Welcome to the longest session of the North Carolina General Assembly this century, which adjourned just last week without setting a state budget and leaving many, many items on the table, including a working map of congressional districts and the expansion of Medicaid, the two main sticking points.

The session is noteworthy not just for its length, but also its ineptitude, with so much important work left undone, and so many good bills shuttled off to committee, never to be heard from again.

It was also the year that House Republicans rushed a vote to override Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget veto on Sept. 11, when most of the Democrats were absent. Still Cooper managed to scuttle many bad bills, though several of his vetoes were overridden.

Gov. Cooper’s cleaved the Republican’s power in Raleigh after the 2016 election, and the 2018 contests took away the Republican supermajority, which meant that Cooper could effectively exercise the veto power. It came up a lot.

With so much left unresolved, members of both the House and Senate seem to be kicking the can down the road to the next election, each side hoping for a mandate to arise from the voters. Both sides seem confident they’ll emerge victorious.

In the meantime, here’s what our local reps were able — and unable — to do in this long session. For more details on their bills and their votes, visit the NC Legislature website at ncleg.gov.

GUILFORD SENATE

SEN. MICHAEL GARRETT (D-GUILFORD) DISTRICT 27

Terms: 1

1 About the district: District 27 was the purview of Republican Trudy Wade until a new map in 2017 and an election in 2018 put Garret in the seat. It includes all of rural Guilford county with the northern tier and west side of High Point, .and a sliver of Greensboro west of Guilford College Road.

None Sponsored bills: 75, 19 as primary sponsor (none passed)

Highlights:

SB 132 — Guilford Co. Bd. of Ed/Nonpartisan election (with Robinson) : Garrett’s predecessor Wade passed legislation in 2013 that rendered the elections for Guilford County School Board into partisan contests, which went into effect in the 2016 election. This was Garret’s bid to undo that piece, which was tied to bipartisan legislation in the House. Status: Died in committee.

: Garrett’s predecessor Wade passed legislation in 2013 that rendered the elections for Guilford County School Board into partisan contests, which went into effect in the 2016 election. This was Garret’s bid to undo that piece, which was tied to bipartisan legislation in the House. SB 253 — Fair Treatment for Journalism/Guilford County (with Robinson) : This would repeal another of Wade’s laws, which allowed the city of Greensboro and Guilford County to publish legal notices electronically, instead of in paid-subscription print media. Status: Died in committee

: This would repeal another of Wade’s laws, which allowed the city of Greensboro and Guilford County to publish legal notices electronically, instead of in paid-subscription print media. SB 294 — Make General Election Day A State Holiday : Pretty self-explanatory. Status: Died in committee

: Pretty self-explanatory. SB 402 — Modernizing Sexual Assault Laws : It would modernize some of the language and increases scope in existing statutes. For instance, it specifically mentions drugging people’s drinks. It also clarifies treatment of juveniles convicted of sexual crimes. Status: Died in committee

: It would modernize some of the language and increases scope in existing statutes. For instance, it specifically mentions drugging people’s drinks. It also clarifies treatment of juveniles convicted of sexual crimes. SB 651 — Polluter Pays : “An act to make persons causing or contributing to contamination responsible for costs of cleanup and provision of alternative water supplies to persons with water supplies affected by such contamination and to prohibit an electric public utility from recovering costs related to the management of coal combustion ash and unlawful discharges from coal ash ponds.” Status: Died in committee

: “An act to make persons causing or contributing to contamination responsible for costs of cleanup and provision of alternative water supplies to persons with water supplies affected by such contamination and to prohibit an electric public utility from recovering costs related to the management of coal combustion ash and unlawful discharges from coal ash ponds.” SB 652 — Small Business Capital Improvement Account : Would allow small business owners (below $10 million a year) to deduct up to 5 percent of their taxable revenue for capital improvements on company-owned real estate. Status: Died in committee

: Would allow small business owners (below $10 million a year) to deduct up to 5 percent of their taxable revenue for capital improvements on company-owned real estate.

SENATE MAJORITY WHIP RICK GUNN (R-GUILFORD/ALAMANCE) DISTRICT 24

Terms: 5

5 About the district: This is Gunn’s fifth term in District 24, which now covers all of Alamance County and the rural eastern strip of Guilford.

This is Gunn’s fifth term in District 24, which now covers all of Alamance County and the rural eastern strip of Guilford. Committee chairs: Commerce, Insurance, and Appropriations on Agriculture, Natural and Economic Resources

Commerce, Insurance, and Appropriations on Agriculture, Natural and Economic Resources Sponsored bills: 39, 31 as primary sponsor (7 passed)

Highlights:

SB 290 — ABC Regulatory Reform Bill : An omnibus ABC bill that would allow distilleries to sell beer, wine and cocktails by the glass, as well as lift the cap on in-store bottle sales. It allows for in-store tastings at ABC stores and drinking at bingo parlors, deepens the discount for wholesale beer sales, clears up some distribution issues and establishes that breweries don’t have to follow the same sanitation regulations as restaurants and hotels, among other tweaks. Status: Signed into law by Gov. Cooper on July 29

: An omnibus ABC bill that would allow distilleries to sell beer, wine and cocktails by the glass, as well as lift the cap on in-store bottle sales. It allows for in-store tastings at ABC stores and drinking at bingo parlors, deepens the discount for wholesale beer sales, clears up some distribution issues and establishes that breweries don’t have to follow the same sanitation regulations as restaurants and hotels, among other tweaks. SB 296 — ABC/University Athletic Facility : Would allow the sale of beer, wine and spirits at state university sports events. Status: Died in committee

: Would allow the sale of beer, wine and spirits at state university sports events. SB 391 — Expand Youth Internship Opportunities : “An act to provide a limited exception to the prohibition on youth participating in supervised, practice experiences with employers in occupations found detrimental by the commissioner of labor under certain circumstances.” Status: Signed by Gov. Cooper on July 26

: “An act to provide a limited exception to the prohibition on youth participating in supervised, practice experiences with employers in occupations found detrimental by the commissioner of labor under certain circumstances.”

