Despite the uncertainty around Trump’s policies, the S&P 500 gained roughly 18% in 2025 and GDP grew at an annualized 4.4% in the third quarter of 2025. The outlook remains positive as all 21 major Wall Street strategists predict gains for 2026. Goldman Sachs forecasts GDP growth of 2.6% and S&P 500 earnings growth of 12%, while Oppenheimer sees the index at 8,100 by the end of the year.

Here are seven reasons investors should stay bullish on the US economy in 2026.

1. Inflation Is Down

The January 2026 CPI report showed headline inflation at 2.4% year over year, down from 2.7% in December and below the 2.5% forecast. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, fell to 2.5%, its lowest level since April 2021. Shelter costs, which make up more than a third of the CPI basket, rose just 0.2% for the month, bringing the annual rate down to 3%. Gasoline prices also dropped 7.5% year over year.

This matters because cooling inflation gives the Federal Reserve more room to cut interest rates and takes pressure off household budgets. Futures markets have already raised the odds of a June rate cut to about 83% after the report, creating potential opportunities for online trading investors looking to profit from moves in the currency market. If this trend continues, the economy gets a tailwind on two fronts: cheaper borrowing and more consumer spending power.

Lower inflation also helps financial markets by stabilizing long-term interest rate expectations. When inflation moderates, bond yields often become less volatile, making it easier for businesses and households to plan for the future. Mortgage rates, corporate borrowing costs, and credit card interest rates all respond to these shifts, which in turn affect spending and investment decisions across the economy.

2. Manufacturing Shows Signs of Life

US manufacturing output rose 0.6% in January, the biggest monthly gain in 11 months, according to Federal Reserve data. The reading beat the 0.4% forecast and followed a flat December. On a yearly basis, factory output was up 2.4%. The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI also came in at 52.4 in January, showing expansion and the sharpest output increase since May 2022.

Manufacturing accounts for about 10% of the economy and is often seen as a leading indicator. When factory orders begin to pick up, it usually signals stronger demand across supply chains, from raw materials to transportation and logistics.

The recent improvement also reflects a broader shift in global supply chains. Since the pandemic-era disruptions earlier in the decade, many companies have moved production closer to home or expanded operations in North America. This “reshoring” trend has led to new investment in factories, semiconductor facilities, and advanced manufacturing plants across the United States.

3. Monetary Policy Eases

The Federal Reserve has already cut rates by 175 basis points since September 2024, bringing the federal funds rate to 3.50%-3.75%. Much of this easing works with a lag, meaning the full effect of earlier cuts is still flowing into the economy. Bank lending is picking up and borrowing costs for businesses have come down.

On top of this, a leadership change is coming. Jerome Powell’s term as Fed chairman ends in May, and President Trump has nominated Kevin Warsh to replace him.

Trump has openly pressed Powell to cut rates more aggressively and has criticized the Fed for moving too slowly. Warsh, a former Fed governor who served during the 2008 financial crisis, has recently signaled support for further easing, arguing that productivity gains could allow rates to fall without reigniting inflation.

Lower interest rates typically support equities because they reduce the discount rate applied to future earnings. In simple terms, when borrowing costs fall, corporate profits become more valuable in today’s dollars. That dynamic often encourages investors to allocate more capital toward stocks, particularly growth-oriented sectors such as technology.

4. Corporate Earnings Keep Climbing

S&P 500 earnings grew about 12% in 2025, and Wall Street expects the same pace in 2026. Goldman Sachs forecasts earnings per share of around $305 for this year, driven by healthy revenue growth and the benefit of fiscal stimulus through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

Eight of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors are expected to post faster earnings growth in 2026 than in 2025, according to LSEG data compiled by Charles Schwab. The technology sector alone is expected to deliver around 30% earnings growth as demand for AI hardware and cloud services continues to scale.

