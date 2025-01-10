Featured photo: M. Carter started the NC Reproductive Care Coalition after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. (courtesy photo)

After M. Carter had their abortion in 2021, their friend came over and dropped off freshly baked goods for them. And as someone who was going through the experience alone, that act of love and support helped them get through the process.

“It can be an isolating experience if you don’t have that sense of community with you,” they said.

A year later, Carter made it their mission to make sure that those who choose to have abortions would feel that same kind of love and care in their time of need.

That’s how the NC Reproductive Care Coalition got its start. The grassroots group currently meets on the third Wednesday of every month at Westerwood Tavern to create after-care kits for post-abortion patients. The kits, which usually include heavy pads, heating pads, teas for cramping, ginger chews for nausea, snacks and a handwritten note, are put together by volunteers and then delivered to the local abortion clinic in Greensboro.

A lot of the materials that make it into the packages come from Carter’s own personal experience with medical abortion. In their experience, they passed the pregnancy tissue at home after hours of cramping, pain and nausea. Their care at the abortion clinic, A Woman’s Choice, was affirming and understanding but once they got home, they didn’t feel like they had a support system. When their friend brought over the baked goods, they realized that supportive acts don’t have to be substantial; they can be quite simple.

“It doesn’t have to be this grand thing,” they said. “It can be what we have and the skills we have here.”

The NC Reproductive Care Coalition puts together aftercare kits for abortion patients and delivers them to A Woman’s Choice in Greensboro. (courtesy photo)

Since starting the initiative more than two years ago, the group has grown; during some meetings, 20-30 people show up to help put together the kits. While many who want to fight for reproductive justice may think to volunteer at the local abortion clinic, Carter said that this initiative is a little bit easier to access for some people.

“There are a lot of people who want to help but don’t have the means or aren’t sure how to get involved,” Carter said. “But this gives a tangible practice and it takes off the pressure of having to do it alone or having to give a big donation.”

Those who can’t make it in person can always donate funds to the organization to help cover the costs of the goods in the packages.

One of the most impactful parts of the care kits are the handwritten notes, which are contributed by the volunteers who come to put the packages together. Sometimes the volunteers don’t know what to write and others who have been involved for some time will help them craft the right messages. Because the group is open to anyone, there’s a diverse community that shows up from older white men in their seventies to working class employees to lawyers.

“It helps foster a community,” Carter said.

To that end, Carter has been working to expand the coalition’s reach by partnering with other local organizations like the Triad Health Project and Every Baby Guilford. They’ve also started to expand their operations throughout the Southeast by working with organizations in Atlanta and Louisville, Ky.

So far, the model has been easy to replicate and spread because it’s a low-barrier way to show up for reproductive rights.

“We want this to be an accessible space and practice for people who aren’t sure where to start,” Carter said.

The items in the aftercare kits, which include pads, heating pads, teas for cramping, ginger chews for nausea, snacks and a handwritten note were inspired by Carter’s own abortion experience. (courtesy photo)

The coalition’s next event takes place on Jan. 15 at Westerwood Tavern with a reproductive resolution party from 5-8 p.m. At the event, Carter and others will make kits but also do a fundraising initiative, raffle off prizes and play games.

In addition to the material help given through the car kits, the coalition’s work also helps open up dialogue to talk about abortion. Although more focus has been on reproductive rights since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, there is still a lot of hesitancy for people to discuss the topic openly, Carter said.

“This way they get to talk to other people who have had that experience,” Carter said. “And they’re learning more about the day to day realities of this.”

In addition to helping others understand what abortion looks like in real life, Carter said that the letters can offer the patients a sense of reassurance in their decision.

“The letters have helped to bridge the gap where sometimes you think, Everybody thinks I’m a horrible person because I’ve had this medical treatment,” they said. “There’s just some of these internalized things that people struggle to get away from.”

Carter said that when they left the clinic after their appointment, they had to shield a couple from protesters outside who were shouting things in their direction. Just like they had done so then, they hope the packages offer those going through abortions support during times of need.

“If they feel like it’s not something that they can talk about or speak up about, I hope that it helps facilitate a conversation, even if it’s just at first with themselves,” Carter said.

Moving forward, they hope to expand out of Westerwood Tavern and continue the work of educating the community about abortion access and reproductive justice in general.

“I’ve learned so much about my own community and their willingness to engage with this,” Carter said. “It’s been very hopeful.”

Learn more about the NC Reproductive Care Coalition on their Instagram at @reproductivecarecoalition. Their next event is on Jan. 15 at Westerwood Tavern from 5-8 p.m.