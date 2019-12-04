37.1 F
    Sounds over sights: Triad Stage adapts ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ as a live radio play

    Sayaka Matsuoka - 0
    Rather than a straightforward retelling, Triad Stage's rendition brings new life to Bedford Falls by adapting the tale into a live radio play.
    Rose-colored Americana in Reynolda’s Leyendecker exhibit

    Savi Ettinger - 0
    As much as Leyendecker’s works shaped American culture, his pieces become a mirror for it, including its ugly side.
    EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: In LoFi, Crafted Street Food becomes Machete

    Columns Brian Clarey - 2
    Chef Kris Fuller, of the Crafted culinary empire, called the meeting, and Tal Blevins, one of the...

    Nik Snacks: Sandwiches who? The real king of fried chicken comes from a skillet

    Columns Nikki Miller-Ka - 1
    What people don't know is that the best fried chicken, on a sandwich or not, is skillet-fried chicken.

    From poison to pop: Antique bottle show boasts historical glass pieces

    Art Sayaka Matsuoka - 0
    Most of the time we’re just trying to get rid of them. We look the recycling drop-off...

    The Who’s ‘Tommy’ tells a universal coming-of-age story

    Art Savi Ettinger - 0
    Director Jamie Lawson believes the universal nature of the need to process and express emotional stress makes Tommy’s unusual story accessible.

    EDITORIAL: Reflections on the long, long session

    Staff - 0
    What stands out the most this year — besides the inordinate length of the session, which went on about four months longer than usual — is the massive stockpile of good bills that got waylaid in favor of bad ones.
    UNSOLICITED ENDORSEMENT: ‘Knives Out’

    Features Sayaka Matsuoka - 0

    CITIZEN GREEN: Before impeachment, Sen. Burr equivocates

    Citizen Green Jordan Green - 0

    EDITORIAL: Politics at Thanksgiving? Absolutely

    Columns Staff - 0

    EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: Po-boys to ponder

    Columns Brian Clarey - 2

    IN THE WEEDS: Drinksgiving

    James Douglas - 0
    Thankfulness has its limits. Sure, it’s great to come back to town for a few days. On Thanksgiving Day though, when the spread...
    Food

    IN the WEEDS: Fernet me not

    James Douglas - 0
    Fernet is a dark spirit. Bitter, pungent darkness floats in the rocks glass...
    FLASH in the PAN: Liking them jack-o-lantern apples

    Flash in the Pan Ari LeVaux - 0
    For the candy industry, Halloween is like Christmas. The five biggest candy-shopping days of the year...

    Mozzarella Fellas: Traditional Italian, and then some

    Food Staff - 0
    Behind every great Italian restaurant, there is an Italian grandmother or two. Brian Ricciardi, chef and owner of...

    DINNER GUEST: Social media no substitute for a restaurant website

    Dinner Guest Nikki Miller-Ka - 1
    A restaurant is a creative endeavor with a lot of moving parts. It is easy to...

    IN THE WEEDS: Rumours

    Food James Douglas - 0
     I was going to go home. After an opening turn on a Friday...

    The Neverending Session — 2019 Legislative Roundup

    Staff - 0
    It's that time of year again. The session is finally over and here are the highlights of what bills our local reps were able — and unable — to pass in this long session. You're welcome!
    CITIZEN GREEN: Before impeachment, Sen. Burr equivocates

    Citizen Green Jordan Green - 0
    On Monday, with the chips down and his fellow Republicans closing ranks around Trump, Burr engaged in just the type of false equivalency he had warned against less than two months earlier.

    10 restaurants that define Greensboro

    culture Eric Ginsburg - 0
    To get to really know a place, you need to eat the food. The way the locals do. If you just landed at PTI...

    Offal yes, awful no: A black food writer tries chitterlings for the first time

    culture Nikki Miller-Ka - 1
    Once, I was proud to boast that I’d never eaten chitterlings. Now, I’m embarrassed to have gone so long without trying them.

    UNSOLICITED ENDORSEMENT: ‘Knives Out’

    Sayaka Matsuoka - 0
    Funny, satirical and even heart-wrenching at times, Knives Out proves that an original telling of a seemingly overdone genre is not only possible, but exciting to watch.
    The Disinformation Nation: Trolls, conspiracy theorists, hoaxers and Trump have twisted Facebook, YouTube and the news to toxic levels — and it’s only...

    Web Manager - 0
    It may be getting harder and harder to figure out the truth, but at least this much is clear: It’s a good time to be a liar.
    Triad City Beat
    Triad City Beat exists to chronicle the North Carolina Triad cities of Winston-Salem, High Point, and Greensboro as low-cost incubators of innovation, sustainability and creativity. We publish smart reporting and writing that recognizes the intelligence of our readers. Triad City Beat is wholly owned by Beat Media Inc.
