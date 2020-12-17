FIRST PLACE

Best Hotel

Best Downtown Building

Best Upscale Bar

Best Mocktails

Best Martini

Best Sommellier (Christina Morris)

Best Romantic Restaurant

RUNNER-UP

Best Cocktail Mixer (Levi Fryer)

Best Bloody Mary

Best Atmosphere

If you had never heard of the Kimpton Cardinal in downtown Winston-Salem, its list of wins might entice you to take a closer look. But it’s impossible to be a resident of the city and not be aware of the Kimpton, which took over the grande dame of downtown buildings in 2015 and converted it into an art-deco showpiece. And while the rooms are mostly for out-of-towners, locals love the Katheaails and fanciful meals, as well as the tricked-out basement rec room with bowling lanes, a basketball court, an adult slide and other playful diversions. (thecardinalhotel.com)

— BC