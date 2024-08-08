Featured photo: CDK on the Mic is 102 Jamz’s youngest night-time show host. (courtesy photo)

Rizz. That’s a W. Turnt.

It’s hard to keep up with the phrases. And who can you ask? The kids who created the jargon are no help; they’ll just roll their eyes in disbelief.

Who could you not know Kai Cenat is? What do you mean what’s streaming? Have you been living under a rock?

Luckily, CDK on the Mic — host of “The CDK Experience,” the newest night show on the 102 Jamz radio station — doesn’t mind bridging this generational gap.

“I just came to add the perspective of Generation Z,” says CDK on the Mic, “like what we know and what we don’t know.”

Christian Kornegay, 25, is the youngest staff member at 102 Jamz — he was tasked with watching Friday, a Black cinematic classic as a homework assignment from the station — and started out as an intern in May 2019 while enrolled as a student at North Carolina A&T State University. Just a couple of months later he made his on-air debut.

CDK on the Mic, or Christian Kornegay as he’s known to family and friends, bridges the gap between generations on his radio show. (courtesy photo)

While the transition came quickly, Kornegay’s journey to becoming CDK on the Mic started years ago. The summer before college, Kornegay worked at McDonald’s. All his money, he says, went towards building his brand including his black-and-gold logo, which contains his initials and a hand holding a microphone on top of the second letter, and putting that logo on shirts and other equipment, including his very own gold microphone.

“I wasn’t even getting booked yet,” he says. “I was buying microphones before I was even getting my name on flyers. I had my own equipment just so I was ready when it happened.”

As he built his toolbox, he did outreach, too. He inquired about interning at the station by emailing Roxie, co-host of the “Drank on the Rox Morning Show,” during his second semester freshman year but says he didn’t receive a response.

“He’s a natural party and event host,” says Roxie who’s glad CDK reached back out. “Every day he is getting better at translating those skills on air. I also love that he’s young and often offers a different perspective than those of us who are a bit more seasoned. Instead of letting his youth and age alienate listeners that are older than him, he finds ways to connect with listeners of all ages.”

Before his show debuted, Kornegay attended Meg Thee Stallion’s album release party during the BET awards weekend. He looks forward to giving listeners a behind-the-scenes of future events he hosts or attends.

“‘The CDK Experience’ is all about being young and turnt, and all the events going on,” CDK explains. “It lets you know about everything I’m doing in the city, whether that’s a battle of the bands, a community event, back-to-school drives with churches or clubs, parties, turning up and giving away these tickets.”

On a recent afternoon, CDK stood from his chair in the studio wearing red shorts, a basic black T-shirt with a silver chain displaying his logo and matching Jordan Ones. The search had begun for the name of the first winner of his giveaway.

Listeners called in to play “All Things Red,” named in honor of Sexyy Red who performed at the 2024 Jamz Fest and afterparty. Callers had to guess the person, place or thing that CDK on the Mic described. All the answers were associated with the color.

He riddled off hints: The wolf ate her grandma. One of the best burger places with a slogan, “yum.” He is known as the big red dog.

Moments after finding his winner, Kornegay announced himself as the host of Jamz Fest, which took place on July 20 at Charlotte’s PNC Pavilion and was attended by approximately 15,000 fans.

“‘The CDK Experience’ is starting to take over, and with all the concerts and festivals just expect to see my face a lot more this year,” he says, signing off on the interview.

Listen to CDK on the Mic on 102.1 Jamz Monday – Friday 6-10 p.m. or Saturdays 2-6 p.m.