Forsyth County is currently accepting proposals from interested organizations to host 25 naloxone units. Naloxone is a lifesaving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.
“We would love to see these boxes where they will be used the most, such as gas stations, laundromats, bars, etc.,” wrote Annie Vasquez, the substance use health educator for Forsyth County Behavioral Health Services, to TCB. They are “especially targeting some of the areas” that have higher rates of overdoses, such as zip codes 27105, 27107, 27101 and 27284. Places with easy public access are prioritized.
The naloxone in the units will be free. Each unit will hold 50 naloxone boxes, which will be provided by Forsyth County at no cost to the organization. While organizations will be responsible for installing the wall units, assistance is available for installation costs.
The units have no electronics, moving parts or money taking features. The host organizations will be responsible for monthly reports on the units, letting the county know when they need to be refilled and uninstalling them if the organization’s relationship with the county ends.
As of Oct. 21, seven boxes had been requested, Vasquez stated, adding that the county is “hoping to get boxes hung by the end of November” and “would love to have locations for all 25 wall units by then.”
The devastating impact of overdose deaths
According to the NC Department of Justice, more than 13,169 NC residents died from unintentional opioid overdoses between 1999 and 2017. Nearly 75 percent of the 91,799 nationwide drug overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid.
Fentanyl, an addictive and potent synthetic opioid, has devastated communities across North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Division of Public Health, Forsyth County recorded 124 fentanyl poisonings in 2021; the previous year, the county saw 94. The county has an opioid overdose death rate of 25.9 people per 100,000 residents compared to the statewide rate of 22.7 people.
Distributors such as Johnson & Johnson and others are now paying out $26 billion to municipalities across the country to settle legal disputes that claim they helped fuel the opioid crisis. Forsyth County is receiving more than $35.7 million in opioid settlement money and will receive $2.6 million during the 2024-25 fiscal year; a payout of $2.9 million is scheduled for next fiscal year. Last year they were given $5.4 million.
The units are 26” tall x 17” wide x 7” deep and weigh 35 pounds.
If you’re interested in a unit, please contact Vasquez at [email protected] by November 1 at 5 p.m. for consideration.
