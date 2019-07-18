Year after year, Greensboro Coliseum Director Matt Brown tops the list of most highly compensated public employees among the Triad’s three largest cities.

With a salary of $340,725, Brown and his operation are an economic powerhouse, responsible for booking major concerts and sporting events from Bassnectar to ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball. As an indicator of its dominance in the events industry for the northern Piedmont region, the Greensboro Coliseum even took over booking for the Lawrence Joel Veterans Coliseum in Winston-Salem in 2014. Brown’s nearest equivalent in the city of Winston-Salem, Fair Director Cheryl C. Hartley, earns only a fraction of his salary — $69,449. Likewise, High Point Theatre Director David Briggs, whose upcoming bookings include former Stray Cat Lee Rocker and family-friendly comedian Jeff Allen, earns $108,129.

At Brown’s scale, a 5 percent raise goes a long way: Only two years ago, he was earning a measly $288,445 salary.

After Matt Brown, city managers and city attorneys — the only two employees hired directly by their city councils — consistently earn the highest salaries. At a salary of $230,308, High Point City Manager Greg Demko holds a significant pay advantage over Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity ($212,487) and Greensboro City Manager David Parrish ($204,552). Demko topped the list last year, as well, but widened the gap thanks to a 7.1-percent raise, in contrast to Garrity and Parrish, whose raises amounted to about 5 percent.

Among city attorneys, Charles D. Watts Jr. leapt to the front of the pack the moment Greensboro City Council hired him on May 29. A former general counsel for the NC Department of Transportation and partner at the Banks Law Firm, Watts starts with a salary of $190,000. In contrast, his predecessor, Tom Carruthers, earned $180,000 when he resigned last October. (Carruthers has since landed a position with Guilford County as an assistant sheriff’s attorney.) In contrast, Angela Carmon, the city attorney with the longest tenure, earns a salary of $179,467. Carmon’s salary of $179,467 is the same as it was for the last fiscal year, which began in July 2018. Carmon told Triad City Beat that Winston-Salem City Council is currently in the process of conducting her FY 2017-2018 evaluation, and any merit increase she receives will be retroactive to July 1, 2018. (That’s not a typo: Carmon’s evaluation is behind by almost two years. High Point City Attorney JoAnne Carlyle earns $181,938.

Following city managers and city attorneys, the cities’ police and fire chiefs command the highest salaries, as reflection of their roles leading organizations that provide essential public-safety services with hundreds of front-line employees.

However cities structure their personnel, there’s typically a leadership equivalent from one city to the next. Human relations is an exception. Winston-Salem and Greensboro both have stand-alone departments with directors. But after the firing of its human relations director in 2015, the city of High Point reduced human relations from a department to an office headed by a manager who was required to report to Communications & Public Engagement Director Jeron Hollis. But Fanta Dorley, the human relations manager, recently left her position, and currently the highest-ranking employee in the office is Administrative Specialist Erica Talley, who earns a salary of $42,657. In contrast, Winston-Salem Human Relations Director Wanda Allen-Abraha and Greensboro Human Relations Director Love C. Jones earn $122,022 and $112,747 respectively.

The city of Winston-Salem has opened a wide lead over Greensboro and High Point in starting pay for firefighters. From 2017-18 to 2019-20, base pay for firefighters in Winston-Salem increased from $33,696 to $39,470, while it increased from $33,484 to $35,995 in Greensboro, and remained flat, at $35,888 in High Point.

Similarly, base pay for police officers in Winston-Salem increased from $39,470 to $41,443 from 2017-18 to 2019-20. Base pay for police officers increased from $25,556 to $38,222 over the same period in Greensboro, and remained flat, at $37,683, in High Point.

While city leaders have traditionally felt pressure to maintain competitive pay so they can retain public-safety employees, they’re increasingly also hearing demands to increase pay for those at the bottom of the pay scale — crew members in field operations, water resources and parks and rec; couriers; custodians; and parking attendants and enforcement officers — as a matter of justice.

In the previous fiscal year, the city of Greensboro brought all full-time employees up to a minimum salary of $31,200, equivalent to $15 per hour. As a result, crew members, custodians and parking attendants in Greensboro earn significantly more than their counterparts in Winston-Salem and High Point.

The annual budget approved by Greensboro City Council last month also brings all roster employees — part-time, hourly workers who don’t receive benefits — up from $12.50 to $13.50 per hour. City council has committed to bringing pay for roster employees up to $15 per hour in the next fiscal year.

