A warehouse owned by New Age Builders was partially destroyed in a two-alarm fire in Greensboro on Saturday night.

Greensboro fire Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said neighbors called in reports of multiple explosions at 625-A Fulton St. at about 10:30 p.m. When the first engine arrived on the scene, firefighters encountered heavy fire from the warehouse, which is adjacent to a rail line.

Due to the severity of the fire, Church said a second engine was called to the scene. He said that 68 firefighters fought the fire, and that the estimated cost of the damage was $125,000, including a $25,000 loss to the structure and $100,000 loss in inventory.

No civilians or firefighters were injured, Church said.

The warehouse is located next door to the Pregnancy Network, formerly known as Greensboro Pregnancy Center, an organization that counsels women against abortion.

“The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation,” Church said. “Any bigger fire like that, it makes it tougher to determine what caused it. It may take a couple days.”