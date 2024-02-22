The 2024 primary election season is well underway. For those that want to vote early, early voting runs through March 2 and voters in North Carolina can do same-day registration at a precinct of their choosing. If you’re voting on Election Day, March 5, then you’ll have to go to your assigned precinct. You can find that info here.

The agriculture commissioner’s primary goal is protecting, maintaining and enhancing the ability of agriculture to produce an adequate supply of food and fiber and to enforce regulations. Commissioners are elected to four-year terms and have no term limit.

One Democratic candidate and one Libertarian candidate have also filed without contest and will thus move on to the November general election.

Read on to learn more about the Republican candidates running in the primary.

Republican primary

Steve Troxler (i)

stevetroxler.com

Incumbent Steve Troxler has held the position of agriculture commissioner for the last 19 years. First elected in 2005, Troxler studied conservation at NC State University and grew tobacco, wheat and produce as the owner and operator of Troxler Farms.

Troxler was originally a member of the Democratic party but left in the late 1990s because of the party’s sentiment towards tobacco.

He’s the past president of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and served as a former chairman of NASDA’s Food Regulation and Nutrition Committee.

As of January, Troxler had raised about $4,000 and had almost $14,000 ending cash on hand.

Colby (Bear) Hammonds

votehammonds.org

Conservative Colby Hammonds was raised on a cow-calf farm specializing in hay and row crops, according to his website. Like Troxler, Hammonds also graduated from NC State University, but with a degree in animal science. Hammonds also served in the military for 33 years with the army national guard and army reserves.

Today, Hammonds runs a small family farm, Hammonds Land & Cattle, in Wake County.

On his website Hammonds includes supporting local farming initiatives, reducing government regulations on agriculture and reversing the trend of farmers’ land loss among his campaign platforms.

Hammonds has raised more than $1,700 and had -$65 cash on hand as of January.