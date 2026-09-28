Getting a call that someone you love has been arrested in Burlington throws you into a process you probably haven’t had to think about before. You’re trying to figure out where they’re being held, what the bond amount is, and who you can actually reach in the middle of the night to get them home.

Most arrests in Burlington are processed through the Alamance County Detention Center in Graham, and most families end up working with a licensed bail bondsman to post that bond rather than paying the full amount up front. This guide covers five bail bond companies serving Burlington, plus what actually matters when you’re choosing one under pressure.

Quick Comparison

Company Service Area Address Google Reviews Best For Around The Clock Bail Bonds Alamance Burlington, Graham, Mebane, Elon, and Alamance County 1334 N Mebane St, Burlington, NC 27217 4.8 (112 reviews) Families who need a fast, local response in Alamance County Apex Bail Bonds Burlington, Graham, and Alamance County 120 S Main St, Ste 240, Graham, NC 27253 4.9 (119 reviews) Families who want to handle things face-to-face near the jail Hairston Bail Bonds Burlington, Graham, Mebane, Elon, Haw River 212 N Marshall St, Graham, NC 27253 4.9 (33 reviews) Cosigners who want to know exactly what they’re signing up for Darryl & Steve’s Bail Bonding Burlington, Alamance and Guilford counties 416 Eugene Ct, Greensboro, NC 27401 4.9 (222 reviews) Families facing a case that may involve federal charges Broadway Bail Bonds Burlington, Graham, and Alamance County 134 S Main St, Graham, NC 27253 4.9 (73 reviews) Families who want another local Graham office to compare

1. Around The Clock Bail Bonds Alamance

Best For: Families who need a fast, local response in Alamance County

When someone you love is sitting in the Alamance County Detention Center, the last thing you want is to spend time calling around trying to figure out who actually covers the area. Around The Clock Bail Bonds takes that guesswork off your plate. They have a dedicated Alamance County location serving Burlington, Graham, Mebane, Elon, and the surrounding communities, backed by more than 20 years of experience helping families through the bail process.

Whether you’re dealing with a misdemeanor, felony, DWI, domestic violence charge, or something else, they handle a wide range of bonds, so you’re not left wondering if they can help with your situation. Their agents will walk you through what’s happening, what you need to bring, and what comes next, which can make a big difference when you’re scared and unsure where to start.

2. Apex Bail Bonds

Best For: Families who want to handle things face-to-face near the jail

If you’d rather sit down with someone in person than try to sort everything out over the phone, Apex Bail Bonds is worth a look. Their office is in Graham, close to the Alamance County Detention Center, and they serve Burlington, Graham, and the wider Alamance County area.

That location really comes in handy if you’re already at or near the jail. You can stop in, ask your questions directly, and take care of the paperwork without driving across the county. For a lot of families, being able to talk to someone face-to-face makes a confusing situation feel much more manageable.

3. Hairston Bail Bonds

Best For: Cosigners who want to know exactly what they’re signing up for

If you’re the one being asked to cosign, you probably have a lot of questions, and Hairston Bail Bonds makes a point of answering them before you commit. They’ve been serving Burlington, Graham, Mebane, Elon, and Haw River since 2013, and they put real emphasis on explaining what cosigning a bail bond means for you, both financially and legally.

They also offer payment plans depending on the bond and your circumstances as the cosigner. Don’t be shy about asking them to break down the premium, your payment schedule, and any collateral they’ll need. A good bondsman wants you to understand what you’re agreeing to, and that’s exactly the approach they’re known for.

4. Darryl & Steve’s Bail Bonding

Best For: Families facing a case that may involve federal charges

If there’s any chance your loved one’s case involves federal charges, Darryl & Steve’s Bail Bonding is one of the few local options that specifically handles federal bail bonds. They’re based in Greensboro but serve Burlington and Alamance County along with Guilford County, and they handle standard state bonds too.

This matters more than you might think. Federal cases follow a different process from a typical state arrest, and not every bondsman is set up to help with them. If you’re not sure which kind of bond applies to your situation, ask them to help you confirm the jurisdiction, and don’t hesitate to ask about their experience with cases like yours.

