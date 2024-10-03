The deep burgundy chairs that line the audience of the Pauline Theater in Hayworth Fine Arts Center at High Point University create an empty backdrop; a contrast to the intimate setting unfolding on its stage underneath an imperial purple light that casts a glow on the back wall. The stage is set with two unassuming chairs, a table between them, atop a congenial rug. Dr Nido Qubein, the university’s President sits in one chair, both curious and encouraging. In the other chair sits one of 26 guests who have been invited by PBS North Carolina to share their stories of perseverance and success. Filming of the fourth season of “Side by Side with Nico Qubein,” has begun.

“Side by Side with Nido Qubein” is a weekly PBS NC interview show that features in-depth and informative conversations between Nido Qubein and a wide variety of successful and influential guests, often with connections to North Carolina.

“The purpose of the show,” Qubein says , “is to inform, inspire and increase the capacity of the viewer in terms of learning. We want to create impact wherever we can in a meaningful and purposeful way.”

Qubein’s own quest for information began at a young age. He emigrated as a young man from the Middle East to North Carolina in 1966 to further his education. After completing a Masters degree in business, founding numerous successful enterprises, authoring 15 leadership and communication books and becoming the seventh president of his alma mater, High Point University, his most fulfilling venture is sharing knowledge and success with others.

“We all should be making the world in which we reside a better place,” Qubein says. “If we have the capacity to do that, that’s more reason we should step in and do it.”

Before each “Side by Side” interview, Qubein reads a page or two of bullet points about the individual he will be speaking with. To begin the interview, he presents his guests with a question relating to the framework of information he’s read. The rest of each 25 minute conversation is completely impromptu.

It’s a method that Director and Producer Will Mikes finds both mesmerizingly organic and also terrifying.

“You see this genuine curiosity from him,” Mikes says of Qubein. “He doesn’t have a script in his hand or use preset questions. He’s truly interested in the person.”

As far as directing a show without a script goes, “This show absolutely would not work with someone who wanted to make it about themselves — he really wants to learn about each guest.”

Qubein regularly has subjects on the show whose friends and family admit to not knowing much of the information that comes out in their conversations.

“That’s the kind of thing we want to do,” Qubein laughs. “We want to go beyond the common knowledge about a subject and dig in a little deeper. To take the viewer around the corner to see what’s there that they maybe haven’t thought about.”

Previous seasons of “Side by Side with Nido Qubein” have showcased guests such as Apple Cofounder Steve Wozniak, retired men’s basketball coach Roy Williams, and actor and producer Dean Cain.

“What viewers really love is that we have a variety of guests that can talk about a variety of things that are of interest to as wide of an audience as possible,” Qubein says.

In the newest season, Mikes explains, audiences can expect a deeper dive into powerful stories of perseverance, a dive powered by Qubein’s innate ability to be curious.

“Because of how he talks to the camera when he’s addressing the audience, and because of how he talks to the folks who are on set sitting next to him,” Mikes says of Qubein, “the viewer at home feels a connection. When they see that Side by Side is coming on, they know that the person being interviewed is someone Dr Qubein finds interesting. They’re going to find them interesting, too.”

“Side by Side with Dr. Nido Qubein” airs Tuesdays at 7PM on PBS NC and episodes are streaming online and on the free PBS app