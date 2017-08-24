6 North Carolinians who actually deserve statues

Ella Baker A major architect of the Civil Rights Movement, Baker influenced initiatives of the NAACP, Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. Through SNCC, she helped organize the Freedom Summer of 1964 and became a fierce advocate for voting rights.

Julius L. Chambers Chambers’ childhood in Jim Crow-era Montgomery County informed his prodigious legal career. Chambers successfully litigated a number of key cases before the US Supreme Court including the school busing decision in Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education (1971), and two important Title VII employment discrimination cases Griggs v. Duke Power Co. (1971) and Albemarle Paper Co. v. Moody (1975).

Rev. Gary Davis Davis was a blues and gospel singer and a guitarist known for his signature fingerpicking style that influenced artists like the Grateful Dead. Born in South Carolina, Davis lived most of his life in Durham, a black cultural center of the Piedmont blues scene in the mid-1920s.

Michael Jordan No explanation needed.

Gertrude Weils Born in Goldsboro, this Jewish-American activist stood at the forefront of a number of political issues. In 1920, she established the North Carolina League of Women Voters, dedicated to educating women about the political system and newly won rights. Weils buoyed anti-lynching organizations in the ’30s and helped win a number of labor rights for women factory workers.