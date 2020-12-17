FIRST PLACE
- Best Hotel
- Best Downtown Building
- Best Upscale Bar
- Best Mocktails
- Best Martini
- Best Sommellier (Christina Morris)
- Best Romantic Restaurant
RUNNER-UP
- Best Cocktail Mixer (Levi Fryer)
- Best Bloody Mary
- Best Atmosphere
If you had never heard of the Kimpton Cardinal in downtown Winston-Salem, its list of wins might entice you to take a closer look. But it’s impossible to be a resident of the city and not be aware of the Kimpton, which took over the grande dame of downtown buildings in 2015 and converted it into an art-deco showpiece. And while the rooms are mostly for out-of-towners, locals love the Katheaails and fanciful meals, as well as the tricked-out basement rec room with bowling lanes, a basketball court, an adult slide and other playful diversions. (thecardinalhotel.com)
— BC