SEN. GLADYS ROBINSON (D-GUILFORD) DISTRICT 28

Terms: 5

5 About the district: District 28 is now most of the city of Greensboro, with a bit in the east ceded to District 24.

District 28 is now most of the city of Greensboro, with a bit in the east ceded to District 24. Committee chairs: None

None Bills: 79, 22 as primary sponsor (none passed)

Highlights:

SB 3 — Close the Medicaid Coverage Gap : This would allow for federal Medicaid expansion in North Carolina by repealing a 2013 state law against it. Status: Died in committee.

: This would allow for federal Medicaid expansion in North Carolina by repealing a 2013 state law against it. SB 102 — International Civil Rights Museum Funds (with Garrett) : Gives the ICRCM $500,000 a year. Status: Died in committee.

: Gives the ICRCM $500,000 a year. SB 110 — Housing Recovery/Restore Greensboro Funds

This reimburses the city of Greensboro for $1 million taken from the city’s General Fund, for costs incurred after the April 2018 tornado. Status: Died in committee.

SB 223 — Caregiver Relief Act (with Garrett) : Would allow paid time off to care for loved ones, expanding the definition to include civil unions, domestic partners and anything “the equivalent of a family relationship.” Status: Died in committee

: Would allow paid time off to care for loved ones, expanding the definition to include civil unions, domestic partners and anything “the equivalent of a family relationship.” SB 503 — Wage Theft Act : Clarifies procedures and penalties for claiming unpaid wages, among other things, and allows for unpaid employees to place liens upon their employers’ property. Status: Died in committee

: Clarifies procedures and penalties for claiming unpaid wages, among other things, and allows for unpaid employees to place liens upon their employers’ property. SB 528 — Eastern Triad Workforce Development Funds (with Gunn, Tillman and Garrett) : Would appropriate $9 million over two years “to support the development and implementation of a pilot apprenticeship program in targeted industries throughout the Eastern Triad region.” Status: Died in Committee

: Would appropriate $9 million over two years “to support the development and implementation of a pilot apprenticeship program in targeted industries throughout the Eastern Triad region.” SB 654 — Charter Schools Provide Transportation & Food (with Garrett) : Requires charter schools to provide their own transportation and lunch services. Status: Died in committee

: Requires charter schools to provide their own transportation and lunch services.

SEN. JERRY TILLMAN (R-GUILFORD/RANDOLPH) DISTRICT 26

Terms: 9

9 About the district: District 26 covers all of Randolph County plus most of High Point in Guilford County’s southwest corner.

District 26 covers all of Randolph County plus most of High Point in Guilford County’s southwest corner. Committee chairs: Appropriations on Education/Higher Education, Education/Higher Education and Finance

Appropriations on Education/Higher Education, Education/Higher Education and Finance Bills: 45, 41 as primary sponsor (11 passed)

Highlights:

SB 56/HB 60 — Revenue Laws Technical Changes : Squares state tax law with federal code, realigns alcohol taxes, tweaks sales tax and creates exemptions for farmers, and boat and plane purchases, among other items. Status: Signed by Gov. Cooper March 20

: Squares state tax law with federal code, realigns alcohol taxes, tweaks sales tax and creates exemptions for farmers, and boat and plane purchases, among other items. SB 192 — School Security Act of 2019 : This is the one that that would allow teachers to carry guns in school after some training. It also allowed concealed-carry permit holders to wear sidearms in schools and churches. Status: Died in committee.

: This is the one that that would allow teachers to carry guns in school after some training. It also allowed concealed-carry permit holders to wear sidearms in schools and churches. SB 322 — Insurance Fraud Prevention Amendments : This gives the state insurance commissioner investigative, subpoena and arrest powers, as well as the ability to issue search and arrest warrants in pursuit of fraud investigations. Status: Died in committee

: This gives the state insurance commissioner investigative, subpoena and arrest powers, as well as the ability to issue search and arrest warrants in pursuit of fraud investigations. SB 350 — Equal Funding for All Students : Repeals the Hackney Amendment of the charter school provisions that allowed public school systems to allay some of the charter funding, increasing their share of the budget. Status: Died in committee

: Repeals the Hackney Amendment of the charter school provisions that allowed public school systems to allay some of the charter funding, increasing their share of the budget. SB 522 — Low-Performing Schools/Advanced Teaching Roles : This allows county commissions to keep tighter watch over school performance, and creates Innovative School Districts which would allow charter-school companies to take over low-performing schools..” Status: Enacted after legislature overrode governor’s veto

: This allows county commissions to keep tighter watch over school performance, and creates Innovative School Districts which would allow charter-school companies to take over low-performing schools..” SB 622 — Tax Reduction Act of 2019 : Would increase the standard deduction for individual tax returns, cap franchise taxes at $150,000, lower corporate tax rates. Bill included pages upon pages of more tax reforms, much of it related to disaster relief. Status: Died in committee

: Would increase the standard deduction for individual tax returns, cap franchise taxes at $150,000, lower corporate tax rates. Bill included pages upon pages of more tax reforms, much of it related to disaster relief. SB 624 — Guilford County Mental Health Facility/Funds (with Garrett) : Would allocate $3.9 million from the general fund and $2.3 million from the Dorothea Dix Hospital Fund to build and maintain a mental-health facility in Guilford County. Status: Died in committee

: Would allocate $3.9 million from the general fund and $2.3 million from the Dorothea Dix Hospital Fund to build and maintain a mental-health facility in Guilford County.