5. Broadway Bail Bonds

Best For: Families who want another local Graham office to compare

Broadway Bail Bonds works out of Graham and serves Burlington and communities throughout Alamance County. If your loved one is being held at the Alamance County Detention Center and you like the idea of dealing with a bondsman in person, they’re a convenient, local option to add to your list.

Since they’re close by, it’s easy to reach out and compare them with other nearby offices before you decide. When you talk with them, ask about the total premium, what payment options they offer, what paperwork you’ll need to bring, and whether they’ll require collateral. Getting clear answers upfront will help you feel confident in whoever you choose.

What to Look for in a Burlington Bail Bondsman

Calling a bail bondsman can be stressful, but it’s much easier if you know what to ask about. Here’s what you should consider before making that call:

Fees and Payment

North Carolina law caps a bail bondsman’s premium at 15 percent of the total bond amount, and that fee is non-refundable regardless of how the case turns out. Ask upfront whether a payment plan is available, since most families aren’t prepared to pay that percentage in a single lump sum on short notice.

Availability

An arrest doesn’t wait for business hours, so genuine 24/7 availability matters more than it might seem at first. Confirm that a company answers calls directly around the clock rather than routing you to voicemail overnight, since that gap can add hours to how long a loved one stays in custody.

Licensing

Bail bondsmen in North Carolina are licensed through the North Carolina Department of Insurance, and the NC Judicial Branch separately maintains a county-by-county list of bondsmen currently authorized to write bonds in that jurisdiction. It’s reasonable to ask for a license number and confirm it before handing over payment, especially if you’re working with a company you haven’t heard of before.

The Bail Process in North Carolina

If your loved one was recently arrested in Alamance County or anywhere in North Carolina, here’s the process to follow:

Booking: After an arrest, your loved one is taken to the local detention center and processed. Bail is set: A judge or magistrate decides the bail amount and release conditions based on the charge and the person’s history. Bond type is decided: The court may allow release on a written promise to appear, an unsecured bond with no upfront payment, or a secured bond backed by cash, property, or a bondsman. Gather the details: Before you call a bondsman, have the jail name, your loved one’s full name, their booking number if available, and the bail amount. Work out payment: The bondsman posts the bond for a non-refundable premium. Smaller bonds may qualify for a payment plan, while larger ones often require collateral. Bond is posted: Once the paperwork is approved, it’s submitted to the jail so release can begin. Release: Many people are home within several hours, though timing depends on how busy the jail is. Stay on track: Your loved one needs to make every court date and follow all bond conditions to avoid a warrant or losing the bond.

The Bottom Line

When choosing a bail bondsman in Burlington, focus on the details that affect the process and your total cost. Before signing an agreement, confirm the company’s license, ask about the required premium, and find out whether payment plans are available. If you’re a cosigner, make sure you understand your responsibilities and what could happen if the defendant misses a court date.

It’s also worth asking how quickly the bondsman can begin the process, what documents or collateral may be required, and who you can contact after hours. Getting clear answers upfront can help you avoid unexpected costs or delays during an already stressful situation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions about choosing a bail bondsman and navigating the bail process in Burlington.

How Much Does a Bail Bondsman Cost in North Carolina?

North Carolina law caps a bail bondsman’s premium at 15 percent of the total bond amount, and that fee is non-refundable. The exact amount depends on the bond the magistrate sets, so it’s worth asking for a specific estimate once you know the bond figure.

Where Does a Burlington Arrest Get Processed?

Most Burlington arrests are processed through the Alamance County Detention Center at 109 S Maple St in Graham, not a facility within Burlington itself. It’s worth confirming the exact detention location before you contact a bondsman, since an arrest location and a detention location aren’t always the same place.

Do I Need to Go to the Jail in Person to Post Bail?

Not always. Many bail bondsmen, including some on this list, can handle paperwork and payment remotely, though you may still need to sign an indemnity agreement in person or electronically depending on the company.

What’s the Difference Between a Secured and Unsecured Bond in North Carolina?

A secured bond requires collateral, either cash, property, or a bondsman’s guarantee, while an unsecured bond allows release without upfront payment as long as the defendant agrees to pay if they miss a court date. A magistrate decides which type applies based on the charge and the individual’s circumstances.