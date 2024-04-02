Featured photo: Buses parked outside J. Douglas Gaylon Depot in downtown Greensboro (photo by Gale Melcher)
The city of Greensboro just snagged a $500,000 grant, the Federal Transit Administration announced today.
The half-million will be used to “study strategies for transit-oriented development” around the J. Douglas Gaylon Depot, the city’s downtown transportation center, as part of the federal government’s transit-oriented development planning pilot program. The $17.6 million in funding is being allocated to 20 projects in 16 states.
Ultimately, the goal of the study is to focus on finding ways to revitalize the depot’s surrounding area with economic opportunities and integrating more housing options. In addition to being the main transfer hub for the city’s transit agency, the depot is also used by Amtrak, PART and Greyhound transportation services.
In a city press release this morning, Mayor Nancy Vaughan thanked District 6 Rep. Kathy Manning, noting that her “support is instrumental in helping achieve the City’s priority to provide an Abundance of Attainable Housing,” Vaughan stated, adding, “This funding will allow the City to explore a variety of housing and mixed-use development with the depot serving as the connector.” Manning, a Democrat, is not seeking re-election this year due to redistricting that heavily favors Republican candidates.
This development follows on the heels of the city’s March announcement that $850,000 in federal funding would go toward improving the depot.