GUILFORD HOUSE

REP. ASHTON CLEMMONS (D-GUILFORD) DISTRICT 57

Terms : 1

: 1 About the district : District 57 covers a large portion of the northern section of Greensboro between Battleground Avenue and North O. Henry Blvd.

: District 57 covers a large portion of the northern section of Greensboro between Battleground Avenue and North O. Henry Blvd. Committee chairs : None

: None Bills: 117, 34 as primary sponsor (none passed)

Highlights:

HB 191/SB 110 — Housing Recover/Restore Greensboro Funds (with Quick, Hardister and Faircloth) : Would provide $1 million in aid to repair or demolish homes damaged by the April 2018 tornado. Status: Died in committee

: Would provide $1 million in aid to repair or demolish homes damaged by the April 2018 tornado. HB 574/SB 641 — Fix Our Democracy : A bill that addresses a number of issues including the creation of a citizen redistricting commission, the establishment of a nonpartisan method of electing NC Supreme Court justices, increased notice for committee meetings and live video and audio streaming of all legislative committee and commissions meetings, to name a few. Status: Died in committee

: A bill that addresses a number of issues including the creation of a citizen redistricting commission, the establishment of a nonpartisan method of electing NC Supreme Court justices, increased notice for committee meetings and live video and audio streaming of all legislative committee and commissions meetings, to name a few.

HOUSE MINORITY WHIP AMOS QUICK III (D-GUILFORD) DISTRICT 58

Terms : 2

: 2 About the district: This majority-black district covers much of the southwestern section of Greensboro, starting southwest of UNCG, all the way to Grandover Resort.

This majority-black district covers much of the southwestern section of Greensboro, starting southwest of UNCG, all the way to Grandover Resort. Committee chairs : None

: None Bills: 165, 20 as primary sponsor (none passed)

Highlights:

HB 576 — County Eugenics Compensation (with Lambeth, Hardister and Harrison) : Would allow counties with a population greater than 500,000 to compensate individuals who were sterilized under county authority for the purposes of eugenics. Status: Died in committee

: Would allow counties with a population greater than 500,000 to compensate individuals who were sterilized under county authority for the purposes of eugenics. HB 634 — Funds for NC Freedom Park (with Montgomery) : Would allocate $1.5 million to build a public sculpture park in downtown Raleigh that commemorates the historic and ongoing struggles for freedom in the state, especially for African-Americans. Status: Died in committee

: Would allocate $1.5 million to build a public sculpture park in downtown Raleigh that commemorates the historic and ongoing struggles for freedom in the state, especially for African-Americans.

HOUSE MAJORITY WHIP JON HARDISTER (R-GUILFORD) DISTRICT 59

Terms : 4

: 4 About the district: Hardister’s district covers much of the rural areas of the county, including Browns Summit and parts of Summerfield to the north and Forest Oaks and Pleasant Garden to the east and south.

Hardister’s district covers much of the rural areas of the county, including Browns Summit and parts of Summerfield to the north and Forest Oaks and Pleasant Garden to the east and south. Committee chairs : Alcoholic Beverage Control (vice-chair); Appropriations (vice-chair); Banking (vice-chair); Appropriations, Capital (chair)

: Alcoholic Beverage Control (vice-chair); Appropriations (vice-chair); Banking (vice-chair); Appropriations, Capital (chair) Bills: 116, 93 as primary sponsor (8 passed)

Highlights:

HB 646 — ID Approval/Flex Muni One-Stop : Allows students to use university or community college ID cards and employees to use state of local government ID cards for voting identification for the 2020 elections. Status: Signed into law on June 3

: Allows students to use university or community college ID cards and employees to use state of local government ID cards for voting identification for the 2020 elections. HB 69 — Nonpartisan Redistricting Commission : This bipartisan bill, which boasted 67 sponsors, would create a nonpartisan commission made up of 11 individuals nominated by legislative leaders to redraw the state’s congressional and legislative districts. The commission would be made up of four members from each of the major parties as well as three voters not affiliated with either party. Status: Died in committee

: This bipartisan bill, which boasted 67 sponsors, would create a nonpartisan commission made up of 11 individuals nominated by legislative leaders to redraw the state’s congressional and legislative districts. The commission would be made up of four members from each of the major parties as well as three voters not affiliated with either party. HB 387/SB 290 — Distiller Regulatory Reform Bill : Would allow distilleries to sell beer and wine as well as mixed drinks. Would also allow distilleries to sell liquor directly to businesses and out-of-state consumers and lift a five-bottle cap currently on on-site sales. Status: Died in committee

: Would allow distilleries to sell beer and wine as well as mixed drinks. Would also allow distilleries to sell liquor directly to businesses and out-of-state consumers and lift a five-bottle cap currently on on-site sales.

REP. CECIL BROCKMAN (D-GUILFORD) DISTRICT 60

Terms : 3

: 3 About the district: The district, which is comprised of a majority-minority population, covers a large portion of southeast High Point, a southwest section of Greensboro and slivers of Jamestown and Sedgefield.

