When the chill of winter rolls into North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad, Winston-Salem transforms into a cosy hub of festive lights, rich flavours, and cheerful gatherings. Known as the “City of Arts and Innovation,” Winston-Salem offers a perfect blend of culture, history, and fun, even when temperatures drop. Whether you’re a local or just passing through, here are five great things to do in Winston-Salem this winter.

1. Shopping: Find Unique Gifts and Local Treasures

Winter is the perfect time to explore Winston-Salem’s charming shopping districts. Head to Trade Street in the Downtown Arts District, where local boutiques and artisan shops like Kindred Spirits and Design Archives Emporium showcase handmade jewellery, vintage finds, and art from local creators. For a more traditional shopping experience, Hanes Mall offers over 200 stores and a warm escape from the cold. Don’t forget to check out Reynolda Village, a picturesque collection of shops and galleries nestled in historic buildings, ideal for picking up unique gifts and enjoying the scenery.

2. Gaming and Entertainment: Beat the Cold Indoors

When you’re ready to warm up and have some fun, Winston-Salem’s gaming and entertainment options deliver. Spend an afternoon at Reboot Arcade Bar, where retro gaming meets craft cocktails in a nostalgic, neon-lit setting. If escape rooms are more your style, Total Escape offers immersive puzzles perfect for group outings. For a touch of cinematic magic, catch an indie or classic film at a/perture cinema, a local favourite that turns moviegoing into an art form. Without any major casinos in the area, you will be required to look online for free spins casino sites.

3. Christmas Markets: Experience the Magic of the Season

Winston-Salem’s German Moravian roots make it a prime destination for traditional Christmas cheer. The Old Salem Christmas Market is a must-visit, with candlelit streets, fresh-baked Moravian cookies, handmade ornaments, and carolers filling the air with holiday spirit. The Körner’s Folly Holiday Market in nearby Kernersville also offers local crafts and festive décor in a historic home setting. Bundle up, grab some hot cider, and soak in the nostalgic winter atmosphere.

4. Restaurants: Savor Seasonal Flavors

Warm up with a meal at one of Winston-Salem’s many acclaimed restaurants. Cosy spots like The Katharine Brasserie & Bar in the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel offer French-inspired comfort food in a beautifully restored Art Deco setting. For Southern flair, head to Sweet Potatoes, where dishes like shrimp and grits and fried green tomatoes will warm your soul. If you’re in the mood for something upscale, Milner’s American Southern delivers refined dishes made with local ingredients, perfect for a special winter night out.

5. Sports: Cheer, Skate, or Stay Active

Even in the colder months, there’s no shortage of ways to get your heart pumping in Winston-Salem. Catch a Wake Forest University basketball game and experience the electric energy of Demon Deacon fans at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. For something hands-on, lace up your skates at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Ice Rink, open throughout winter for public skating sessions. Prefer a slower pace? Bundle up for a walk or jog through Salem Lake Trail, where the crisp air and lake views make for a refreshing winter outing.

Embrace the Winter Spirit

Winston-Salem in winter is a blend of warmth, creativity, and tradition. From festive markets and indoor fun to hearty meals and local shopping, the city offers something for everyone looking to make the most of the season. So grab your scarf, sip some cocoa, and discover the charm of Winston-Salem this winter.