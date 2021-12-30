Image Source: Pexels

Even the most diligent drivers can find themselves in a truck accident. These experiences can be traumatic and costly. And if you don’t take action quickly, you may end up facing stiffer legal repercussions and added stress.

Stay with us as we look at six common truck crash mistakes that can cause claim costs to rise, and how you can help lower your risk.

1. Not Collecting Dashcam or ELD Data

Today’s trucks are equipped to gather data that shows driving behavior, including braking habits and speeds on the road. Dashcams and electronic logging devices (ELDs) can also reveal what road conditions were like and the duration of a drive. But if you don’t save this information, it’s much harder to prove that a truck driver was operating their vehicle safely.

Further, without this evidence, drivers or companies may face fees and allegations of evidence destruction. To avoid this problem, it’s critical to secure all ELD or dashcam data and back it up. Only individuals critical to the incident should be able to view it.

2. Waiting Too Long to Conduct Drug and Alcohol Testing

After a crash, it’s important to conduct alcohol and drug tests right away. Failure to do this promptly can yield less reliable results. And investigators may question if the delay was intentional. It’s always best to follow testing rules and avoid inviting questions from the other side. Managers and others involved in the post-crash follow-up should be ready to administer tests.

3. Interacting with Injured Motorists and Insurance Companies

Trucking companies could face a barrage of calls from insurance companies or injured parties following a crash. While drivers or their managers may want to feel responsive, it’s best to steer clear of lengthy interactions. It’s too easy to make misleading statements, overstate involvement, or otherwise create confusion that could work to the other party’s advantage.

Instead, drivers and trucking companies should seek legal representation to handle this communication for them. Drivers and trucking companies should not talk about the crash with anyone outside their legal team. The experienced truck accident lawyers by Silverthorne Attorneys, for instance, can step in and control communication effectively.

4. Speculating About Fault or Apologizing

After an accident, truck drivers need to be careful about what they say to anyone else at the scene. Assigning blame or owning blame can cause problems down the road. These statements can be considered admissions of fault. Or they could aggravate the other side. It’s best to acknowledge only facts and observations of what happened. Truck drivers should be direct and measured as they interact with police during the investigation.

5. Inconsistencies in Reporting

You don’t want discrepancies between the police report, driver statements, and other documents in the aftermath of a truck crash. If there are differences in accounts of the details, that can give the other side leverage. Truck drivers and managers need to know how to construct a clear and accurate account of what happened. And the trucking company should provide a logically organized reporting form for these situations.

6. Poor Training for Drivers

Any indications that a truck driver did not have adequate training can turn into costly errors for the trucking company. Similarly, a sluggish response from legal counsel can raise red flags. You don’t want to be in a situation where the other side can question how comprehensive driver training is or wonder what you’re hiding. Instead, companies should pursue routine refresher training for drivers and communicate frequently with legal counsel.

Avoiding Mistakes

Truck crashes can be debilitating for the driver and their company. But with swift action and clear, succinct communication, it is possible to move forward. Companies should collect data, connect with a legal team, and be careful with communication. Ultimately, it’s possible to limit claim expenses by being proactive after a crash.