The district, which is comprised of a majority-minority population, covers a large portion of southeast High Point, a southwest section of Greensboro and slivers of Jamestown and Sedgefield. Committee Chairs: None

None Bills: 241, 25 as primary sponsor (1 passed)

Highlights:

HB 706 — Body-Worn Camera Recordings (with Quick) : Similar in language to a bill he sponsored during the 2017-18 legislative session, this bill would require most law enforcement officers to wear and activate body-worn cameras during certain interactions with the public and would establish access to the recording to anyone who makes a written request for it, including citizen review boards. Status: Died in committee

: Similar in language to a bill he sponsored during the 2017-18 legislative session, this bill would require most law enforcement officers to wear and activate body-worn cameras during certain interactions with the public and would establish access to the recording to anyone who makes a written request for it, including citizen review boards. HB 94 — Funds for Universal NC Pre-K (with Clemmons) : Would provide $15 million for the 2019-20 fiscal year and $25 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year for universal enrollment for children into the state’s pre-K program. Status: Died in committee

: Would provide $15 million for the 2019-20 fiscal year and $25 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year for universal enrollment for children into the state’s pre-K program. HB 1005 — Funds to Help High Point Reduce Violence (with Harrison, Faircloth, Hardister) : Would allocate $50,000 over two fiscal years to High Point Community Against Violence and High Point Peacemakers, two nonprofits that work to reduce violence in the city. Status: Died in committee

: Would allocate $50,000 over two fiscal years to High Point Community Against Violence and High Point Peacemakers, two nonprofits that work to reduce violence in the city.

REP. PRICEY HARRISON (D-GUILFORD) DISTRICT 61

Terms : 8

: 8 About the district: Harrison’s district covers the metropolitan center of the Greensboro, including much of downtown, as well as the northeastern section and parts of the south side.

Harrison’s district covers the metropolitan center of the Greensboro, including much of downtown, as well as the northeastern section and parts of the south side. Committee chairs : Environment (vice-chair)

: Environment (vice-chair) Bills: 484 bills, 67 as primary sponsor (none passed)

Highlights:

HB 10/SB 19 — Repeal 2015 Law Relating to Monuments (with Lowe and Terry) : Would repeal the 2015 law that prohibits counties and municipalities from making their own decisions on controversial monuments. Status: Died in committee

: Would repeal the 2015 law that prohibits counties and municipalities from making their own decisions on controversial monuments. HB 312/SB 209 — Hate Crimes Prevention Act : Would expand the state’s hate crimes law to include sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity and disability. Would also require a hate crimes database at the State Bureau of Investigations and hate crime training for law enforcement officers and district attorneys. Status: Died in committee

: Would expand the state’s hate crimes law to include sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity and disability. Would also require a hate crimes database at the State Bureau of Investigations and hate crime training for law enforcement officers and district attorneys. HB 366 — Raising Wages for NC Workers : Would increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour over five years, adjusting for cost of living. Would also end the subminimum wage for disabled workers, phase out subminimum wage for tipped employees and include agricultural and domestic workers. Status: Died in committee

: Would increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour over five years, adjusting for cost of living. Would also end the subminimum wage for disabled workers, phase out subminimum wage for tipped employees and include agricultural and domestic workers.

REP. JOHN FAIRCLOTH (R-GUILFORD) DISTRICT 62

Terms : 5

: 5 About this district: Faircloth’s district covers the western portion of the county, extending from the northwestern part, all the way down to High Point.

Faircloth’s district covers the western portion of the county, extending from the northwestern part, all the way down to High Point. Committee chairs : Appropriations; Appropriations, Justice and Public Safety (vice-chair)

: Appropriations; Appropriations, Justice and Public Safety (vice-chair) Bills: 115 bills, 38 as primary sponsor, 7 passed

Highlights:

HB 474/SB 375 — Death by Distribution : Allows prosecutors to charge drug dealers with second-degree murder if their customer dies from ingesting their drugs. Status: Signed into law on July 8

: Allows prosecutors to charge drug dealers with second-degree murder if their customer dies from ingesting their drugs. HB 609 — Salary Increases/Adult Correctional Employees : Fairly straightforward. Gives salary increases and special annual leave for state adult correctional-facility employees. Status: Signed into law on Aug. 30.

: Fairly straightforward. Gives salary increases and special annual leave for state adult correctional-facility employees. HB 596/SB 199 — Child Sex Abuse/Strengthen Laws : Adds penalties to existing laws that extend to non-reporting of abuse and extends the statute of limitations for prosecuting sexual crimes against children, sets online behavioral rules for registered sex offenders, sets trainings on sex-trafficking programs for those working with kids and other provisions, including the right to revoke sexual consent for adults. NC is the last state in the union not to recognize revoked consent. Status: Died in committee

: Adds penalties to existing laws that extend to non-reporting of abuse and extends the statute of limitations for prosecuting sexual crimes against children, sets online behavioral rules for registered sex offenders, sets trainings on sex-trafficking programs for those working with kids and other provisions, including the right to revoke sexual consent for adults. NC is the last state in the union not to recognize revoked consent.

FORSYTH SENATE

SEN. JOYCE KRAWEIC (R-FORSYTH/DAVIE) DISTRICT 31

Terms: 3

3 About the district: District 31 contains Forsyth’s rural tracts outside Winston-Salem and the northern end of Davie County.

