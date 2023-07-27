This year the earth experienced record-breaking heat. It experienced the hottest June on record according to NASA’s global temperature analysis, and July 4 was the hottest day on record. The weather is especially dangerous for houseless residents. According to the CDC, more than 600 people in the US are killed by extreme heat.

Here’s where Triad residents can stay cool during the simmering summer months.

Winston-Salem

The city recommends that those experiencing houselessness use local day centers located at City with Dwellings and the Bethesda Center for the Homeless.

For those who are houseless in Forsyth County, more resources can be found at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Continuum of Care’s website.

Bethesda Center for the Homeless, 930 N. Patterson Ave: Single men’s & women’s emergency shelter, day shelter, supportive services

City with Dwellings, 520 N. Spring St: Street outreach, day center, winter overflow shelter

Experiment in Self-Reliance, 3480 Dominion St: Emergency shelter for houseless families with children

Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1255 N. Trade St: Shelter for houseless families & single women

Samaritan Ministries, 414 East Northwest Blvd: Men’s overnight shelter, soup kitchen

Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 717 Oak Street: Shelter for houseless men

The city is also opening its community and neighborhood centers as cooling centers. All centers are open to the public and anyone can come inside and cool off in the lobby area.

Here’s a list of centers and addresses:

Belview Neighborhood Center at Belview Park, 2800 Burgandy Street

Brown & Douglas Neighborhood Center at Piney Grove Park, 4725 Indiana Avenue

Carl H. Russell Community Center at Helen Nichols Park, 3521 Carver School Road

Hanes Hosiery Community Center at Hanes Hosiery Park, 501 Reynolds Blvd.

Georgia E. Taylor Neighborhood Center at Griffith Park, 1471 W. Clemmonsville Road

Martin L. King, Jr. Community Center at Kimberley Park, 2001 Pittsburgh Avenue

Little Creek Neighborhood Center at Little Creek Park, 610 Foxcroft Drive

Minnie Lee Davis Harris Community Center at 14th St. Park, 2020 NE 14th Street

Miller Park Community Center at Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane

Old Town Neighborhood Center at Old Town Park, 4550 Shattalon Drive

Polo Park Community Center at Polo Park, 1850 Polo Road

Rupert Bell Neighborhood Center at Rupert Bell Park, 1501 Mt. Zion Place

Sedge Garden Community Center at Sedge Garden Park, 401 Robbins Road

South Fork Community Center at South Fork Park, 4403 Country Club Road

Sprague Street Community Center at Sprague Park, 1350 E. Sprague Street

William C. Sims, Sr. Community Center at Happy Hill Park, 1201 Alder Street

William R. Anderson, Jr. Community Center at Reynolds Park, 2450 Reynolds Park Road

Greensboro

Tiny House HOPE Center, 360 W Gate City Blvd

Tiny House Community Development, Inc. will be offering a cooling station at the agency’s H.O.P.E. Center, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The Tiny House Team provides continental breakfast, snacks, water, access to a bathroom, and outlets to charge phones if needed. Members of their team can also speak with those experiencing/at risk of experiencing houselessness about local resources that are available.

The Salvation Army of Greensboro, 1001 Freeman Mill Road

Offering a cooling station Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 pm. Water will be available as needed.

Interactive Resource Center, 407 E Washington St

Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.www.interactiveresourcecenter.org

High Point

The Salvation Army of High Point, 301 W. Green Drive

Offers a cooling station Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in their front lobby. The lobby is closed from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. for lunch each day. Participants are able to get out of the weather conditions, charge their phones, get something cold to drink, and refreshments when available. This service is offered all summer long regardless of the temperature.

Find more information on cooling centers in Guilford County at Guilford County Continuum of Care