Highest earners

Entertainment facilities

Coliseum Director Matt Brown, Greensboro — $340,725

Deputy Coliseum Director Scott Johnson, Greensboro — $151,687

Theatre Director David Briggs, High Point — $108,129

Coliseum Maintenance Supervisor Michael R. Perdue, Greensboro — $103,107

Fair Director Cheryl C. Hartley, Winston-Salem — $69,449

Executive

City Manager Greg Demko, High Point — $230,308

City Manager Lee Garrity, Winston-Salem — $212,487

City Manager David Parrish, Greensboro — $204,552

Deputy City Manager Randy McCaslin, High Point — $186,125

Assistant City Manager Tasha Logan Ford, Winston-Salem — $177,045

Assistant City Manager Randy Hemann, High Point — $160,705

Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson, Greensboro — $151,670

Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe, Winston-Salem — $147,516

Assistant City Manager Larry Davis, Greensboro — $146,460

Assistant City Manager Trey Davis, Greensboro — $144,000

Assistant City Manager Kimberly J. Sowell, Greensboro — $144,000

Assistant City Manager Damon C. Dequenne, Winston-Salem — $142,882

Assistant City Manager Evan Raleigh, Winston-Salem — $142,882

Internal Audit Manager Len Lucas, Greensboro — $101,662

Legal

City Attorney Charles D. Watts, Greensboro — $190,000

City Attorney JoAnne Carlyle, High Point — $181,938

City Attorney Angela Carmon, Winston-Salem — $179,467

Deputy City Attorney Al Andrews, Winston-Salem — $128,325

Deputy City Attorney Terri A. Jones, Greensboro — $122,784

Police Attorney Brian T. Beasley, High Point — $115,457

Deputy City Attorney James A. Dickens Jr., Greensboro — $114,983

Public Safety Attorney Lori P. Sykes, Winston-Salem — $110,781

Deputy City Attorney John P. Roseboro, Greensboro — $109,262

Assistant City Attorney Meghan E. Maguire, High Point — $105,000

Assistant City Attorney Polly D. Sizemore, Greensboro — $102,397

Assistant City Attorney Jerry Kontos, Winston-Salem — $102,246

Police

Chief Catrina Thompson, Winston-Salem — $173,349

Chief Wayne Scott, Greensboro — $171,957

Chief Ken Shultz, High Point — $154,421

Deputy Chief James Hinson, Greensboro — $117,454

Deputy Chief Brian L. James, Greensboro — $114,981

Deputy Chief Joel T. Cranford, Greensboro — $111,849

Deputy Chief Mike Richey, Greensboro — $111,849

Assistant Chief Ken Steele, High Point — $109,302

Assistant Chief Natoshia V. Miles, Winston-Salem — $107,526

Assistant Chief Jonathan T. Stroud, High Point — $106,238

Capt. Chris Lowder, Winston-Salem — $102,511

Assistant Chief James E. McNeill, High Point — $102,326

Capt. Michael Weaver, Winston-Salem — $102,284

Capt. Richard J. Newnum, Winston-Salem — $101,199

Capt. Douglas Nance, Winston-Salem — $100,663

Capt. Renae G. Sigmon, Greensboro — $100,258

Fire

Chief Trey Mayo, Winston-Salem — $164,880

Chief Bobby Nugent, Greensboro — $157,990

Chief Marion T. Reid, High Point — $155,139

Deputy Chief Richard T. Wright, High Point — $122,903

Deputy Chief Brian A. Evans, High Point — $116,632

Assistant Chief Michael Levins, High Point — $112,372

Deputy Chief Graham J. Robinson III, Greensboro — $117,828

Deputy Chief Ronald M. Swails, Greensboro — $117,828

Assistant Chief Harry J. Brown Jr., Winston-Salem — $109,429

Deputy Chief Dwayne S. Church, Greensboro — $114,057

Fire Marshal Timothy R. Henshaw, Greensboro — $102,861

Fire Marshal Christopher E. Weir, High Point — $90,846

Utilities

Electric Utilities Director Garey S. Edwards, High Point — $162,978

Utilities Director Courtney L. Driver, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $129,390

Assistant Electric Utilities Director Tyler R. Berrier, High Point — $122,826

Assistant Utilities Director Janis D. McHargue, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $116,597

Assistant Utilities Director for Business Services Michael J. Kovisto, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $100,612

Economic development

Director Loren H. Hill, High Point — $161,647

Administrator Sandra V. Dunbeck, High Point — $114,479

Economic Development & Business Support Manager Kathi Dubel, Greensboro — $105,635

Information technology

Chief Information Officer Thomas L. Kureczka, Winston-Salem — $160,723

Information Technology & 911 Communications Director Steve Lingerfelt, High Point — $141,507

