandwood Mansion, or smell something sweet in the air around Biltmore Hotel.

Elsewhere Living Museum

Cost: $1

Elsewhere is considered a “living museum, artist residency, and collaborative laboratory” housed in a three-story building. It holds a collection of materials, books, clothing, war surplus articles, and dishwares that have been carefully curated for the past 60 years. You can spend hours at Elsewhere without seeing all the details. It’s highly recommended that you join the tour to better understand what you’re looking at.

The Flat Iron

Cost: From $10

If you’re looking for some live music, then the Flat Iron is your go-to. This original music venue is located in Downtown Greensboro. It is owned and operated by musicians, so you know the music will be incredible. The setting is intimate, the acoustics are professional, and the cocktails are out of this world.

Ticket prices vary, depending on the performers, but if you book in advance on the Flat Iron website, it is much more affordable than buying tickets at the door.

There’s no food available, but Parkside Pull Up is nearby, where you can order burgers and hot dogs before the performance.

Final Thoughts

Having a great night out in Greensboro doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. Although there are many activities, bars, and clubs in the city that can quickly eat away at your budget, there are just as many fun things to do that won’t put you back more than $10. And if your budget is exceptionally tight, a fun night in is always a good idea, too.