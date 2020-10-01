The city of Greensboro can boast about having the most favorable wages for workers at the bottom rungs of the wage ladder among the three largest cities of the Triad.

The budget adopted by Greensboro City Council in June expands the $15-per-hour minimum wage to all roster and seasonal employees, completing an effort to improve wages for the bottom tier of employees that was initiated in 2015. Roster employees are part-time, hourly workers who don’t receive benefits. The $15 minimum wage annualizes to $32,000 per year — the compensation floor set by the city for all full-time workers in 2018.

In contrast, the city of Winston-Salem is maintaining a $13-per-hour minimum wage, with plans to bump it up to $14 beginning in January.

Garbage-truck drivers, custodians and parking enforcement officers in Greensboro are all guaranteed starting pay at $32,100, while their counterparts in Winston-Salem and High Point lag behind, with starting salaries ranging from $24,776 to $30,116 for the same jobs.

That’s not to say that Greensboro leads starting pay in all job classifications. While landfill techs in Greensboro receive the $31,200 minimum, starting pay for their counterparts in High Point is $34,862. Meter readers in Winston-Salem receive slightly more — $31,851. And parks and rec technicians in Winston-Salem start at $34,081, compared to parks and rec crew members in Greensboro at $31,200. But starting pay for groundskeepers in High Point is still at $24,776 and dead animal control workers in Winston-Salem start at $29,767.

All three cities adopted budgets roughly three months into the pandemic, with revenues taking a gut-punch due to canceled events, shutdowns and business failures. Greensboro City Manager David Parrish acknowledged in his May 19 budget message to the city council that the pandemic “created a great deal of uncertainty about our city revenues and budget.” Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity called it “one of the most challenging budgets in recent city history.” The unsigned budget message submitted to High Point City Council roughly a week after City Manager Greg Demko’s abrupt resignation described the budget as “tremendously difficult to draft,” citing “so much uncertainty about revenues, including sales tax, property tax collection rates, registered motor vehicle taxes, utility collections and other sources that it makes it extremely difficult to budget expenditures.”

The budget documents for Greensboro and Winston-Salem display markedly different philosophical approaches to expenditures for personnel.

“The recommended budget continues progress toward council’s desire to protect and provide for our employees,” Parrish wrote in the forward to Greensboro’s budget. “Despite the financial challenges, this budget does not include any position eliminations, as the most valuable resource we have is our talented and committed workforce.”

Garrity, Parrish’s counterpart in Winston-Salem, noted a $13.4 million gap, writing, “To balance the 2020-21 budget in these tough economic times, strategies are employed to decrease expenditures, such as, position vacancy deletions, hiring freezes (excluding those deemed essential or critical) deferral of all employee pay increases (i.e. merit, public safety supplemental pay), and capital equipment replacement deferrals (except for a limited number of the most critical replacement needs, primarily in public safety).”

The adopted Greensboro budget includes a 1.5 percent of cost-of-living increase for all eligible employees, funds for pay increases to sworn police and fire personnel through the Public Safety Step Program, and adjustments to general and executive pay by 2 percent to allow the city maintain competitiveness with rival city governments.

In contrast, Garrity said the only increases in Winston-Salem beyond the minimum-wage bump planned for January is a 1 percent pay hike to police and firefighters, also scheduled to take effect in January.

The High Point budget allocates funds for a 1 percent mid-year cost-of-living adjustment for employees across the board.

In keeping with its austere budget, compensation for the top talent in the city of Winston-Salem organization reflects little to no change. Garrity’s salary remains flat compared to 2019, at $212,487.

Greensboro City Council approved a 6 percent raise for Parrish in October 2019, prior to the pandemic, boosting his pay from $204,552 to $217,150.

In High Point, Randy McCaslin’s battlefield promotion from deputy city manager to interim city manager translated into a raise from $186,125 to $227,782. McCaslin is now the most-highly compensated city executive in the Triad, although he still makes slightly less than the $230,308 earned by Demko when he stepped down.

The highest paid city attorney in the Triad remains Greensboro’s Chuck Watts, and in December 2019, Greensboro City Council voted to give him a 10 percent raise, catapulting him from $190,000 to $209,000. (The city attorney and the city manager are the only two employees whose salaries are set by city council.) Winston-Salem City Attorney Angela Carmon’s pay increased from $179,467 in July 2019 to $188,557 at the beginning of the new 2020-21 fiscal year. While the differential looks like a 5.1 percent raise, much of it reflects a retroactive raise approved by city council for the 2017-18 fiscal year that was delayed by two years.

