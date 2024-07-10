There’s nothing quite like childhood nostalgia. Just thinking about watching hip hop music videos on MTV to securing butterfly clips to a favorite hairstyle, fills us with cozy memories of a simpler time.

This July, let the DJ spin you back in time to another era, by attending Party Like It’s 1999 at the Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Museum, and in celebration it is paying homage to the year it opened its doors!

Miriam P Brenner Children’s Museum

220 N. Church St. GSO

336.574.2898

mbcmuseum.com/

Dress up in your bucket hat and overalls and step into the ‘90s, with this 21+ event in downtown Greensboro that drums up all the pop culture references that are safely stored in the back of your mind.

Check your knowledge of ‘90s history, movies, and sitcoms with trivia! You may even win a big prize, such as tickets to see The Rocket Man Show: A Tribute to Elton John at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts or a free night’s stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites Raleigh Downtown!

Play classic ‘90s games including Twister, Bop It, and giant Jenga. If you think you’re lucky, punch your hand into our box of surprises to see if you will win a nostalgic sweet and sour candy, such as Ring Pops, Warheads, and Push Pops, or get Nickelodeon “slimed”!

Afterward, make a pit stop at the Reconsidered Goods’ craft area to create graffiti-inspired artwork.

Take a break from all the crafts and games and purchase wine or beer from Little Brother Brewing, or a mocktail from MACHETE and Yokai. Nibble on some Korean corn dogs by Astro Dogs food truck or Caribbean cuisine by Jamaica Coast Catering food truck. Stop by the Museum’s Snack Shack for complimentary desserts provided by The Fresh Market.

Remember the jams of the era by listening to DJ and emcee The Mothers of Chaos and spend some time in the rave area, where you can see ‘90s music videos and don glow in the dark jewelry.

Before the night’s out, play like a child again throughout 20+ indoor and outdoor Museum exhibits!

Party Like It’s 1999 is Thursday, July 18, from 6:30p-10p. Admission to the event is $25, with one free drink ticket included. Get tickets by visiting mbcmuseum.com or clicking the link https://tinyurl.com/mvrh6mnr. All guests must be 21 or older. A valid ID must be shown at the entrance.