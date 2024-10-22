Fresh Eyes is TCB’s Letter to the Editor section. To submit your own letter, email [email protected].

As a lifelong GOP voter, I’m sick of this MAGA nonsense.

As a result of the disturbing nature of the far-right extremism demonstrated currently within the GOP party, I cannot defend or even support the GOP for another moment. I’m appalled at the people of my state that can still support the GOP candidate running for POTUS. I don’t have an answer for how people (even in my own family) can justify supporting someone that lacks basic integrity or character. The GOP used to be full of sensible, and pragmatic members that always viewed progress from a cautious, fact-driven perspective.

I cannot relate to the MAGA Republicans at all.

I do not understand the appeal of voting in a candidate that has befriended actual dictators in the world. I’m embarrassed I voted for the guy in 2016. However, I clearly see my mistake and I’ve tried to reach out to as many reasonable GOP voters to join me in ending this nonsense. I partially contributed to this craziness and I feel it my responsibility to help clean up this mess (if the GOP survives).

As a Christian father of a young daughter, I will NOT support an individual that has been accused by 25+ women of sexual misconduct. I cannot glance over the fact that a JURY, not a judge, found him liable for sexual misconduct and defamation. I’ve been a jury foreman before. People take that job seriously. But that’s where I draw my firm boundary drawn in concrete.

I cannot support the GOP any longer based on the fact that my OWN values no longer are consistent with the behaviors, actions, or the words of the GOP leadership.

I want it to be known that I’m throwing my whole weight behind Kamala Harris and for Josh Stein. They provide at least stability and hope for our children. I’m voting for the candidates with actual integrity, compassion, and of high character. The GOP candidate truly needs to be in prison, not one step away from potentially indefinite and unrestrained power over the US Government. I’m optimistic about what the future holds after we elect the first overly qualified and reasonable female President of the United States, President Kamala Harris.

And as the father of a young woman, I sure don’t want my daughter growing up with less rights than her mother. I’m not going to stand for the possibility of her growing up in MAGAland, the most hateful place in the world. And hell yeah, I’m one of many Republican white dudes for Harris. Join us in ending all of this nonsense once and for all, so we can get back to being the sensible people that the GOP used to represent! Until then, I’m voting blue down the board this year as a statement that I’m NOT with y’all, I believe in HER and THEM. I’m out!

Joseph Peascoe is a member of the Republicans for Harris Coalition and a proud Anti-MAGA Republican. He’s a lifelong Greensboro resident and two-time graduate from NC A&T with a Masters in Mental Health/Rehabilitation Counseling with a focus on Behavioral Addictions, former addiction therapist, and owner of a small business, Iron Wolf Outdoors. He’s also a proud, married-girl dad and member of Guilford Park Presbyterian in Greensboro.