Chief Information Officer Jane R. Nickles, Greensboro — $133,467

Systems Project Administrator Thomas E. Spencer, High Point — $134,472

Senior Information Technology Manager Christine Hofer, Greensboro — $127,809

Information Systems Project Coordinator Terry L. Nichols Jr., Winston-Salem – $117,218

Senior Information Technology Manager Rodney T. Roberts, Greensboro — $111,640

Public Safety Information Systems Manager Julia B. Conley, Winston-Salem — $108,459

Information Systems Operations Manager Ivan L. Spencer, High Point — $107,798

Information Systems Project Coordinator Sherri M. Gaither, Winston-Salem — $107,614

Applications Development Manager Eric M. Xavier, High Point — $106,113

Senior Network System Administrator Luciano Canziani, Greensboro — $103,297

System Security Engineer Kenneth S. White, High Point — $100,518

Communications & Information Services Administrator Frank L. Jacques Jr., High Point — $100,167

Finance

Chief Financial Officer Lisa M. Saunders, Winston-Salem — $154,555

Finance Director Rick Lusk, Greensboro — $151,875

Senior Financial Services Director Marlene Druga, Greensboro — $135,909

Financial Services Director Bobby D. Fitzjohn, High Point — $125,000

Senior Administrative Services Manager Christopher S. Payne, Greensboro — $119,813

Accounting Manager Anita B. Wilson, Greensboro — $112,726

Assistant Finance Officer Angie S. Fisher, Winston-Salem — $102,374

Assistant Financial Services Director Heather L. Forrest, High Point — $101,200

Public works/services

Field Operations Director Dale Wyrick, Greensboro — $150,500

Public Services Director Terry L. Houk, High Point — $149,587

Operations Director Johnnie F. Taylor, Winston-Salem — $139,905

Assistant Public Services Director Robby D. Stone, High Point — $122,167

Customer Services Director Troy R. Martin, High Point — $121,021

Fleet Services Director Gary L. Smith, High Point — $116,492

Senior Solid Waste Manager Christopher R. Marriott, Greensboro — $116,120

Street Maintenance Operations Manager Michael A. Mabe, Greensboro — $112,261

Assistant Public Services Director Derrick Q. Boone, High Point — $111,642

Wastewater Plant Superintendent James F. Crump, Winston-Salem — $108,620

Solid Waste Collection Superintendent Sammy Vanderzee II, High Point — $100,227

Water

Director Steven Drew, Greensboro — $150,346

Senior Water Resources Manager Michael M. Borchers, Greensboro — $121,839

Stormwater Director Keith Huff, Winston-Salem — $120,994

Senior Water Resources Manager Kristine W. Williams, Greensboro — $118,154

Water Resources Customer Services Manager Jeffrey S. Kimel, Greensboro — $108,673

Water Resources Operations & Administration Manager Adam L. Conn, Greensboro — $107,270

Water Treatment Plant Superintendent William C. Brewer, Winston-Salem — $104,061

Water Reclamation Manager Elijah L. Williams, Greensboro — $101,450

Water/Sewer Mains Superintendent Greg D. Hall, High Point — $100,167

Stormwater Manager David J. Phlegar, Greensboro — $100,027

Planning

Planning & Development Director Lee Burnette, High Point — $145,540

Planning Director Sue Smotherman, Greensboro — $135,655

Planning Development Services Director Aaron E. King, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $127,500

— $127,500 Deputy Planning Development Services Director Christopher R. Murphy, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $106,141