The highest compensated city employee in all three cities remains Matt Brown, who is in a league of his own as director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Brown’s pay has increased from $340,725 to $361,169, thanks to a 6 percent raise authorized by City Manager David Parrish.

Winston-Salem Deputy City Attorney Al Andrews also received a hefty raise when he jumped over to the same position at the city of Greensboro, with his salary rising from $128,235 to $153,941.

While it can seem that compensation for top city leadership reflects a steady climb, the numbers can go in the opposite direction when high-profile retirements take place. Greensboro and High Point both got new police chiefs who work for significantly less than their predecessors. Brian James came in as the new chief in Greensboro, earning a salary of $150,000, compared to the $171,957 earned by predecessor Wayne Scott. And Chief Jonathan Stroud in High Point earns $122,283, compared to former Chief Ken Schultz’s salary of $154,421.

Highest earners

Entertainment facilities

Matt Brown

Coliseum Director Matt Brown, Greensboro — $361,169

Deputy Coliseum Director Scott E. Johnson, Greensboro — $158,333

Theatre Director David Briggs, High Point — $112,963

Coliseum Maintenance Supervisor Michael R. Perdue, Greensboro — $107,815

Aquatic Center Manager Susan N. Braman, Greensboro — $102,075

Executive

Randy McCaslin

Interim City Manager Randy McCaslin, High Point — $227,782

City Manager David Parrish, Greensboro — $217,150

City Manager Lee Garrity, Winston-Salem — $212,487

Assistant City Manager Latasha Logan Ford, Winston-Salem — $177,045

Assistant City Manager Christian Wilson, Greensboro — $157,356

Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo, High Point — $155,101

Assistant City Manager Gregory H. Ferguson, High Point — $154,542

Assistant City Manager Larry Davis, Greensboro — $153,941

Assistant City Manager Trey Davis, Greensboro — $149,249

Assistant City Manager Kimberly J. Sowell, Greensboro – $149,249

Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe, Winston-Salem — $147,516

Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne, Winston-Salem — $142,882

Assistant City Manager Evan Raleigh, Winston-Salem — $142,882

Internal Audit Manager Len Lucas, Greensboro — $104,487

Legal

City Attorney Chuck Watts, Greensboro — $209,000

City Attorney Angela Carmon, Winston-Salem — $188,557

City Attorney JoAnne Carlyle, High Point — $181,938

Deputy City Attorney Al Andrews, Greensboro — $153,941

Deputy City Attorney Terri A. Jones, Greensboro — $136,633

Deputy City Attorney James A. Dickens Jr., Greensboro — $133,367

Police Attorney Brian T. Beasley, High Point — $120,933

Assistant City Attorney Meghan Maguire, High Point — $120,777

Senior Assistant City Manager Anthony J. Baker, Greensboro — $120,000

Deputy City Attorney Jerry Kontos, Winston-Salem — $112,470

Assistant City Attorney Andrea D. Harrell, Greensboro — $110,897

Assistant City Attorney Rosetta Davis, Greensboro — $110,897

Public Safety Attorney Lori Sykes, Winston-Salem — $110,781

Assistant City Attorney Jasmine Pressa, Greensboro — $100,000

Police

Catrina Thompson

Chief Catrina Thompson, Winston-Salem — $176,816

Assistant Chief Wilson Weaver II, Winston-Salem — $154,788

Chief Brian James, Greensboro — $150,000

Chief Jonathan Stroud, High Point — $122,283

Deputy Chief Mike Richey, Greensboro — $115,727

Assistant Chief Natoshia Miles, Winston-Salem — $109,677

Deputy Chief Renae Sigmon, Greensboro — $109,191

Assistant Chief James E. McNeill, High Point — $106,692

Capt. Christopher Lowder, Winston-Salem — $104,562

Deputy Chief John W. Thompson, Greensboro — $104,390

Capt. Michael D. Weaver, Winston-Salem — $104,330

Capt. Richard J. Newnum, Winston-Salem — $103,296

Lt. Christopher P. Fish, Winston-Salem — $103,224

Deputy Chief Michael G. Terry, Greensboro — $102,122

Assistant Chief William H. Penn, Winston-Salem — $101,501

Utilities

Garey S. Edwards

Electric Utilities Director Garey S. Edwards, High Point — $170,527

Assistant Electric Utilities Director Tyler Berrier, High Point — $134,536

Director Courtney Driver, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $129,390

