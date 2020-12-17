FIRST PLACE: Best Art Exhibit

The Winston-Salem Light Project was founded in 2008 by UNCSA Director of Lighting Norman Coates with the help of Phil Hanes and Gilbert and Suzanne Mathews. UNCSA lighting students use their knowledge of lighting techniques to explore topics such as gentrification, natural resource usage and religion through public art. The students have illuminated various locations around the city including the Pepper Building, Stevens Center and Winston Square Park. Last year, students created linear outlines of old homes occupied by working class Black citizens before redlining forced them out of their neighborhood. The project has evolved over the years but continues to work to bring difficult topics to the forefront through public art. (lightproject.org)

— MR