Share this: Facebook

Twitter



All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Staying cool in the Triad: Cities open up free cooling centers to escape the heat', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/39758-2/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Staying cool in the Triad: Cities open up free cooling centers to escape the heat', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/39758-2/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p class="has-drop-cap">This year the earth experienced record-breaking heat. It experienced the hottest June on record according to <a href="https://climate.nasa.gov/news/3276/nasa-finds-june-2023-hottest-on-record/#:~:text=June%202023%20was%20the%20hottest,to%20NASA's%20global%20temperature%20analysis.">NASA’s global temperature analysis</a>, and <a href="https://www.pbs.org/newshour/science/summer-of-record-breaking-heat-paints-story-of-a-warming-world-scientists-say">July 4</a> was the hottest day on record. The weather is especially dangerous for houseless residents. <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heat_guide.html">According to the CDC</a>, more than 600 people in the US are killed by extreme heat.</p> <p>Here’s where Triad residents can stay cool during the simmering summer months.</p><div class="tcb-23cb1ab78bca88d5fd3cfe7cee719944 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-23cb1ab78bca88d5fd3cfe7cee719944"></div> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Winston-Salem</strong></h2> <p>The city recommends that those experiencing houselessness use local day centers located at City with Dwellings and the Bethesda Center for the Homeless. </p> <p>For those who are houseless in Forsyth County, more resources can be found at the <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2bxx3fc8">Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Continuum of Care</a>’s website.</p> <p>Bethesda Center for the Homeless, 930 N. Patterson Ave: Single men’s & women’s emergency shelter, day shelter, supportive services</p><div class="tcb-980d3a7b703c0ca15caf74bb8fdf6215 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-980d3a7b703c0ca15caf74bb8fdf6215"></div> <ul> <li>City with Dwellings, 520 N. Spring St: Street outreach, day center, winter overflow shelter</li> <li>Experiment in Self-Reliance, 3480 Dominion St: Emergency shelter for houseless families with children</li> <li>Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1255 N. Trade St: Shelter for houseless families & single women </li> <li>Samaritan Ministries, 414 East Northwest Blvd: Men’s overnight shelter, soup kitchen</li> <li>Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 717 Oak Street: Shelter for houseless men</li> </ul> <p>The city is also opening its community and neighborhood centers as cooling centers. <a href="https://www.cityofws.org/856/Recreation-Centers">All centers</a> are open to the public and anyone can come inside and cool off in the lobby area.</p> <p>Here’s a list of centers and addresses:</p> <ul> <li>Belview Neighborhood Center at Belview Park, 2800 Burgandy Street</li> <li>Brown & Douglas Neighborhood Center at Piney Grove Park, 4725 Indiana Avenue</li> <li>Carl H. Russell Community Center at Helen Nichols Park, 3521 Carver School Road</li> <li>Hanes Hosiery Community Center at Hanes Hosiery Park, 501 Reynolds Blvd.</li> <li>Georgia E. Taylor Neighborhood Center at Griffith Park, 1471 W. Clemmonsville Road</li> <li>Martin L. King, Jr. Community Center at Kimberley Park, 2001 Pittsburgh Avenue</li> <li>Little Creek Neighborhood Center at Little Creek Park, 610 Foxcroft Drive</li> <li>Minnie Lee Davis Harris Community Center at 14th St. Park, 2020 NE 14th Street</li> <li>Miller Park Community Center at Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane</li> <li>Old Town Neighborhood Center at Old Town Park, 4550 Shattalon Drive</li> <li>Polo Park Community Center at Polo Park, 1850 Polo Road</li> <li>Rupert Bell Neighborhood Center at Rupert Bell Park, 1501 Mt. Zion Place</li> <li>Sedge Garden Community Center at Sedge Garden Park, 401 Robbins Road</li> <li>South Fork Community Center at South Fork Park, 4403 Country Club Road</li> <li>Sprague Street Community Center at Sprague Park, 1350 E. Sprague Street</li> <li>William C. Sims, Sr. Community Center at Happy Hill Park, 1201 Alder Street</li> <li>William R. Anderson, Jr. Community Center at Reynolds Park, 2450 Reynolds Park Road</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Greensboro</strong></h2> <p><strong>Tiny House HOPE Center</strong>, 360 W Gate City Blvd</p> <ul> <li>Tiny House Community Development, Inc. will be offering a cooling station at the agency’s H.O.P.E. Center, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The Tiny House Team provides continental breakfast, snacks, water, access to a bathroom, and outlets to charge phones if needed. Members of their team can also speak with those experiencing/at risk of experiencing houselessness about local resources that are available.</li> </ul> <p><strong>The Salvation Army of Greensboro</strong>, 1001 Freeman Mill Road</p> <ul> <li>Offering a cooling station Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 pm. Water will be available as needed.</li> </ul> <p><strong>Interactive Resource Center</strong>, 407 E Washington St</p><div class="tcb-c5ee7c59879edffa7f7acac18d6feb6b tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-c5ee7c59879edffa7f7acac18d6feb6b"></div> <ul> <li>Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.<a href="http://www.interactiveresourcecenter.org">www.interactiveresourcecenter.org</a></li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>High Point</strong></h2> <p><strong>The Salvation Army of High Point</strong>, 301 W. Green Drive</p> <ul> <li>Offers a cooling station Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in their front lobby. The lobby is closed from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. for lunch each day. Participants are able to get out of the weather conditions, charge their phones, get something cold to drink, and refreshments when available. This service is offered all summer long regardless of the temperature. </li> </ul> <p>Find more information on cooling centers in Guilford County at <a href="https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/human-services/continuum-of-care/grants/guilford-county-cooling-stations-summer-2023">Guilford County Continuum of Care</a></p> <div class="sharedaddy sd-sharing-enabled"><div class="robots-nocontent sd-block sd-social sd-social-icon-text sd-sharing"><h3 class="sd-title">Share this:</h3><div class="sd-content"><ul><li class="share-facebook"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="sharing-facebook-39758" class="share-facebook sd-button share-icon" href="https://triad-city-beat.com/39758-2/?share=facebook" target="_blank" title="Click to share on Facebook" ><span>Facebook</span></a></li><li class="share-twitter"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="sharing-twitter-39758" class="share-twitter sd-button share-icon" href="https://triad-city-beat.com/39758-2/?share=twitter" target="_blank" title="Click to share on Twitter" ><span>Twitter</span></a></li><li class="share-end"></li></ul></div></div></div><div class="tcb-50245c8579856b7cb1cc9b0c3fce51d6 tcb-real1" id="tcb-50245c8579856b7cb1cc9b0c3fce51d6"></div> Click to copy