Electric System Supervisor Dereck Breedlove, High Point — $111,800

Senior Electrical Engineer Philip Hiatt, High Point — $111,469

Electrical Engineering Manager William A. Ball, High Point — $109,901

Deputy Director Michael J. Kovisto, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $105,642

Electric System Operator Jerry W. Everhart, High Point — $102,232

Senior Electrical Engineer Michael S. Foster, High Point — $102,101

Economic development

Economic Development Director Loren Hill, High Point — $169,085

Economic Development Administrator Sandra Dunbeck, High Point — $118,346

Economic Development & Business Support Manager Kathi K. Dubel, Greensboro — $109,271

Fire

Trey Mayo

Chief Trey Mayo, Winston-Salem — $168,178

Chief Marion T. Reid, High Point — $163,016

Chief Bobby W. Nugent, Greensboro — $162,260

Deputy Chief Richard T. Wright, High Point — $128,708

Deputy Chief Brian Evans, High Point — $123,706

Deputy Chief Graham J. Robinson III, Greensboro — $123,461

Deputy Chief Ronald M. Swails, Greensboro — $123,461

Deputy Chief Dwayne S. Church, Greensboro — $119,690

Assistant Chief Michael Levins, High Point — $117,632

Assistant Chief Kenneth M. Steele, High Point — $114,110

Assistant Chief Harry J. Brown, Winston-Salem — $111,617

Assistant Chief Jerry Hardison, Winston-Salem — $110,000

Fire Marshal Timothy R. Henshaw, Greensboro — $107,803

Assistant Chief Craig B. Smith, Greensboro — $103,396

Assistant Chief Brent P. Gerald, Greensboro — $103,396

Assistant Chief James K. Boggs, Greensboro — $103,149

Assistant Chief Brad A. Smith, Greensboro — $103,149

Assistant Chief Patrick A. Henley, Greensboro — $103,149

Fire Marshal Christopher Weir, High Point — $93,517

Information technology

Chief Information Officer Thomas L. Kureczka, Winston-Salem — $160,723

IT Services Director Steven Lingerfelt, High Point — $147,701

Chief Information Officer Jane R. Nickles, Greensboro — $138,124

Senior Information Technology Manager Chryste A. Hofer, Greensboro — $131,445

Assistant IT Director Eric Xavier, High Point — $130,000

Assistant Public Services Director Robby D. Stone, High Point — $127,799

Senior Information Technology Manager Rodney T. Roberts, Greensboro — $115,276

IT Network Manager Ivan L. Spencer, High Point — $112,518

Public Safety Information Services Manager Julia B. Conley, Winston-Salem — $108,459

Applications & Databases Coordinator Tracy Simmons, Winston-Salem — $107,769

Information Services Project Coordinator Sherri Gaither, Winston-Salem — $107,614

Systems & Applications Development Manager David Pither-Patterson, Greensboro — $105,079

IT Cybersecurity Engineer Kenneth S. White, High Point — $104,828

IT Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Manager Allen D. Eudy, High Point — $103,289

IT Systems Analyst Kyle R. Stone, High Point — $103,039

IT Systems Analyst Claire C. Robinson, High Point — $102,169

Telecommunications Manager Gerrad Biffle, Greensboro — $101,211

Database Administrator Pranab Mishra, High Point — $100,355

Finance

Rick Lusk

Director Rick Lusk, Greensboro — $156,174

Chief Financial Officer Lisa M. Saunders, Winston-Salem — $154,555

Senior Financial Services Manager Marlene Druga, Greensboro — $140,177

Financial Services Director Bobby D. Fitzjohn, High Point — $129,605

Senior Administrative Services Manager Chris S. Payne, Greensboro — $123,729

Accounting Manager Anita B. Wilson, Greensboro — $117,602

Assistant Financial Services Director Heather L. Forrest, High Point — $107,001

Assistant Finance Officer Angie S. Fisher, Winston-Salem — $102,375

Public workers/services

Public Services Director Terry L. Houk, High Point — $156,728

Field Operations Director Dale Wyrick, Greensboro — $154,799

Operations Director Johnnie F. Taylor, Winston-Salem — $146,901

Fleet Services Director Gary L. Smith, High Point — $120,197

Field Operations Director Keith Huff, Winston-Salem — $120,194

Senior Solid Waste Manager Chris R. Marriott, Greensboro — $120,108

Street Maintenance Operations Manager Mike A. Mabe, Greensboro — $116,880

Public Services Assistant Director Derrick Q. Boone, High Point — $116,733

Assistant Director for Solid Waste Janis D. McHargue, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $116,597

