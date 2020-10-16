A 24-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the Greensboro Detention Center this morning, leading to her death, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.

Anna Chris Dominguez was found unresponsive inside a holding cell at 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Sheriff Danny Rogers said. The press release went on to say that “life-saving measurers were immediately rendered by detention staff and emergency medical services were activated” and Dominguez was transported to Cone Hospital, but she was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation into Dominguez’s death is underway.

Dominguez was booked into the jail at 2:20 a.m., according to the press release. She had been charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with no insurance, misdemeanor simple possession of a controlled substance and driving a motor vehicle with no registration. The press release said Dominguez had been expected to appear before a magistrate at noon or when sober for a hearing and to sign a written promise to appear.