Transportation

Director Mark V. McDonald, High Point — $146,432

Director Adam W. Fischer, Greensboro — $135,978

Director Toneq’ McCullough, Winston-Salem — $120,721

Assistant Director John L. Covington, Winston-Salem — $105,516

Engineering Manager Christopher R. Spencer, Greensboro — $103,984

Planning Manager Tyler R. Meyer, Greensboro — $100,330

Engineering & inspections

Engineering & Inspections Director Kenney McDowell, Greensboro — $144,544

City Engineer Robert J. Prestwood, Winston-Salem — $138,747

Engineering Services Director Brian K. Pugh, High Point — $128,669

Building Construction Specialist James T. Mitchell, Winston-Salem — $126,119

Facilities Manager Butch Shumate, Greensboro — $112,699

Senior Electrical Engineer Philip L. Hiatt, High Point — $108,264

Civil Engineering Design Manager Andrea L. Keyser, Winston-Salem — $105,338

Electric System Supervisor Darrell E. Damron, High Point — $105,225

Engineering Manager Ted A. Kallam, Greensboro — $104,824

Electrical Engineering Manager William A. Ball, High Point — $104,545

Business Center Manager Ute C. Munro, Greensboro — $103,939

Electric System Supervisor Dereck J. Breedlove, High Point — $103,374

Inspections Administrator Reggie L. Hucks, High Point — $102,679

Budget

Budget & Administrative Director Eric Olmedo, High Point — $141,954

Budget & Evaluation Director Patrice Y. Toney, Winston-Salem — $106,877

Human resources

Director Carmen Caruth, Winston-Salem — $141,545

Director Angela Kirkwood, High Point — $141,324

Director Jamiah Waterman, Greensboro — $136,547

Credit Union Manager Gerald A. Wise, Greensboro — $120,488

Senior Human Resources Manager Tiffany B. Shelton, Greensboro — $115,978

Senior Human Resources Manager Matthew W. Schweitzer, Greensboro — $107,929

Physician Assistant/Nurse Practitioner Karen R. Wilkinson, Greensboro — $104,255

Facilities

Facility Services Director Timothy McKinney, High Point — $140,063

Property & Facilities Management Director Nicholas A. Geis, Winston-Salem — $102,624

Real Estate Supervisor Kirk Bjorling, Winston-Salem — $100,563

Community/neighborhood development

Community Development Director Mike McNair, High Point — $130,788

Community Development Director Marla Newman, Winston-Salem — $128,966

Neighborhood Development Director Stanley E. Wilson, Greensboro — $120,752

Senior Project Manager Mellin Parker, Winston-Salem — $112,718

Libraries

Director Brigitte H. Blanton, Greensboro — $135,655

Director Mary M. Sizemore, High Point — $121,776

Parks and recreation

Director Nasha McCray, Greensboro — $130,655

Director Phillip L. Tillery, High Point — $122,281

Recreation & Parks Director William L. Royston, Winston-Salem — $103,798

Emergency services

Guilford Metro 911 Communications Director Melanie Neal — $130,655

Emergency Management Director August Vernon, Winston-Salem — $102,000

Guilford Metro Technical Services Manager Lewis H. Cheatham Jr. — $101,469

Human relations

Director Wanda Allen-Abraha, Winston-Salem — $122,022

Director Love C. Jones, Greensboro — $112,747

Administrative Specialist Erica Talley, High Point — $42,657

Communications/marketing/public affairs

Community & Public Engagement Director Jeron F. Hollis, High Point — $120,305

Communications Director Carla Banks, Greensboro — $120,004

Marketing & Communications Director Eddie J. McNeal — $112,716

Legislative

Director Linda J. Barnes (Office of the Mayor), Winston-Salem — $108,964

City Clerk Lisa Vierling, High Point — $101,851

City Clerk Angela R. Lord, Greensboro — $90,000

City Secretary Sandra R. Keeney, Winston-Salem — $65,161

Purchasing

Director Jerry J. Bates, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $105,868

Manager Erik S. Conti, High Point — $90,908

Museums

Museum Manager Carol G. Hart, Greensboro — $82,742

Museum Director Edith W. Brady, High Point — $60,364

Starting salaries

Firefighter

Winston-Salem — $39,470 *

Greensboro — $35,995

High Point — $35,888

* The minimum salary for Winston-Salem firefighter trainees is $37,590.

Police officer

Winston-Salem — $41,443 *

Greensboro — $38,222

High Point — $37,683

* The minimum salary for Winston-Salem police officer trainees is $39,470.

Crime scene

High Point (crime scene technician) — $35,888

Greensboro (crime scene investigator) — $35,289

Custodian

Greensboro — $31,200

Winston-Salem — $27,040

High Point — $22,031

Courier

Greensboro — $31,200

Sanitation operator (garbage truck driver)

Winston-Salem — $36,466

Greensboro — $31,200

High Point — $29,526

Sanitation laborer/worker

Winston-Salem — $27,820

High Point — $25,505

Landfill mechanic/tech

High Point — $34,178

Greensboro — $31,200

Meter reader

Winston-Salem — $31,851

Greensboro (meter services tech) — $31,200

High Point — $25,505

Parking enforcement specialist/officer

Greensboro — $31,200

Winston-Salem — $29,767

Parking attendant

Greensboro — $31,200

Winston-Salem — $27,040

High Point — $23,134

Parks and recreation

Winston-Salem (technician) — $34,081

Greensboro (crew member) — $31,200

Grillroom supervisor

High Point — $28,120

Planner

Winston-Salem — $47,800

Greensboro — $43,634

Code enforcement officer

Winston-Salem (field zoning inspector) — $39,019

Greensboro — $37,759

Groundskeeper

High Point — $24,290

Librarian

Greensboro — $37,759

Dead animal control worker

Winston-Salem — $29,767