Importantly, earnings growth is becoming more balanced across the market. During the early stages of the AI boom, a handful of mega-cap companies drove most of the index’s performance. Now analysts expect stronger contributions from sectors such as financials, industrials, and healthcare.

Banks benefit from healthy loan demand and capital markets activity, while industrial companies are seeing increased orders related to infrastructure projects and energy investment. Healthcare firms continue to expand in areas like biotechnology and medical technology, where innovation drives new revenue streams.

5. Increased AI Investment

High-tech capital spending hit a record $2.3 trillion (annualized) in the third quarter of 2025, up $230 billion from the year before. AI infrastructure spending alone is projected to reach $700 billion in 2026. Major technology companies, including Meta, have announced plans to deploy millions of Nvidia chips as part of massive data center expansions.

These investments are not limited to the tech sector. Companies across industries are adopting artificial intelligence to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and create new products. Retailers use AI to optimize inventory management and customer analytics, while logistics firms deploy machine learning tools to improve route planning and supply chain forecasting.

Overall corporate cash flow rose to a record $3.9 trillion in Q3 2025, and the OBBBA’s restoration of 100% bonus depreciation means companies can deduct the full cost of equipment and R&D immediately, boosting their after-tax cash position.

While the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks drove much of the market’s gains in 2024 and 2025, the next phase of the AI cycle may benefit a much broader set of companies. Firms in manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and energy are increasingly integrating AI into everyday operations, potentially lifting productivity across the entire economy.

6. The US Consumer Remains Resilient

Consumer spending grew at a 3.5% annualized rate in Q3 2025, the strongest component of GDP growth. Since consumer activity represents roughly two-thirds of the US economy, continued strength in this area is a key pillar supporting the bullish outlook.

Several factors suggest this resilience could continue. Wage growth has remained positive in real terms as inflation slows, giving households greater purchasing power. The labor market also remains relatively tight, with unemployment hovering near historically low levels.

Tax refunds are expected to be significantly larger this year as well. Early Treasury estimates suggest the average refund could rise by roughly $1,000 to nearly $4,000, up from about $3,100 last year. This boost comes from the OBBBA’s retroactive tax cuts, which many taxpayers overpaid for in 2025 since paycheck withholding was not adjusted mid-year.

Stronger household finances tend to feed directly into the broader economy. Consumers who feel financially secure are more likely to spend on travel, entertainment, and durable goods. That spending supports businesses ranging from airlines and hotels to retailers and technology companies.

7. Consumer and Business Sentiment Turn a Corner

For years, sentiment surveys have told a gloomy story that did not match what the economy was actually doing. That gap is now starting to close.

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose for a third straight month in February 2026, reaching 57.3, its highest reading since August 2025 and beating expectations of 55.

On the business side, the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 52.4 in January, showing expansion and the fastest output growth since May 2022.

Improving sentiment matters because confidence often influences spending and investment decisions. When households feel more optimistic about their financial prospects, they tend to increase discretionary purchases. Businesses that expect stronger demand are more likely to hire workers, invest in equipment, and expand operations.

Financial markets often respond quickly to shifts in sentiment as well. When investors perceive improving economic conditions, capital flows tend to move toward equities and other risk assets.





The Road Ahead

The numbers suggest the US economy has more fuel left in the tank heading into mid-2026. Wall Street expects another year of double-digit earnings growth and the Fed may have room to cut rates further if inflation keeps cooling.

At the same time, investors will continue watching several key developments. Trade tensions with major partners could influence supply chains and currency markets, while fiscal policy decisions in Washington may affect corporate investment and government spending.

The transition to a new Federal Reserve chair will also draw attention. Monetary policy plays a central role in shaping financial conditions, and any shift in the Fed’s approach to inflation or employment could influence market expectations.

For now, however, the overall picture remains constructive. Cooling inflation, strong corporate profits, continued technological investment, and resilient consumers all point toward an economy that is still expanding. Those factors help explain why many strategists expect the S&P 500 to continue climbing through 2026.