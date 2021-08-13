TCB’s reporters to start new jobs at statewide news outlet
Later this month, TCB's Managing Editor Sayaka Matsuoka and City Beat Reporter Gale Melcher will both be starting new jobs as Greensboro reporters for The Assembly, a statewide news outlet.
Thank you so much to everyone who came out to support Triad City Beat at its last anniversary party on Feb. 28.
Later this month, TCB's Managing Editor Sayaka Matsuoka and City Beat Reporter Gale Melcher will both be starting new jobs as Greensboro reporters for The Assembly, a statewide news outlet.
Later this month, TCB’s Managing Editor Sayaka Matsuoka and City Beat Reporter Gale Melcher will both be starting new jobs as Greensboro reporters for The Assembly, a statewide news outlet.
Thank you so much to everyone who came out to support Triad City Beat at its last anniversary party on Feb. 28.
Over the past 11 years, Triad City Beat has had the wonderful opportunity to be a home for writers to hone their craft and jumpstart their careers.
Shot in the Triad is a weeky photoessay series by Greensboro photographer Carolyn de Berry.
Visit here for the full gallery.
Sharp syndicates and retail bettors alike are locking in on the latest MLB game predictions and stats to track shifting total-run lines and high-edge player props.