District 31 contains Forsyth’s rural tracts outside Winston-Salem and the northern end of Davie County. Committee chairs: Health Care and Appropriations on Health and Human Services

Health Care and Appropriations on Health and Human Services Bills: 80, 70 as primary sponsor, 12 passed

Highlights:

SB 9 — Female Genital Mutilation/Clarify Prohibition : “A person who knowingly and unlawfully circumcises, excises, or infibulates the whole or any part of the labia majora, labia minora, or clitoris of a child less than 18 years of age is guilty of a Class C felony.” Status: Signed by Gov. Cooper Aug. 1.

: “A person who knowingly and unlawfully circumcises, excises, or infibulates the whole or any part of the labia majora, labia minora, or clitoris of a child less than 18 years of age is guilty of a Class C felony.” SB 199 — Child Sex Abuse/Strengthen Laws : Adds penalties to existing laws that extend to non-reporting of abuse and extends the statute of limitations for prosecuting sexual crimes against children, sets online behavioral rules for registered sex offenders, sets trainings on sex-trafficking programs for those working with kids and other provisions, including the right to revoke sexual consent for adults. NC was the last state to do so. Status: Signed by Gov Cooper on Nov. 7.

: Adds penalties to existing laws that extend to non-reporting of abuse and extends the statute of limitations for prosecuting sexual crimes against children, sets online behavioral rules for registered sex offenders, sets trainings on sex-trafficking programs for those working with kids and other provisions, including the right to revoke sexual consent for adults. NC was the last state to do so. SB 250 — Remove Foreign Citizens from Voting Rolls : This bill uses the jury system as a mechanism to find and report noncitizens to the elections board. Status: Vetoed by Gov. Cooper on Nov. 6

: This bill uses the jury system as a mechanism to find and report noncitizens to the elections board. SB 316 — Affordable Housing : “An act to direct certain municipalities to report to the general assembly on local government funding, subsidies, and activities related to affordable housing.” Status: Signed by Gov. Cooper on July 19

: “An act to direct certain municipalities to report to the general assembly on local government funding, subsidies, and activities related to affordable housing.” SB 318 — Parents Right to Know : Would set boards of education to have programs on sexual health, bullying, mental health and other issues, and to require parental consent before students avail themselves of these programs. Status: Died in committee

: Would set boards of education to have programs on sexual health, bullying, mental health and other issues, and to require parental consent before students avail themselves of these programs. SB 359 — Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act : “If an abortion results in the live birth of an infant, the infant is a legal person for all purposes under the laws of North Carolina and entitled to all the protections of such laws.” Penalties range from Class D felony to murder charges, and allows for civil suits against providers. Status: Vetoed by Gov. Cooper on April 18, but failed to pass an override vote on June 5

: “If an abortion results in the live birth of an infant, the infant is a legal person for all purposes under the laws of North Carolina and entitled to all the protections of such laws.” Penalties range from Class D felony to murder charges, and allows for civil suits against providers. SB 407 — Funds to Aid Jails with Addiction Treatment : Would allocate $1 million for five county jails to fight opioid addiction. Status: Died in committee

: Would allocate $1 million for five county jails to fight opioid addiction. SB 551 — Child Support Cooperation Act of 2019 : Would take welfare benefits away from people who don’t pay child support. Status: Died in committee

: Would take welfare benefits away from people who don’t pay child support.

SEN. PAUL LOWE (D-FORSYTH) DISTRICT 32

Terms: 2

2 About the district : District 32 contains most of the city of Winston-Salem and outlying areas to the north and south.

: District 32 contains most of the city of Winston-Salem and outlying areas to the north and south. Committee chairs: None

None Bills: 104, 22 as primary sponsor, 3 passed

Highlights:

SB 57 — Reenact Film Credit : Would re-establish the North Carolina film credit to the tune of 25 percent for film and TV budgets of $250,000 and over. Status: Died in committee

: Would re-establish the North Carolina film credit to the tune of 25 percent for film and TV budgets of $250,000 and over. SB 58 — Revise Marijuana Laws : Removes marijuana from the controlled substances list in quantities of four ounces or less, and allows those convicted of holding under four ounces to petition for expunction. Status: Died in committee

: Removes marijuana from the controlled substances list in quantities of four ounces or less, and allows those convicted of holding under four ounces to petition for expunction. SB 71 — Repeal Map Act (with Krawiec) : Would repeal the Transportation Corridor Official Map Act, which prohibits construction in the path of planned highway projects. Status: Died in committee

: Would repeal the Transportation Corridor Official Map Act, which prohibits construction in the path of planned highway projects. SB 237 — Board Vacancies/City of Winston-Salem : If a council seat becomes open before the election, this bill would allow council to hold a special primary instead of allowing the county party organizations to select replacements. Status: Died in committee

: If a council seat becomes open before the election, this bill would allow council to hold a special primary instead of allowing the county party organizations to select replacements. SB 656 — Constitutional Amendment/Repeal Literacy Test : Yes, there is still a literacy test for voters in North Carolina. This sets out to repeal it in the state constitution. Status: Died in committee

: Yes, there is still a literacy test for voters in North Carolina. This sets out to repeal it in the state constitution. SB 667 — UNC HBCU Funding Parity/NC A&T Doctoral Programs : Would allocate $50 million to the HBCUs in the UNC System, and another $7.5 million specifically for NC A&T University’s doctoral programs, to address historical inequities in funding. Status: Died in committee

: Would allocate $50 million to the HBCUs in the UNC System, and another $7.5 million specifically for NC A&T University’s doctoral programs, to address historical inequities in funding.

