With a University motto like Pro Humanitate (for humanity), it comes as no surprise that Wake Forest University School of Law offers a program for professionals who are passionate about understanding and advocating for the law in the workplace — even if they don’t plan to practice it.

A program that was innovatively designed based on market analysis research for non-lawyer professionals, the Master of Studies in Law, MSL, is a uniquely flexible and online program that focuses on the complex legal framework of today’s changing work environments. With three Master’s degree tracks (as well as certificate programs) — Business Law and Compliance, Health Law and Policy, and Human Resources — each path addresses needs specific to those industries.

Many of the students currently enrolled in the program are working professionals who participate on their own time, from across the country. Through online coursework, interaction with professors and classmates, and interesting assignments, students gain a better understanding of the legal framework of industries often clouded in regulation, compliance, and contracting.

Through the MSL program, Wake Forest Law is striving to create an opportunity for professionals who aren’t interested in earning a JD to learn the skills and knowledge to address some of the legal issues that arise in their workplace.

“It’s for people to increase their knowledge of the law,” explains Wake Forest Law Adjunct Assistant Professor Aaron Longo. “We have people in all different career paths. I have hospital workers who are in the healthcare track, and human resource professionals who take my classes.”

Non-lawyer professionals regularly navigate the law without realizing it, whether it’s in the field of cybersecurity, healthcare billing, virtual communications, or many others. Longo wants to emphasize the benefits of enrolling in a program like this.

“These students are here to increase their knowledge and to advance their careers. I have business owners who take my Wage and Hour class simply because how you pay people matters.”

The classes are completely online and asynchronous (except for an optional residential weekend where students can come to Wake Forest’s campus and learn face-to-face).

“For the most part, it’s all online,” explains Longo. “Classes open up one day during the week and students have that week to take the classes, review the lectures, and complete their assignments. Classes are either 7 or 14 weeks, but we really tailor it to the students’ lives.”

The flexibility of the program, Longo believes, is what creates that level of accessibility that is so crucial to working adults’ busy schedules.

“We want students to succeed and we understand that life comes up,” says Longo. “We work around their lives so that they can successfully complete these classes.”

The foundational core curriculum prepares students with classes such as Legal Foundations, an overview of the United States legal system and how it translates to today’s business environments. The track and elective courses, however, are where students can customize their learning, and are able to use their knowledge right away.

“It’s funny, a lot of people take my Wage and Hour class that are not in the HR track, or have anything to do with it, but they want the knowledge base,” Longo laughs. “Why? Because everyone wants to know that they’re paid fairly.”

Each course incorporates current cases to create timely and engaging conversation, with topics that participants can use in their various workplaces. For example, the Human Resources track covers topics including employment law, labor law, discrimination law, compensation, and more — concepts that are highly relevant in today’s ever-evolving workplace.

“This program is such an accessible format,” Longo says. “I think because of the practical nature of these classes, any professional can immediately apply this knowledge directly to what they’re doing and where they want to go. It’s going to help them today and it’s going to help them tomorrow.”

