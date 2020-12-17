FIRST PLACE/RUNNER-UP: Best Bagels

To be honest, it wasn’t until a few weeks ago when I read Food Editor Nikki Miller-Ka’s best restaurants in Winston-Salem that I discovered this gem. But since then, my fiancé and I have made the hour-round trip to Bagel Station every weekend, acquiring more and more bagels each time. Last Saturday, we even picked up about a dozen for our bagel-loving friends. Back in Greensboro, we’ve tried pretty much every bagel place around. And they’re not bad. But they’re just not anywhere near as good as Bagel Station. First of all, the flavors are cracked. There’s enough for variety but not so many that you can’t keep up or the quality of some aren’t as good as others. But probably, the most important and fundamental piece about these particular bagels are how balanced they are in texture. Soft and doughy on the inside, but with the hard, shiny exterior on the outside, these bagels are the best when it comes to mouthfeel and they won’t be rock hard and inedible in 24 hours. Because who can really eat a dozen bagels in a day? I mean, with these, I probably could. There’s a reason why they won both first and second place. (bagelstation.net)

— SM