FORSYTH HOUSE

REP. EVELYN TERRY (D-FORSYTH) DISTRICT 71

Terms: 4

4 About the district: District 71 takes in the southern portion of Winston-Salem, including more than half of downtown, extending from the Sedge Garden area in the east to suburban areas beyond Silas Creek Parkway in the west.

District 71 takes in the southern portion of Winston-Salem, including more than half of downtown, extending from the Sedge Garden area in the east to suburban areas beyond Silas Creek Parkway in the west. Committee chairs: None

None Bills: 164, 10 as primary sponsor, 0 passed

Highlights:

HB 143 Universal Identification/Biometrics Study : Would direct the Legislative Research Commission to study the feasibility, implementation and costs of creating a universal identification card. Status: Died in committee

: Would direct the Legislative Research Commission to study the feasibility, implementation and costs of creating a universal identification card. HB 748 — Block Vehicle Registration for Unpaid Parking Fines : Would authorize the Division of Motor Vehicles to refuse registration or issuance of a certificate of title or any transaction of registration if a city has notified the agency that the owner has unpaid parking fines. Status: Died in committee

: Would authorize the Division of Motor Vehicles to refuse registration or issuance of a certificate of title or any transaction of registration if a city has notified the agency that the owner has unpaid parking fines.

HOUSE DEMOCRATIC FRESHMAN CO-CHAIR DERWIN MONTGOMERY (D-FORSYTH) DISTRICT 72

Terms: 1.5

1.5 About the district: District 72 covers the northern portion of Winston-Salem, from New Walkertown Road in the east, up to Old Hollow Road and Shattalon Drive in the north, and out to Reynolda Road in the west.

District 72 covers the northern portion of Winston-Salem, from New Walkertown Road in the east, up to Old Hollow Road and Shattalon Drive in the north, and out to Reynolda Road in the west. Committee chairs: None

None Bills: 92, 21 as primary sponsor, 0 passed

Highlights:

HB 906 — Study of Cash Bail System : Would create a legislative study committee to evaluate the cash bail system, and determine if there are alternative tools to ensure that criminal defendants show up in court, potentially including GPS monitoring and house arrest. Status: Died in committee

: Would create a legislative study committee to evaluate the cash bail system, and determine if there are alternative tools to ensure that criminal defendants show up in court, potentially including GPS monitoring and house arrest. HB 939 — Expand Scholarship for WSSU Students (with Terry) : Would expand the Cheatham-White Scholarships, which currently awards financial assistance to students at NC A&T University and NC Central University, to also support students at Winston-Salem State University. An appropriation of $1.6 million would provide assistance to up to 50 students, including 40 resident students and 10 non-resident students. Status: Died in committee

: Would expand the Cheatham-White Scholarships, which currently awards financial assistance to students at NC A&T University and NC Central University, to also support students at Winston-Salem State University. An appropriation of $1.6 million would provide assistance to up to 50 students, including 40 resident students and 10 non-resident students. HB 974 — Funds to Extend US Route 311 in Winston-Salem (with Terry) : Would appropriate $4 million in state funds as a grant to the city of Winston-Salem for street improvements to implement the East End Master Plan. Status: Died in committee

: Would appropriate $4 million in state funds as a grant to the city of Winston-Salem for street improvements to implement the East End Master Plan.

REP. LEE ZACHARY (R-FORSYTH) DISTRICT 73

Terms: 3

3 About the district: District 73 covers Yadkin County, and takes in the western tip of Forsyth County, including Lewisville.

District 73 covers Yadkin County, and takes in the western tip of Forsyth County, including Lewisville. Committee chairs: Judiciary Subcommittee on Civil Matters (; Judiciary (vice-chair

Judiciary Subcommittee on Civil Matters (; Judiciary (vice-chair Bills: 57, 20 as primary sponsor, 1 passed

Highlights:

HB 793 — Eliminate Bond Requirements for Certain Defendants : Would require judicial officials to release misdemeanor defendants on a written promise to appear as long as they don’t have a history of failing to appear for court. Status: Died in committee

: Would require judicial officials to release misdemeanor defendants on a written promise to appear as long as they don’t have a history of failing to appear for court. HB 480 — NC Cancer Treatment Fairness (with Lambeth) : Would prohibit drug companies from charging patients more for orally administered anticancer drugs than for intravenous drugs. Status: Died in committee

: Would prohibit drug companies from charging patients more for orally administered anticancer drugs than for intravenous drugs.

REP. DEBRA CONRAD (R-FORSYTH) DISTRICT 74

Terms: 4

4 About the district: District 74 looks like a horseshoe surrounding the northern portion of Winston-Salem. The district includes Tobaccoville, Rural Hall and Walkertown.

