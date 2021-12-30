With the 2025 MLB season nearing its end, the postseason is becoming the talk of the town. The expanded 12-team playoff format has created a significant buzz that is sure to ruffle up the rest of the regular season.

While some teams have already punched out for the rest of the MLB year, those who are still in the season, especially those who are hanging on to their Wild Card tickets, are still preparing themselves for a frantic scramble. As the final weeks unravel, let’s take a look at the team with the strongest odds to not only make it to the playoffs but to actually hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy.

The National League

The National League race has a clear hierarchy among its ranks. Those at the top are the Brewers, the Phillies, and the Dodgers. These teams are the cream of the crop in the National League right now and are holding their own significant leads in their respective divisions, firmly shaping the current baseball playoff odds.

The Brewers, who are usually seen at the top of all American baseball, are unsurprisingly on the verge of clinching the NL Central division. Of course, they are carried by their elite pitching power, which is a staple of their franchise. With a formidable rotation, they are sure to dominate anyone in their way during the postseason. Their World Series odds are currently priced at +650.

On the other hand, the Phillies are creating their own success. They are currently leading the NL East division, commanding a 10-game lead. Their potent offense, which is being lauded right now, is spearheaded by Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. With their solid rotation and ability to score in bulk, they will be a force to reckon with in the postseason.

And last but not least, the Dodgers. As usual, they remain a force not to be underestimated, thanks to their star-studded roster. Their rotation this year is nothing but phenomenal, which is a combination of established veterans and explosive young talents. Currently, they have the best price in the league, coming in at +400.

And there’s the Wild Card race. While the top of the divisions are probably all set, the Wild Card race is where most of the drama lies. Currently, the Chicago Wild Cubs and the San Diego Padres are in the strongest positions to get the first two Wild Card spots.

The third spot, however, is still in contention. The New York Mets are currently holding the position, but the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants are hot on their heels, ready to claim their spot. The Mets’ tough schedule and inconsistent gameplay have put them in a precarious situation, which other teams are capitalizing on.

The American League

The American League, unlike the National League, is more muddled with several top teams vying for the top spot while the ones behind are still fighting for their lives, seeing a chance to secure a spot on the top. The most surprising thing, however, this regular season is the Detroit Tigers.

After a miraculous late-season run they did last year, it seemed like they carried the hype onto 2025, making them lead the AL Central by a comfortable margin. Their mix of young talent and veterans is carrying them far, even as far as clinching a division title, one which has evaded their grasp since 2014. The Tigers are currently projected as the No. 1 seed, and they’re the team nobody wants to face in the postseason.

In the AL East, the current leaders are the Toronto Blue Jays. However, they only have a slim lead over the Yankees and Red Sox, which might overtake them at a moment’s notice. All three teams are technically locked in the playoffs already, but the division title and the first-round bye are still up for grabs. While the Blue Jays’ powerful lineup and deep bullpen give them a slight advantage, it might not be enough for the Yankees’ star power and the Red Sox’s recent surge.

In the AL West, it’s a hot race down there as the Houston Astros are clinging to a one-game lead with the Seattle Mariners stalking their every move closely. Both teams, of course, are already set for the playoffs, but the division title is still open, which the two teams are frantic to grab.

The winner of this race will avoid a stressful Wild Card series, giving them a much-needed rest during the postseason. Coverage like FanDuel’s MLB Matchup Previews highlights how intense and critical this battle for the AL West crown has become.

Speaking of the Wild Card, the Wild Card series in the AL has always been known to be very competitive. The Yankees and the Red Sox are currently on top, but several teams are also close by, including the Texas Rangers, Cleveland Guardians, and Kansas City Royals.

Final Words

As the regular season ends, the drama and competitiveness are still at a fever pitch. With the security of the teams in the NL, things are more relaxed, and they are already prepping for the postseason. On the other hand, things are frantic over at AL. With temporary top sports ready to be grabbed by anyone at the moment, each division has its own race to handle. Fans might want to keep a close lookout in the AL at the moment