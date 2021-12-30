Decades ago, finding a legal casino in North Carolina often meant crossing state lines into Nevada for some gambling action. Playing table games like blackjack or slot machines wasn’t a popular leisure activity for middle America.

Today, the Old North State is seeing steady growth in gambling activity relative to its neighbors. International platforms such as Rolletto Casino illustrate the modern combined sportsbook-and-casino model, while North Carolina’s in-state venues continue to expand. What factors are driving this growth, and how is it affecting the state’s economy and cultural landscape? Let’s take a closer look.

The Cherokee Nation’s Gaming Leadership

One major catalyst behind the legalisation of casino gambling in the state is the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The journey began with the Cabazon alongside the Morongo Band of Mission Indians owning bingo parlours and card clubs for poker on reservation land. Afterwards, the state shut down these facilities, claiming violation of gambling laws.

However, a federal court decision exempted Indian reservations from state limits and prize money. The groundbreaking ruling saw the passing of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, which gave the tribes exclusive rights to certain gambling classes. Also, it saw the construction of the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort.

Revenues from these establishments were powerful stimuli for economic development for the EBCI and the Western North Carolina region. It created thousands of jobs while injecting external capital into the local economy.

Strategic Geographic Location

There’s a growing market for casino gambling services within the southeastern USA. North Carolina is strategically positioned to serve these underserved markets. It’s becoming a primary attractive site, especially for residents outside the metropolitan areas in neighbouring states.

The Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River is a quick drive from Atlanta, Tennessee, and Chattanooga. Also, the main Harrah’s property is directly accessible from I-40, I-85, and I-77 via well-marked routes from Charlotte, Raleigh, and Atlanta.

The positioning enables these casinos to serve as a strong economic pillar. It drives external capital from outside regions. Combined with the comprehensive resort amenities, it is the perfect weekend getaway for travellers from South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Georgia.

Growth of Tourism Infrastructure

In 2024, North Carolina recorded a tourism spending high of $36.7 billion. The statistics show that North Carolina isn’t only a fantastic place to gamble, but also a special place to visit. Another report reveals that North Carolina welcomed nearly 40 million visitors nationwide. This ranks it among the top five most-visited states alongside California, New York, Texas, and Florida.

Harrah’s properties have invested immensely in diverse non-gaming amenities to appeal to a large audience. For example, visitors can access four-star hotels, spas, a 3,000-seat event centre, and celebrity-star restaurants. This strategic focus has also sparked interest across platforms featuring popular online content, helping reinforce the state’s reputation as a go-to destination. The blend between the casino and the state’s existing tourism infrastructure makes it a perfect destination for holiday and thrill seekers

Economic Stimulus for Rural Communities

The Harrah’s Cherokee Casino and its sister site, Cherokee Valley River, have generated millions in revenue. Over 4,000 new job opportunities have been created for the rural communities. Moreover, millions of dollars are created annually to help fund infrastructure, tribal services, and schools.

Additionally, the revenue generation from the casino business revitalised small mountain towns like Cherokee and Murphy. Also, there’s been a multiplier effect felt within the region with secondary companies like hotels, supplies, and restaurants benefiting from the influx of millions of visitors annually.

Moreover, the experiment with online sports betting proved a significant success with a whopping $6.64 billion in revenue in its first full fiscal year. This impressive growth mirrors new U.S casino trends driven by changing legislation and player preferences across the country. The revenue coincides with the passing of the NC sports betting law, with the strategic revenue distribution plan.

Online Sports Betting Experiment Success

Another successful chess move was NC’s move to achieve legal sports betting amidst its previous economic and legislative environment. After the 2018 Supreme Court ruling that permitted states to create sports betting regulations, the state allowed limited sportsbooks in its tribal casinos.

The legalisation of statewide online sports betting in North Carolina showed a green light towards a gradual rollout. The regulation of the new industry will be under the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, which is in charge of granting licences to several established sportsbooks. This development lays the groundwork for a broader gambling framework in the state, potentially opening the door to future online casino legislation.

Final Takeaway

The growth of casino gambling in North Carolina represents a multi-faceted approach driven by a rare alignment of factors mentioned above. It’s an epic story of how the Cherokee Nation leadership laid the foundation for a new industry that took advantage of the state’s strategic position. Growing tourism infrastructure led to a rise in revenues.

However, it hasn’t been a smooth ride. There’s been a growing debate over its expansion and the growth of commercial casinos in the region. The delicate balance between development, revenue, and social responsibility remains a dream for the gambling scene.