District 74 looks like a horseshoe surrounding the northern portion of Winston-Salem. The district includes Tobaccoville, Rural Hall and Walkertown. Committee chairs: Banking; Finance; Commerce (vice-chair)

Banking; Finance; Commerce (vice-chair) Bills: 69, 36 as primary sponsor, 7 passed

Highlights:

SB 51/HB 54 — Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment (with Krawiec) : This prohibits “dismemberment abortions,” defined as “to dismember a living unborn child and extract that child in pieces from the uterus through use of clamps, grasping forceps, tongs, scissors, or similar instruments that, through the convergence of two rigid levers, slice, crush, or grasp, or a combination of these, a portion of the unborn child’s body to cut or rip it off. The term does not include an abortion that uses suction to dismember the body of the unborn child by sucking fetal parts into a collection container.” Status: Died in committee

: This prohibits “dismemberment abortions,” defined as “to dismember a living unborn child and extract that child in pieces from the uterus through use of clamps, grasping forceps, tongs, scissors, or similar instruments that, through the convergence of two rigid levers, slice, crush, or grasp, or a combination of these, a portion of the unborn child’s body to cut or rip it off. The term does not include an abortion that uses suction to dismember the body of the unborn child by sucking fetal parts into a collection container.” HB 494 — Stevens Center Funds/UNC School of the Arts : Would appropriate $42.2 million to repair the Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem. Status: Died in committee

: Would appropriate $42.2 million to repair the Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

REP. DONNY LAMBETH (R-FORSYTH) DISTRICT 75

Terms: 4

4 About the district: District 75 snakes along the southern portion of Forsyth County, taking in Kernersville in the east and tracking along the Davidson county line to Clemmons in the southwest corner.

District 75 snakes along the southern portion of Forsyth County, taking in Kernersville in the east and tracking along the Davidson county line to Clemmons in the southwest corner. Committee chairs: Health; Appropriations (senior chair); Appropriations, Health and Human Services (vice-chair)

Health; Appropriations (senior chair); Appropriations, Health and Human Services (vice-chair) Bills: 85, 50 as primary sponsor, 5 passed

Highlights:

HB 933 — Right to Try Adult Stem Cell Treatments : Expands the ability to try experimental treatments using adult stem cells for patients diagnosed with terminal or chronic illnesses. Status: Signed into law by Gov. Cooper on July 1

: Expands the ability to try experimental treatments using adult stem cells for patients diagnosed with terminal or chronic illnesses. HB 110 — 2019-2021 Base Budget/Certain Agencies : Enacts a base budget for the 2019-2021 fiscal biennium for the UNC System, NC Community Colleges, public instruction and various state agencies. Status: Signed into law by Gov. Cooper on Nov. 6

: Enacts a base budget for the 2019-2021 fiscal biennium for the UNC System, NC Community Colleges, public instruction and various state agencies. HB 489 — Winston-Salem/Forsyth Board of Education/Stagger Terms (with Conrad) : Would stagger elections to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board so that the four members from Republican-leaning District 2 were elected in different year from the two members elected from Democrat-leaning District 1 and the three at-large seats. The legislation followed the seating of the new school board after Democrats won control during the 2018 election. Status: Died in committee

: Would stagger elections to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board so that the four members from Republican-leaning District 2 were elected in different year from the two members elected from Democrat-leaning District 1 and the three at-large seats. The legislation followed the seating of the new school board after Democrats won control during the 2018 election. HB 517 — County Commissioners Approval for Assignment : Would require Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to obtain approval from the Forsyth County Commission before enacting any changes to school attendance maps or school assignments. Status: Died in committee

: Would require Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to obtain approval from the Forsyth County Commission before enacting any changes to school attendance maps or school assignments.

IMPORTANT BILLS FROM THIS SESSION:

SB 354 — Strengthening Educators Pay Act

The General Assembly’s Republican leadership resurrected this bill to raise pay for public school personnel in late October. The raises were contingent on passage of the budget, which did not include a Medicaid expansion sought by Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper. Republican lawmakers were unable to muster enough votes to override Cooper’s vetoes for both the budget and the stand-alone teacher pay-raise bill. Cooper wrote in his veto message for SB 354 that the bill “continues to shortchange teachers and non-certified school personnel like cafeteria workers, bus drivers and teacher assistants, despite a robust economy and decent raises for other state employees.”

How they voted:

Yes: Sen. Rick Gunn (R-Guilford), Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth), Rep. Debra Conrad (R-Forsyth), Rep. John Faircloth (R-Guilford), Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford), Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth), Rep. Lee Zachary (R-Forsyth)

Sen. Rick Gunn (R-Guilford), Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth), Rep. Debra Conrad (R-Forsyth), Rep. John Faircloth (R-Guilford), Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford), Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth), Rep. Lee Zachary (R-Forsyth) No: Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Guilford), Sen. Paul Lowe (D-Forsyth), Sen. Gladys Robinson (D-Guilford), Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Guilford), Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford), Rep. Derwin Montgomery (D-Forsyth), Rep, Amos Quick III (D-Guilford), Rep. Evelyn Terry (D-Guilford)

Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Guilford), Sen. Paul Lowe (D-Forsyth), Sen. Gladys Robinson (D-Guilford), Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Guilford), Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford), Rep. Derwin Montgomery (D-Forsyth), Rep, Amos Quick III (D-Guilford), Rep. Evelyn Terry (D-Guilford) Excused absence: Sen. Jerry Tillman (R-Guilford), Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-Guilford)

Sen. Jerry Tillman (R-Guilford), Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-Guilford) Disposition: Vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper

HB 370 — Require Cooperation with ICE Detainer (HB 370)

Would require North Carolina sheriffs to honor ICE detainers and hold undocumented prisoners until they can be picked up by the federal immigration agency. Gov. Cooper, who was formerly the state’s attorney general, said in his veto message that the legislation was “simply about scoring partisan political points and using fear to divide North Carolina.” In addition to being unconstitutional, he said, the bill “weakens law enforcement in North Carolina by mandating sheriffs do the job of federal agent.”

