This year the earth experienced record-breaking heat. It experienced the hottest June on record according to NASA’s global temperature analysis, and July 4 was the hottest day on record. The weather is especially dangerous for houseless residents. According to the CDC, more than 600 people in the US are killed by extreme heat.
Here’s where Triad residents can stay cool during the simmering summer months.
Winston-Salem
The city recommends that those experiencing houselessness use local day centers located at City with Dwellings and the Bethesda Center for the Homeless.
For those who are houseless in Forsyth County, more resources can be found at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Continuum of Care’s website.
Bethesda Center for the Homeless, 930 N. Patterson Ave: Single men’s & women’s emergency shelter, day shelter, supportive services
- City with Dwellings, 520 N. Spring St: Street outreach, day center, winter overflow shelter
- Experiment in Self-Reliance, 3480 Dominion St: Emergency shelter for houseless families with children
- Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1255 N. Trade St: Shelter for houseless families & single women
- Samaritan Ministries, 414 East Northwest Blvd: Men’s overnight shelter, soup kitchen
- Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 717 Oak Street: Shelter for houseless men
The city is also opening its community and neighborhood centers as cooling centers. All centers are open to the public and anyone can come inside and cool off in the lobby area.
Here’s a list of centers and addresses:
- Belview Neighborhood Center at Belview Park, 2800 Burgandy Street
- Brown & Douglas Neighborhood Center at Piney Grove Park, 4725 Indiana Avenue
- Carl H. Russell Community Center at Helen Nichols Park, 3521 Carver School Road
- Hanes Hosiery Community Center at Hanes Hosiery Park, 501 Reynolds Blvd.
- Georgia E. Taylor Neighborhood Center at Griffith Park, 1471 W. Clemmonsville Road
- Martin L. King, Jr. Community Center at Kimberley Park, 2001 Pittsburgh Avenue
- Little Creek Neighborhood Center at Little Creek Park, 610 Foxcroft Drive
- Minnie Lee Davis Harris Community Center at 14th St. Park, 2020 NE 14th Street
- Miller Park Community Center at Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane
- Old Town Neighborhood Center at Old Town Park, 4550 Shattalon Drive
- Polo Park Community Center at Polo Park, 1850 Polo Road
- Rupert Bell Neighborhood Center at Rupert Bell Park, 1501 Mt. Zion Place
- Sedge Garden Community Center at Sedge Garden Park, 401 Robbins Road
- South Fork Community Center at South Fork Park, 4403 Country Club Road
- Sprague Street Community Center at Sprague Park, 1350 E. Sprague Street
- William C. Sims, Sr. Community Center at Happy Hill Park, 1201 Alder Street
- William R. Anderson, Jr. Community Center at Reynolds Park, 2450 Reynolds Park Road
Greensboro
Tiny House HOPE Center, 360 W Gate City Blvd
- Tiny House Community Development, Inc. will be offering a cooling station at the agency’s H.O.P.E. Center, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The Tiny House Team provides continental breakfast, snacks, water, access to a bathroom, and outlets to charge phones if needed. Members of their team can also speak with those experiencing/at risk of experiencing houselessness about local resources that are available.
The Salvation Army of Greensboro, 1001 Freeman Mill Road
- Offering a cooling station Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 pm. Water will be available as needed.
Interactive Resource Center, 407 E Washington St
- Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.www.interactiveresourcecenter.org
High Point
The Salvation Army of High Point, 301 W. Green Drive
- Offers a cooling station Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in their front lobby. The lobby is closed from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. for lunch each day. Participants are able to get out of the weather conditions, charge their phones, get something cold to drink, and refreshments when available. This service is offered all summer long regardless of the temperature.
Find more information on cooling centers in Guilford County at Guilford County Continuum of Care