Wastewater Plant Superintendent James F. Crump, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $108,620

Water & Sewer Mains Superintendent Greg Hall, High Point — $105,433

Solid Waste Collections Manager Julio E. Delgado, Greensboro — $104,566

Solid Waste Engineering Supervisor Charles G. Dively, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $102,661

Public Services Manager Trevor S. Spencer, High Point — $101,429

Transportation

Mark McDonald

Director Mark McDonald, High Point — $151,235

Director Hanna Cockburn, Greensboro — $135,000

Director Toneq’ McCullough, Winston-Salem — $120,721

Engineering Manager Chris R. Spencer, Greensboro — $107,063

Assistant Director for Traffic Field Operations Lance Covington, Winston-Salem — $105,516

Planning Manager Tyler R. Meyer, Greensboro — $103,155

Public Transit Manager Bruce D. Adams, Greensboro — $97,340

Transit Manager Angela W. Wynes, High Point — $87,823

Planning

Planning & Development Director Lee Burnette — $150,095

Planning Director Suzanna Smotherman, Greensboro — $139,954

Planning Development Services Director Aaron E. King, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $127,500

Deputy Planning Development Services Director Christopher R. Murphy, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $106,141

Engineering & inspections

Kenny McDowell

Engineering & Inspections Director Kenney McDowell III, Greensboro — $148,843

City Engineer Robert Prestwood, Winston-Salem — $138,747

Building Construction Specialist James Mitchell, Winston-Salem — $126,119

Business Center Manager Ute Munro, Greensboro — $110,098

Engineering Manager Jason Geary, Greensboro — $109,000

Civil Engineer Terry A. Kuneff, High Point — $107,515

Development Services Manager Michael E. Lewis Jr., Greensboro — $105,575

Civil Engineering Design Manager Andrea Keyser, Winston-Salem — $105,338

Human resources

Director Angela Kirkwood, High Point — $147,383

Director Jamiah K. Waterman, Greensboro — $140,491

Director Marquis Barnett, Winston-Salem — $134,568

Senior Human Resources Director Tiffany B. Shelton, Greensboro — $119,894

Senior Human Resources Manager Matt W. Schweitzer, Greensboro — $112,684

Physician Assistant/Nurse Practitioner Karen R. Wilkinson, Greensboro — $107,848

Facilities

Tim McKinney

Facilities Services Director Timothy McKinney, High Point — $147,118

Facilities Manager Darrell W. Shumate, Greensboro — $118,573

Facilities Director Nicholas A. Geis, Winston-Salem — $102,624

Real Estate Supervisor Kirk Bjorling, Winston-Salem — $100,562

Libraries *

Director Brigitte H. Blanton, Greensboro — $140,312

Director Mary M. Sizemore, High Point — $125,734

* The libraries in Winston-Salem are operated by Forsyth County, and are therefore not included in this review.

Water

Water Resources Director Mike M. Borchers, Greensboro — $139,000

Senior Water Resources Manager Kristine W. Williams, Greensboro — $124,800

Water Resources Customer Services Manager Jeffrey S. Kimel, Greensboro — $113,035

Water Resources Operations Manager Adam L. Conn, Greensboro — $111,745

Water Reclamation Manager Elijah Williams, Greensboro — $105,366

Stormwater Manager David J. Phlegar, Greensboro — $104,389

Water Treatment Plant Supervisor William C. Brewer, Winston-Salem — $104,061

Water Resources Engineering Manager Virginia V. Spillman, Greensboro — $103,372

Water Plant Superintendent Robert W. Pickett, High Point — $101,912

Water Supply Manager Dell Harney, Greensboro — $100,546

Community/neighborhood development

Mike McNair

Community Development Director Mike McNair, High Point — $136,978

Community Development Director Marla Y. Newman, Winston-Salem — $128,966

Neighborhood Development Director Stanley E. Wilson, Greensboro — $124,696

Inspection Services Director Reggie L. Hucks, High Point — $116,823

Senior Project Supervisor Mellin Parker, Winston-Salem — $112,718

Parks

Parks & Recreation Director Nasha S. McCray, Greensboro — $136,633

Parks & Recreation Director Phillip L. Tillery, High Point — $126,562

Recreation & Parks Director William L. Royston, Winston-Salem — $103,978

Emergency services

Guilford Metro 911 Director Melanie A. Neal — $134,954

Guilford Metro 911 Technical Services Manager Lewis H. Cheatham Jr. — $106,345

Emergency Management Director August M. Vernon, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $102,000

Communications/marketing/public affairs

Jeron Hollis

Community & Public Engagement Director Jeron Hollis, High Point — $125,852

Communications Director Carla Banks, Greensboro — $123,948

Marketing & Communications Director Eddie McNeal, Winston-Salem — $112,716

Human relations

Director Wanda Allen-Abraha, Winston-Salem — $122,022

Director Love C. Jones, Greensboro — $116,365

Diversity & Inclusion Officer Maria Hicks-Few, Greensboro — $96,098

Human Relations Manager Jelani O. Biggs, High Point — $68,640

Budget

Budget & Evaluation Director Jon S. Decker, Greensboro — $118,320

Budget & Evaluation Director Patrice Toney, Winston-Salem — $106,877

Workforce development

Director Chris M. Rivera, Guilford County — $118,320

Legislative

Director Linda J. Barnes (Office of the Mayor), Winston-Salem — $108,964

City Clerk Lisa Vierling, High Point — $101,851

City Clerk Angela R. Lord, Greensboro — $94,379

City Clerk Sandra R. Keeney, Winston-Salem — $65,161

Purchasing

Director Jerry J. Bates, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $105,868

Arts and culture

Chief Creative Officer Ryan Deal, Greensboro — $103,491

Greensboro Historical Museum Manager Carol G. Hart — $86,230

High Point Museum Manager Edith Brady — $62,186

Starting salaries

Firefighter

Winston-Salem — $39,470 (2019) (The public records request provided by Winston-Salem did not include any information about starting pay for firefighters for 2020)

High Point — $36,606

Greensboro — $35,995

Police officer

Winston-Salem — $41,443 (2019) (The public records request provided by Winston-Salem did not include any information about starting pay for police officers for 2020)

High Point — $40,357

Greensboro — $38,222

Crime scene

High Point (technician) — $38,427

Greensboro (investigator) — $35,995

Winston-Salem (police evidence specialist) — $34,081

Custodian

Greensboro — $31,200

Winston-Salem — $27,040

High Point — $24,776

Courier

Greensboro — $31,200

Sanitation operator (garbage truck driver)

Greensboro — $31,200

High Point — $30,116

Winston-Salem — $29,767

Sanitation laborer/worker

Winston-Salem (laborer) — $27,820

High Point (worker) — $26,015

Stormwater technician

Winston-Salem — $44,673

Greensboro — $35,995

High Point — $30,116

Landfill mechanic/tech

High Point (mechanic) — $34,862

Greensboro (tech) — $31,200

Meter reader

Winston-Salem — $31,851

Greensboro — $31,200

High Point — $26,015

Parking enforcement specialist/officer

Greensboro (specialist) — $31,200

Winston-Salem (officer) — $29,767

Parking attendant

Greensboro — $31,200

Winston-Salem — $27,040

High Point — $26,015

Parks and recreation

Winston-Salem (technician) — $34,081

Greensboro (crew member) — $31,200

Grillroom assistant supervisor

High Point — $22,472

Planner

Winston-Salem — $47,800

Greensboro — $44,507

High Point — $42,377

Code enforcement officer

Winston-Salem (field zoning inspector) — $39,019

Greensboro — $38,514

High Point — $38,437

Groundskeeper

High Point — $24,776

Librarian

High Point — $40,357

Greensboro — $38,514

Dead animal control worker

Winston-Salem — $29,767

Call center representative

Greensboro — $31,200

Community resource specialist

Winston-Salem — $36,606

High Point — $34,862

Mayor

Greensboro — $30,173

High Point — $19,200

Winston-Salem — TBD

Mayor pro tem

Greensboro — $23,711

High Point — $14,400

Winston-Salem — TBD

City council members