How they voted:

Yes: Sen. Rick Gunn (R-Guilford), Sen. Jerry Tillman (R-Guilford), Rep. Debra Conrad (R-Forsyth), Rep. John Faircloth (R-Guilford), Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford), Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Lambeth), Rep. Lee Zachary (R-Forsyth)

Sen. Rick Gunn (R-Guilford), Sen. Jerry Tillman (R-Guilford), Rep. Debra Conrad (R-Forsyth), Rep. John Faircloth (R-Guilford), Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford), Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Lambeth), Rep. Lee Zachary (R-Forsyth) No: Sen. Paul Lowe (D-Forsyth), Rep. Gladys Robinson (D-Guilford), Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-Guilford), Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Guilford), Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford), Rep. Derwin Montgomery (D-Forsyth), Rep. Amos Quick III (D-Guilford), Rep. Evelyn Terry (D-Forsyth)

Sen. Paul Lowe (D-Forsyth), Rep. Gladys Robinson (D-Guilford), Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-Guilford), Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Guilford), Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford), Rep. Derwin Montgomery (D-Forsyth), Rep. Amos Quick III (D-Guilford), Rep. Evelyn Terry (D-Forsyth) Excused absences: Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Guilford), Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth)

Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Guilford), Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth) Disposition: Vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper

HB 474 — Death by Distribution

Makes it a Class C felony crime to unlawfully sell someone opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine or other controlled substances when the ingestion of the substance causes a person’s death.

How they voted:

Yes: Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Guilford), Sen. Rick Gunn (R-Guilford), Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth), Sen. Jerry Tillman (R-Guilford), Rep. Debra Conrad (R-Forsyth), Rep. John Faircloth (R-Guilford), Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford), Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth), Rep. Amon Quick III (D-Guilford), Rep. Evelyn Terry (D-Forsyth), Rep. Lee Zachary (R-Forsyth)

Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Guilford), Sen. Rick Gunn (R-Guilford), Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth), Sen. Jerry Tillman (R-Guilford), Rep. Debra Conrad (R-Forsyth), Rep. John Faircloth (R-Guilford), Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford), Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth), Rep. Amon Quick III (D-Guilford), Rep. Evelyn Terry (D-Forsyth), Rep. Lee Zachary (R-Forsyth) No: Sen. Gladys Robinson (D-Guilford), Sen. Paul Lowe (D-Forsyth), Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Guilford), Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford), Rep. Derwin Montgomery (D-Forsyth)

Sen. Gladys Robinson (D-Guilford), Sen. Paul Lowe (D-Forsyth), Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Guilford), Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford), Rep. Derwin Montgomery (D-Forsyth) Excused absence: Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-Guilford)

Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-Guilford) Disposition: Enacted with signature of Gov. Roy Cooper

SB 359 — Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

Would result in abortion doctors being charged with murder if they were to intentionally kill a child who was born alive in the course of an abortion. The bill passed on a strict party-line vote, but Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed it, writing that it “would criminalize doctors and other healthcare providers for a practice that simply does not exist.”

How they voted:

Yes: Sen. Rick Gunn (R-Guilford), Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth), Sen. Jerry Tillman (R-Guilford), Rep. Debra Conrad (R-Forsyth), Rep. John Faircloth (R-Guilford), Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford), Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth), Rep. Lee Zachary (R-Forsyth)

Sen. Rick Gunn (R-Guilford), Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth), Sen. Jerry Tillman (R-Guilford), Rep. Debra Conrad (R-Forsyth), Rep. John Faircloth (R-Guilford), Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford), Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth), Rep. Lee Zachary (R-Forsyth) No: Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Guilford), Sen. Paul Lowe (D-Forsyth), Sen. Gladys Robinson (D-Guilford), Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-Guilford), Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Guilford), Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford), Rep. Derwin Montgomery (D-Forsyth), Rep. Amos L. Quick III (D-Guilford), Rep. Evelyn Terry (D-Forsyth)

Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Guilford), Sen. Paul Lowe (D-Forsyth), Sen. Gladys Robinson (D-Guilford), Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-Guilford), Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Guilford), Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford), Rep. Derwin Montgomery (D-Forsyth), Rep. Amos L. Quick III (D-Guilford), Rep. Evelyn Terry (D-Forsyth) Disposition: Vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper

SB 250 — Remove Foreign Citizens from Voting Rolls

Would require county clerks of court to share names and addresses of prospective jurors who requested excusal based on lack of citizenship with the state Board of Elections. The law would then require the Board of Elections to remove the non-citizens from the voting rolls. The legislation passed on a strict party-line vote. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill, writing that it created “a high risk of voter harassment and intimidation and could discourage citizens from voting.”

How they voted:

Yes: Sen. Rick Gunn (R-Guilford), Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth), Sen. Jerry Tillman (R-Guilford), Rep. Debra Conrad (R-Forsyth), Rep. John Faircloth (R-Guilford), Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford), Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth), Rep. Lee Zachary (R-Forsyth)

Sen. Rick Gunn (R-Guilford), Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth), Sen. Jerry Tillman (R-Guilford), Rep. Debra Conrad (R-Forsyth), Rep. John Faircloth (R-Guilford), Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford), Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth), Rep. Lee Zachary (R-Forsyth) No: Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Guilford), Sen. Paul Lowe (D-Forsyth), Sen. Gladys Robinson, Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-Guilford), Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Guilford), Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford), Rep. Derwin Montgomery (D-Forsyth), Amos L. Quick III (D-Guilford), Rep. Evelyn Terry (D-Forsyth)

Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Guilford), Sen. Paul Lowe (D-Forsyth), Sen. Gladys Robinson, Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-Guilford), Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Guilford), Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford), Rep. Derwin Montgomery (D-Forsyth), Amos L. Quick III (D-Guilford), Rep. Evelyn Terry (D-Forsyth) Disposition: Vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper